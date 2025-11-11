Webcast Panel and Survey Announced

CHICAGO, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new research study on how businesses are deploying and managing artificial intelligence (AI) is announced entitled: The 2026 Corporate AI Outlook Study. The study seeks to identify how AI Directors, Chief AI Officers (CAIOs), CTOs, CIOs and related executives are effectively managing AI at a time of rapidly changing technologies. The study results will be previewed at a complimentary webcast panel discussion scheduled for January 20, 2026, 1 PM CST (registration link below).

The first annual study will identify levels of AI adoption and deployment, top use cases, key performance indicators (KPIs) and metrics, AI talent management and training, AI challenges, a first ever AI Spend Index™, and more.

"The 2026 Corporate AI Outlook study will identify important benchmarks and key trends to help executives manage AI adoption more effectively," states Neil Brown, Executive Director of the AI Leaders Council. "AI executives are encouraged to take the survey to receive a complimentary copy of the study report and register for the webcast panel that will preview the study results."

To take the brief, anonymous and confidential survey, 2026 Corporate AI Outlook Study, link to: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2026-ai-outlook

To register for the complimentary webcast, 2026 Corporate AI Outlook Study - Webcast Panel, link to:

https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/2626506131010608217/?source=news

ABOUT the AI Leaders Council

AI Leaders Council™ is a platform and community for AI Directors, CAIOs, CTOs, CIOs and related executives focused on training and career development, best practice resources and programs, peer networking and more. Programs include the AI Innovators™ Interview Series, and strategic research studies including the annual Corporate AI Outlook™ Study, AI Talent™ Study, the AI Spend Index™, and the upcoming AI 2030™ Predictions Panel. Resources include the AI Insiders™ newsletter, numerous webcasts and roundtable panels on trending topics, and informative articles and whitepapers. For more information, visit www.AiLeadersCouncil.org, or contact Neil Brown, Executive Director of the AI Leaders Council at [email protected], or call 630-710-4710.

SOURCE AI Leaders Council