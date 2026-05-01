Brockton High School Students Premiere Original Films Exploring Mental Wellness and Leadership

Twenty-three student creators showcase cinematic takes on boundaries, bias, and leadership; selected works to advance to the National SALT 12 Film Festival.

BROCKTON, Mass., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brockton High School hosted the 2026 Brockton High School Film Festival, a community celebration of student voice and mental wellness. Organized by the nonprofit SALT ED Inc., the event premiered five original short films created by 23 students participating in the "Reel Funny" program.

Joonho Lee, CEO of Kbean®, presents awards and shares congratulatory remarks with the student creators.

Unlike traditional film programs, Reel Funny uses media production as a vehicle for personal growth rather than just technical instruction. The program guides students through a series of workshops focused on "soft skills"—including conflict resolution, recognizing internal bias, and establishing healthy personal boundaries. Students are then challenged to apply these lessons by collaborating in groups to write, produce, and edit their own films entirely independently.

A unique and critical component of the Reel Funny process is its integration of mental health professional oversight. Following the students' film submissions, Eun Joo You, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW) with Care Plus New Jersey, conducted a specialized screening of the works. This clinical review serves to evaluate student mental wellness and identify early signs of emotional distress, followed by direct engagement with the students to discuss their creative themes and overall well-being.

"The opportunity for our students to engage in this type of work is paramount to their development as well-rounded individuals," said Kevin McCaskill, Principal of Brockton High School. "When we talk about preparing the next generation of leaders, we aren't just talking about academics; we are talking about the emotional intelligence and self-awareness that programs like 'Reel Funny' provide. These films are a powerful reflection of their growth."

The celebration invited friends, families, and local community members to acknowledge the leadership and vulnerability displayed by these young creators.

"This program empowers students to turn self-reflection into a leadership tool," said Joonho Lee, CEO of Kbean®, a primary supporter of the initiative. "By giving students the autonomy to produce these films on their own terms, we see a level of authenticity that traditional education often misses."

Looking Ahead: The SALT 12 National Showcase

The Brockton High School festival serves as a qualifying event for the 3rd Annual SALT 12 Film Festival scheduled for the end of 2026. SALT 12 is a national platform that gathers the most impactful student films from across the country, allowing participants to share their voices with a public audience and compete for national recognition.

For more information about SALT ED Inc., the Reel Funny curriculum, or the upcoming SALT 12 National Showcase, please visit www.salt-ed.org.

About SALT ED Inc.

SALT ED Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering underserved youth through media production, workforce development, and mental wellness initiatives. Their signature "Reel Funny" program helps students develop the emotional intelligence and leadership skills necessary to succeed as next-generation leaders.

SOURCE Kbean