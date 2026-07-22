Webcast Panel and Survey Announced

CHICAGO, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Controllers Council, a member association and community platform focused on corporate accounting and finance, announces the Controllership 2030™ Predictions Study and webcast panel focused on how the roles and responsibilities of corporate financial controllers and related executives will evolve over the next 5 years with AI and technology, talent and skill shortages, along with rapidly changing macroeconomic and political environments.

Controllers, CFOs, CAOs and related corporate accounting and finance executives can participate in this important study by taking a brief, anonymous and strictly confidential survey. Respondents will receive a complimentary copy of the Controllership 2030: Predictions Study Report after completing the survey here.

The Controllership 2030: Predictions Study results will be previewed at a complimentary webcast roundtable panel discussion scheduled for Tuesday, September 22, 1 PM CST. CPE credit will be available.

"Controllership 2030: Predictions Study is a timely initiative as controller roles are rapidly and significantly evolving," states Neil Brown, Controllers Council Executive Director. "Controllers and related corporate finance executives will gain unique insights by participating in the survey, roundtable panel, and the study report."

The panel will include Bilal Aziz, AI & Platform Leader @ insightsoftware, and other panelists to be announced. Moderated by Neil Brown, Executive Director @ Controllers Council.

The study and webcast panel are produced by the Controllers Council, a member association and community platform focused on corporate accounting and finance training and resources, career development, networking and recognition.

Take the brief and confidential survey, the Controllership 2030: Predictions Study, LINK HERE.

To register for the complimentary webcast, Controllership 2030: Predictions Study Results – Webcast Panel (CPE), LINK HERE.

ABOUT Controllers Council

Controllers Council™ is a national member association, community and platform of more than 100,000 Controllers, CFOs, and corporate accounting and finance professionals focused on career development and training, best practice resources, networking, recognition and more. Programs include NASBA-certified continuing professional education (CPE), a national Career Center, strategic research studies, webcasts with expert panelists on trending topics, articles and whitepapers. Controllers Council publishes the annual CFO/Controller Sentiment™ Study, the Corporate Finance & Accounting Talent Study, the CFO/Controller Financial Performance Index™ (FPI); and produces the annual Controller of the Year™ Awards, Meet the Controller™ Interview Series, the Controllers for a Cause™ AICPA Scholarship Fund, and the upcoming Controllership 2030™ - Predictions Panel and study.

For more information, visit www.ControllersCouncil.org, or call Executive Director Neil Brown at 630-710-4710.

Media Contact:

Heather Hawes

630-772-1022

[email protected]

SOURCE Controllers Council