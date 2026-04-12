DONGGUAN, China, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from China trade news.

2026 FOOD EXPO

From April 10 to 12, the 10th China International Food and Ingredients Expo, the 4th China International Pre-made Food Industry Expo, and the 15th Guangdong Modern Agricultural Expo (collectively referred to as "2026 Food Expo, Pre-made Food Expo and Agricultural Expo") were held at the Guangdong Modern International Exhibition Center. Under the theme of "A Feast for All, Tasting the Future", this year's event integrates three expos into one with an unprecedented scale, building a national-level comprehensive event for the agricultural and food industry integrating exhibition, trade, exchange and cooperation. It injects strong impetus into improving quality and efficiency of the agricultural and food industry and comprehensive rural revitalization in the first year of the 15th Five-Year Plan period.

Decades of Accumulation for Upgrading, Three Co-located Events Reach New Scale

As an agricultural and food exhibition hosted by the Agricultural Trade Promotion Center of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs (Agricultural Industry Chapter of CCPIT), the Food Expo has been successfully held for nine sessions and settled in Dongguan for six consecutive years. With a total exhibition area of over 50,000 square meters, this year's expo brings together 1,671 high-quality agricultural and food enterprises from 23 countries and regions worldwide and all 31 provincial-level regions across China, marking a substantial increase in exhibition scale and internationalization level.

2026 Food Expo, Pre-made Food Expo and Agricultural Expo Open: Three Co-located Events Paint a New Picture of High-Quality Development of the Agricultural and Food Industry

From April 10 to 12, the 10th China International Food and Ingredients Expo, the 4th China International Pre-made Food Industry Expo, and the 15th Guangdong Modern Agricultural Expo (collectively referred to as "2026 Food Expo, Pre-made Food Expo and Agricultural Expo") were held at the Guangdong Modern International Exhibition Center. Under the theme of "A Feast for All, Tasting the Future", this year's event integrates three expos into one with an unprecedented scale, building a national-level comprehensive event for the agricultural and food industry integrating exhibition, trade, exchange and cooperation. It injects strong impetus into improving quality and efficiency of the agricultural and food industry and comprehensive rural revitalization in the first year of the 15th Five-Year Plan period.

Decades of Accumulation for Upgrading, Three Co-located Events Reach New Scale

As an agricultural and food exhibition hosted by the Agricultural Trade Promotion Center of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs (Agricultural Industry Chapter of CCPIT), the Food Expo has been successfully held for nine sessions and settled in Dongguan for six consecutive years. With a total exhibition area of over 50,000 square meters, this year's expo brings together 1,671 high-quality agricultural and food enterprises from 23 countries and regions worldwide and all 31 provincial-level regions across China, marking a substantial increase in exhibition scale and internationalization level.

The expo fully covers the entire industrial chain of agriculture and food, featuring 9 distinctive sections including Brand & Local Cuisine Pavilion, International Cooperation Pavilion, Pre-made Food & Ingredients Pavilion, Innovative Ingredients Pavilion, Big Health & Leisure Food Pavilion, Tea, Coffee & Wine & Beverage Pavilion, Packaging Equipment & Technology Pavilion, National Famous, Special, Excellent and New Agricultural Products Area, and Rural Revitalization & Characteristic Industry Area. It presents the full picture of the agricultural and food industry in a one-stop manner, from farm to table, from raw materials to finished products, and from domestic to global markets.

Global Flavors Gather in Dongguan, International Cooperation Shines Brightly

This year's expo specially sets up a 1,000-square-meter international cooperation exhibition area, featuring 6 independent national pavilions (Italy, Spain, Brazil, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Kyrgyzstan), 3 comprehensive international pavilions (Central and Eastern Europe, Africa, International Trade Center (ITC)) and an international food street. High-quality agricultural and food resources from five continents are on display, ranging from Russian oats and Vietnamese durians to Ethiopian coffee and Spanish ham. Merchants and visitors at home and abroad can enjoy global flavors and explore business opportunities without leaving Dongguan.

