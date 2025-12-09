2026 CHICAGO AUTO SHOW DATES AND EVENT HIGHLIGHTS ANNOUNCED

2026 Public Show Dates: Feb. 7-16 at McCormick Place

CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chicago Automobile Trade Association (CATA), producer of the Chicago Auto Show, released the dates and plans for the 2026 event, held Feb. 7-16 at McCormick Place. Marking its 118th edition, the show will offer attendees an engaging experience with the latest new vehicles, outdoor ride-and-drives and indoor test tracks.

"Every year, the Chicago Auto Show evolves, but 2026 will set a new standard for what an auto show experience can be," said Chicago Auto Show Chairman Jason Roberts. "From cutting-edge vehicle technology to immersive test tracks and ride-alongs, we are giving attendees a multitude of interactive ways to explore the future of mobility, in a hands-on and fun manner."

Attendees at this year's show will have the chance to explore multiple indoor test tracks, providing more opportunities to ride along in some of the latest models. The Chicago Drives Electric "electrified" track returns, giving consumers the chance to experience the newest all-electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles. Ford's "Built Wild" track will showcase the capability of the Bronco family of vehicles, and Camp Jeep returns with its signature off-road course, offering an immersive, adventure-filled ride that highlights Jeep's legendary 4x4 capability. The 2026 Chicago Auto Show will also offer attendees the opportunity to get behind the wheel for outdoor test drives.

Demonstrating the power and influence of an auto show, a post-show survey to 2025 Chicago Auto Show attendees found that more than one-third (35%) reported purchasing or leasing a vehicle in the months following the show. Among those who made a purchase, 84% indicated that the Chicago Auto Show was influential on their purchase decision.

"This strong post-show activity underscores the Chicago Auto Show's ongoing role as a catalyst for consumer engagement," said Chicago Auto Show General Manager Jennifer Morand. "It's a testament to the power of hands-on experiences. When consumers can compare vehicles side-by-side, ask questions and truly immerse themselves, it drives confidence and ultimately decisions."

To further enhance the attendee experience, the 2026 show will debut a brand-new, high-energy addition to the show floor: Chi-Town Alley. This immersive exhibit celebrates the city's vibrant car culture and invites attendees to experience and engage with Chicago's diverse automotive communities. Designed to spotlight the pride and creativity of local enthusiasts, Chi-Town Alley will reimagine the show's former marketplace as a dynamic area showcasing everything from performance cars and custom builds to street-inspired rides and exotics.

The 2026 show is bringing back special themed days and events including:

Exclusive VIP Tours on Friday, Feb. 6. Experience the Chicago Auto Show like never before with an exclusive 60-minute VIP Tour led in person by some of the best and brightest experts in the automotive industry. Tickets are available at ChicagoAutoShow.com

on Friday, Feb. 6. Experience the Chicago Auto Show like never before with an exclusive 60-minute VIP Tour led in person by some of the best and brightest experts in the automotive industry. Tickets are available at ChicagoAutoShow.com Miles Per Hour Run on Sunday, Feb. 8: Runners can experience the auto show via a 2.4-mile loop inside McCormick Place before the event doors open to the public.

on Sunday, Feb. 8: Runners can experience the auto show via a 2.4-mile loop inside McCormick Place before the event doors open to the public. Automotive Career Day on Tuesday, Feb. 10: Students of all ages are encouraged to come learn more about various careers within the automotive industry through a series of presentations and activations; special ticket price offered for advanced sales at $10 per ticket.

on Tuesday, Feb. 10: Students of all ages are encouraged to come learn more about various careers within the automotive industry through a series of presentations and activations; special ticket price offered for advanced sales at $10 per ticket. First Responders & Military Appreciation Day on Wednesday, Feb. 11: Present your badge or military ID for free entry. Guests that accompany first responders or military personnel on this day receive a voucher for $5 off adult admission.

on Wednesday, Feb. 11: Present your badge or military ID for free entry. Guests that accompany first responders or military personnel on this day receive a voucher for $5 off adult admission. Chicago Auto Show Food Drive held Wednesday-Friday, Feb. 11-13: Bring three cans of food for A Safe Haven's Food Bank and get a $5 voucher off regular admission.

held Wednesday-Friday, Feb. 11-13: Bring three cans of food for A Safe Haven's Food Bank and get a $5 voucher off regular admission. Chicago Friday Night Flights on Friday, Feb. 13: A one-of-a-kind indoor craft beer sampling event, along with full access to the show.

Returning specialty exhibits:

Overlanding Chicago is a space dedicated to showcasing the overlanding and outdoor lifestyle. In its first year on the show floor in 2025, Overlanding Chicago drew a unique crowd of show goers looking to explore life outside the urban jungle with their vehicles. With a focus on the overlanding lifestyle, the space features manufacturer displays of specialty vehicles, upfitting vendors, off-road accessories and much more. Attendees can look for an expanded space focusing on demonstrations, education and specific product features.

is a space dedicated to showcasing the overlanding and outdoor lifestyle. In its first year on the show floor in 2025, Overlanding Chicago drew a unique crowd of show goers looking to explore life outside the urban jungle with their vehicles. With a focus on the overlanding lifestyle, the space features manufacturer displays of specialty vehicles, upfitting vendors, off-road accessories and much more. Attendees can look for an expanded space focusing on demonstrations, education and specific product features. Family Zone returns to the show as a dedicated area designed specifically for families and aimed at entertaining children aged 2-16. This safe and fun environment allows kids to enjoy themselves while being immersed in the auto show experience. Families will find a great variety of activities within the exhibit and around the show floor, including a kids' Power Wheels track and more.

"The momentum behind the Chicago Auto Show has never been stronger," said Morand. "With the introduction of Chi-Town Alley and the return of popular attractions like the Family Zone and Overlanding Chicago, we are transforming the show into an even more dynamic, consumer-focused experience."

The show's 2026 Media Preview will be held Feb. 5-6 and its black-tie charity gala, First Look for Charity, will be held the evening of Friday, Feb. 6 at McCormick Place. Since its inception, First Look for Charity has raised more than $65 million for local charities, positively impacting individuals in the Chicagoland community. Attendees can once again expect an evening of gourmet food, beverages, musical entertainment and even the chance to win a brand-new 2026 Chevrolet Equinox and a 2026 Toyota Land Cruiser Hybrid, all while supporting those in need. Tickets and more information for First Look for Charity can be found at FirstLookforCharity.org.

Tickets to the 2026 Chicago Auto Show are currently on sale at ChicagoAutoShow.com. The 2026 show runs Feb. 7-16 at McCormick Place and opens to the public daily at 10 a.m. Adult ticket prices are $20; seniors ages 62 and older are $15; children ages 4-12 are $15; kids 3 and younger are free. Show hours vary by day, so please check the site for details.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com. Media information is available at www.ChicagoAutoShow.com/media-information.

About the Chicago Auto Show

First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the nation's longest running auto exposition in North America. The show is produced by the Chicagoland's new-car dealer association, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, which has staged the show since 1935. The 2026 public show is Feb. 7-16 at McCormick Place. For more information and the latest updates, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com.

About the Chicago Automobile Trade Association

Founded in 1904 and located in Oakbrook Terrace, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is comprised of more than 400 franchised new-car dealers and an additional 150 allied members. The group's dealer members employ about 19,000 people in the metropolitan area. The association has produced the world famous Chicago Auto Show since 1935. For more information, please visit www.CATA.info.

