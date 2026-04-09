Webcast Panel and Survey Announced

CHICAGO, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Controllers Council, a member association and community platform focused on corporate accounting and finance, announces a 4th annual benchmark study on the dynamic subject of accounting and finance talent. The study seeks to identify insights on how CFOs and Controllers ­­effectively manage professional staff with such challenges as skill shortages, hybrid work environments, compensation, and AI technology.

CFOs, Controllers and related corporate accounting and finance professionals can participate in this important study by taking a brief, anonymous and strictly confidential survey. Respondents will receive a complimentary copy of the Study Report after completing the survey here.

The 2026 CFO/Controller Corporate Accounting & Finance Talent Study results will be previewed at a complimentary webcast roundtable panel discussion scheduled for Thursday, June 25, 1 PM CST. CPE credit will be available.

"Our fourth annual corporate accounting and finance talent study will identify trends and insights into managing important human assets in rapidly changing business environments," states Neil Brown, Controllers Council Executive Director. "CFOs and Controllers can learn best practices by participating in the survey, roundtable panel, and the study report."

The panel will include Neil Brown, Executive Director and other panelists to be announced. Moderated by Lindy Antonelli, Controllers Council Board Chair.

The study and webcast panel are produced by the Controllers Council, a member association and community platform focused on corporate accounting and finance training and resources, career development, networking and recognition.

Take the brief and confidential survey, the 2026 Corporate Accounting & Finance Talent Study, LINK HERE.

To register for the complimentary webcast, 2026 Corporate Accounting & Finance Talent Study Results – Webcast Panel (CPE), LINK HERE.

ABOUT Controllers Council

Controllers Council™ is a national member association, community and platform of more than 100,000 Controllers, CFOs, and corporate accounting and finance professionals focused on career development and training, best practice resources, networking, recognition and more. Programs include continuing professional education (CPE), a national Career Center, strategic research studies, webcasts with expert panelists on trending topics, articles and whitepapers. Controllers Council publishes the annual CFO/Controller Sentiment™ Study, the Corporate Finance & Accounting Talent Study, the CFO/Controller Financial Performance Index™ (FPI); and produces the annual Controller of the Year™ Awards, Meet the Controller™ Interview Series, the Controllers for a Cause™ AICPA Scholarship Fund, and the upcoming Controllership 2030™ - Predictions Panel and study.

For more information, visit www.ControllersCouncil.org, or call Executive Director Neil Brown at 630-710-4710.

SOURCE Controllers Council