A series of events such as the China-Thailand Agricultural and Food Enterprise Economic and Trade Investment Matchmaking and International Buyers' Meeting are held concurrently, building a bridge for international agricultural trade cooperation and promoting the two-way flow of high-quality agricultural and food products "bringing in" and "going global".

Leading the Pre-made Food Trend, Empowering Industrial Innovation with Technology

As the premier exhibition for pre-made food, this expo focuses on the implementation of national standards, application of new technologies and research and development of new dishes. It showcases a full range of new pre-made food products (ready-to-heat, ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, ready-to-prepare), as well as cutting-edge achievements such as AI intelligent cooking equipment, food preservation technology and digital production technology. The expo launches the first-ever "Purchase Coupon" program and equips a professional team of "Chief Salesmen", building a precise docking channel for pre-made food enterprises with over 1,000 large canteens and distributors in the Greater Bay Area, and boosting the standardized, large-scale and branded development of the pre-made food industry.

Meanwhile, the expo highlights the concepts of technological agriculture, green agriculture, quality agriculture and branded agriculture, gathering the latest achievements of agricultural research institutions, smart agricultural equipment and green organic agricultural products, demonstrating the new trend of digital and intelligent transformation of the agricultural and food industry.

Boosting Effective Production-Marketing Connection, Precise Procurement Supports Rural Revitalization

Centering on the theme of "promoting consumption, supporting assistance and revitalizing industries", this expo specially sets up a Rural Revitalization and Characteristic Industry Exhibition area, organizing 99 enterprises from assisted areas including Hunan, Guizhou, Chongqing and Xinjiang to participate in the exhibition, promoting high-quality characteristic agricultural products to connect with the huge market of the Greater Bay Area. Through building a "real purchase order pool", holding production-marketing matchmaking meetings and promoting high-quality "Guangdong-Branded" agricultural products, it achieves precise matching of supply and demand, helping increase farmers' income and industrial efficiency.

Led by the concept of "Intelligent High-quality Products, Harmonious and Livable City", the Dongguan Exhibition Group brings 208 local high-quality food enterprises, with independent groups from towns and streets such as Daojiao, Chashan and Xiegang. It centrally displays characteristic products such as Dongguan incense, vegetables supplied to Hong Kong and traditional preserved meats, demonstrating the strength of Dongguan's 100-billion-level food industry cluster.

Splendid Concurrent Events, Discussing the Future of Industrial Development

During the expo, a series of major events are held simultaneously, including production-marketing matchmaking activities for assisted areas, seminars on standards and industrial development for enterprises, promotion of the main event of China for International Tea Day, and Guangdong Foreign Trade Quality Products International Living Room. Industry experts, enterprise leaders and buyer representatives gather to conduct in-depth exchanges on hot topics such as agricultural and food industry trends, brand building, international trade and pre-made food development, discuss cooperation and development, and gather wisdom and strength for the high-quality development of the industry.

From "one exhibition" to "three co-located exhibitions", from a regional exhibition to an international event, the 2026 Food Expo, Pre-made Food Expo and Agricultural Expo is based on decades of accumulation, takes innovation-led as its soul and effective cooperation as its core, building a "display window, trading platform, exchange hub and cooperation bridge" for the agricultural and food industry. In the future, the expo will continue to play the role of a national-level platform, help Dongguan build a world-class food manufacturing and trade highland, promote China's agricultural and food industry to move towards the high-end of the global value chain, and make new and greater contributions to comprehensively promoting rural revitalization and accelerating the building of a strong agricultural country.

The expo fully covers the entire industrial chain of agriculture and food, featuring 9 distinctive sections including Brand & Local Cuisine Pavilion, International Cooperation Pavilion, Pre-made Food & Ingredients Pavilion, Innovative Ingredients Pavilion, Big Health & Leisure Food Pavilion, Tea, Coffee & Wine & Beverage Pavilion, Packaging Equipment & Technology Pavilion, National Famous, Special, Excellent and New Agricultural Products Area, and Rural Revitalization & Characteristic Industry Area. It presents the full picture of the agricultural and food industry in a one-stop manner, from farm to table, from raw materials to finished products, and from domestic to global markets.

