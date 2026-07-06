2026 Corporate Finance & Accounting Talent Research Study

Highlights Include Talent Shortages, Increased Hiring and Compensation

CHICAGO, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The results of the 2026 national study of corporate finance and accounting (F&A) talent or human resources is now available in a published report by the Controllers Council. The research identifies aggressive hiring plans, growing talent shortages, increasing compensation, and more.

The 2026 Corporate Finance & Accounting Talent Study was conducted in May to June of 2026 via a national survey of Controllers, CFOs and related executives across a wide range of industries and company sizes.

Key findings include the beginnings of the long-anticipated CPA and accountant shortages with a 2026 Talent Shortage Index of 77%, from a 2025 Talent Surplus of 108%, coupled with a hiring rebound to pandemics levels after a 2-year lull with a 2026 Hiring Index of 134%. Not surprisingly with shortage and hiring trends, F&A compensation nearly doubled year-over-year (YoY). Other highlights include significant AI adoption, while Onsite work models surpassed Hybrid work for the first time since the pandemic for corporate accounting and finance professionals.

"The 2026 corporate finance and accounting talent study identified significant trends in accountant shortages, hiring, compensation and AI adoption," states Neil Brown, Controllers Council Executive Director. "This important benchmark study is sure to help CFOs, Controllers and related corporate finance leaders navigate rapidly changing human capital dynamics."

To view or download the 2026 Corporate Accounting & Finance Talent Study Report, link here.

To view the roundtable panel video archive, 2026 Corporate Accounting & Finance Talent Study Results – Webcast Preview Panel, link here.

ABOUT Controllers Council

Controllers Council™ is a national member association, community and platform of more than 100,000 Controllers, CFOs, and corporate accounting and finance professionals focused on career development and training, best practice resources, networking, recognition and more. Programs include NASBA-certified continuing professional education (CPE), a national Career Center, strategic research studies, webcasts with expert panelists on trending topics, articles and whitepapers. Controllers Council publishes the annual CFO/Controller Sentiment™ Study, the Corporate Finance & Accounting Talent Study, the CFO/Controller Financial Performance Index™ (FPI); and produces the annual Controller of the Year™ Awards, Meet the Controller™ Interview Series, the Controllers for a Cause™ AICPA Scholarship Fund, and the upcoming Controllership 2030™ - Predictions Panel and study.

For more information, visit www.ControllersCouncil.org, or call Executive Director Neil Brown at 630-710-4710.

SOURCE Controllers Council