2026 Edison Award Winners: Where Global Culture Meets World-Changing Innovation

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Rihanna Receive Edison Achievement Awards for Visionary Leadership

FORT MYERS, Fla., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Edison Awards, the world's most renowned innovation award, took center stage in Fort Myers, transforming the city into a global epicenter of progress to honor the 2026 winners. This year's recipients were specifically selected for their focus on where culture meets innovation, showcasing products that look to the future of industries and their positive impact on society as a whole – from intelligent clothing and autonomous road test systems to precision medicine and sustainable food solutions. For the full list of this year's winners, click HERE.

"At a time when industries are being reshaped by technology, the arts, and bold civic leadership, the Edison Awards stand as a testament to the power of vision and determination," said Frank Bonafilia, CEO of the Edison Awards. "This year's honorees and winners are not just pushing the boundaries of what's possible, they are redefining them by proving that innovation is most powerful when it shifts our global culture."

Achievement Awards: Icons of Cultural Innovation

A highlight of the evening was the presentation of the 2026 Edison Achievement Awards to two extraordinary leaders who have leveraged their platform to drive systemic change, extending their influence far beyond their respective industries.

Adam Silver, Commissioner of the NBA – Recognized for forward-thinking leadership that has driven unprecedented growth across the NBA's global ecosystem. Since 2014, he has launched the Basketball Africa League, overseen landmark 11-year media rights deals with Disney, NBCUniversal and Amazon, created the NBA 2K League as the first official esports league operated by a U.S. professional sports league, and spearheaded the WNBA's largest growth phase in history with plans to expand to 18 teams by 2030. His leadership has solidified basketball as the number two sport in the world and the fastest-growing sport globally.

– Recognized for forward-thinking leadership that has driven unprecedented growth across the NBA's global ecosystem. Since 2014, he has launched the Basketball Africa League, overseen landmark 11-year media rights deals with Disney, NBCUniversal and Amazon, created the NBA 2K League as the first official esports league operated by a U.S. professional sports league, and spearheaded the WNBA's largest growth phase in history with plans to expand to 18 teams by 2030. His leadership has solidified basketball as the number two sport in the world and the fastest-growing sport globally. Rihanna, Artist, Entrepreneur and Philanthropist – Celebrated for her trailblazing impact across music, fashion, and entrepreneurship, Rihanna has redefined what it means to be a creative innovator. Through Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty, she has set new standards for inclusivity and disrupted billion-dollar industries, proving that bold creativity and business vision can change culture at a global scale. Her work through the Clara Lionel Foundation is also changing access to critical healthcare for women across the Eastern Caribbean.

The Forum & Showcase: A 360-Degree View of Tomorrow

Throughout the day, the Meet the Innovators Forum and the Innovators Showcase created a high-energy environment where "the lab met the street." While stage sessions explored the "why" behind innovation, the showcase floor allowed attendees to interact with the "how."

The Showcase Floor : Attendees experienced live demonstrations of the year's most anticipated breakthroughs, including TTRI's AI Sensing Yoga Wear, which analyzes athletic performance in real-time, and the Sapios Automated Road Test System. From Lovesac's latest lifestyle designs to Cargill's sustainable food ingredients and Medtronic's Altaviva implantable device, the floor showcased a diverse ecosystem of solutions.

: Attendees experienced live demonstrations of the year's most anticipated breakthroughs, including TTRI's AI Sensing Yoga Wear, which analyzes athletic performance in real-time, and the Sapios Automated Road Test System. From Lovesac's latest lifestyle designs to Cargill's sustainable food ingredients and Medtronic's Altaviva implantable device, the floor showcased a diverse ecosystem of solutions. Culture vs. Strategy : On the main stage, Bracken Darrell, CEO of VF Corporation, delivered a compelling fireside chat on how culture now shifts faster than corporate strategy and how startups have a unique opportunity to pivot quickly, a theme that resonated through panels about the future of tech featuring leaders from Samsung, Lenovo, and Southwest Research Institute.

: On the main stage, Bracken Darrell, CEO of VF Corporation, delivered a compelling fireside chat on how culture now shifts faster than corporate strategy and how startups have a unique opportunity to pivot quickly, a theme that resonated through panels about the future of tech featuring leaders from Samsung, Lenovo, and Southwest Research Institute. Future of Energy, Medical Innovation & Vitality : Panels with experts from the Mayo Clinic, GALY, and the Nuclear Energy Institute explored the transformation of the global power grid, scaling solutions that improve patient outcomes and what's shaping more resilient and equitable food systems.

: Panels with experts from the Mayo Clinic, GALY, and the Nuclear Energy Institute explored the transformation of the global power grid, scaling solutions that improve patient outcomes and what's shaping more resilient and equitable food systems. The Everglades Moment: The Game Changer Award was presented to The Everglades Foundation, anchored by a conversation between Former Governor Jeb Bush and CEO Eric Eikenberg sharing the story of the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan, emphasizing that environmental stewardship is the ultimate long-term innovation.

Looking Ahead: The 40th Anniversary

The 2026 Edison Awards celebrated these groundbreaking achievements while bringing together industry leaders to connect, exchange ideas, and shape what's next in Fort Myers—a city rooted in Thomas Edison's legacy and emerging as a hub for innovative enterprise. The 39th Annual awards underscored them as the premier global platform celebrating game-changing innovations and set the stage for a major milestone. As the Edison Awards looks towards its 40th Anniversary in 2027, it invites the global community to join its mission of fostering innovation. To learn more, visit www.edisonawards.com.

The Edison Awards would like to thank its 2026 sponsors: 35 Mules, Babcock Ranch, Black & Veatch, Blue Waters Development Group, Cargill, City of Fort Myers, Collaboratory, Cushman & Wakefield, Emcyte, FGCU, Florida Power & Light, HBKS Wealth Advisors, Horizon Foundation, LoveSac, U.S. News & World Report, and U.S. Sugar. For more information about the Edison Awards and the 2026 winners, visit www.edisonawards.com.

About The Edison Awards:

Established in 1987, the Edison Best New Product Awards™ honor excellence in innovation, celebrating the products, services, and leaders transforming how we live, work, and play. Inspired by Thomas Edison's legacy, the program recognizes game-changing solutions across industries worldwide, offering global recognition, credibility, and connections that drive growth.

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