Global Flavors Gather in Dongguan, International Cooperation Shines Brightly

This year's expo specially sets up a 1,000-square-meter international cooperation exhibition area, featuring 6 independent national pavilions (Italy, Spain, Brazil, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Kyrgyzstan), 3 comprehensive international pavilions (Central and Eastern Europe, Africa, International Trade Center (ITC)) and an international food street. High-quality agricultural and food resources from five continents are on display, ranging from Russian oats and Vietnamese durians to Ethiopian coffee and Spanish ham. Merchants and visitors at home and abroad can enjoy global flavors and explore business opportunities without leaving Dongguan.

A series of events such as the China-Thailand Agricultural and Food Enterprise Economic and Trade Investment Matchmaking and International Buyers' Meeting are held concurrently, building a bridge for international agricultural trade cooperation and promoting the two-way flow of high-quality agricultural and food products "bringing in" and "going global".

Leading the Pre-made Food Trend, Empowering Industrial Innovation with Technology

As the premier exhibition for pre-made food, this expo focuses on the implementation of national standards, application of new technologies and research and development of new dishes. It showcases a full range of new pre-made food products (ready-to-heat, ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, ready-to-prepare), as well as cutting-edge achievements such as AI intelligent cooking equipment, food preservation technology and digital production technology. The expo launches the first-ever "Purchase Coupon" program and equips a professional team of "Chief Salesmen", building a precise docking channel for pre-made food enterprises with over 1,000 large canteens and distributors in the Greater Bay Area, and boosting the standardized, large-scale and branded development of the pre-made food industry.

Meanwhile, the expo highlights the concepts of technological agriculture, green agriculture, quality agriculture and branded agriculture, gathering the latest achievements of agricultural research institutions, smart agricultural equipment and green organic agricultural products, demonstrating the new trend of digital and intelligent transformation of the agricultural and food industry.

Boosting Effective Production-Marketing Connection, Precise Procurement Supports Rural Revitalization

Centering on the theme of "promoting consumption, supporting assistance and revitalizing industries", this expo specially sets up a Rural Revitalization and Characteristic Industry Exhibition area, organizing 99 enterprises from assisted areas including Hunan, Guizhou, Chongqing and Xinjiang to participate in the exhibition, promoting high-quality characteristic agricultural products to connect with the huge market of the Greater Bay Area. Through building a "real purchase order pool", holding production-marketing matchmaking meetings and promoting high-quality "Guangdong-Branded" agricultural products, it achieves precise matching of supply and demand, helping increase farmers' income and industrial efficiency.

Led by the concept of "Intelligent High-quality Products, Harmonious and Livable City", the Dongguan Exhibition Group brings 208 local high-quality food enterprises, with independent groups from towns and streets such as Daojiao, Chashan and Xiegang. It centrally displays characteristic products such as Dongguan incense, vegetables supplied to Hong Kong and traditional preserved meats, demonstrating the strength of Dongguan's 100-billion-level food industry cluster.

Splendid Concurrent Events, Discussing the Future of Industrial Development

During the expo, a series of major events are held simultaneously, including production-marketing matchmaking activities for assisted areas, seminars on standards and industrial development for enterprises, promotion of the main event of China for International Tea Day, and Guangdong Foreign Trade Quality Products International Living Room. Industry experts, enterprise leaders and buyer representatives gather to conduct in-depth exchanges on hot topics such as agricultural and food industry trends, brand building, international trade and pre-made food development, discuss cooperation and development, and gather wisdom and strength for the high-quality development of the industry.

From "one exhibition" to "three co-located exhibitions", from a regional exhibition to an international event, the 2026 Food Expo, Pre-made Food Expo and Agricultural Expo is based on decades of accumulation, takes innovation-led as its soul and effective cooperation as its core, building a "display window, trading platform, exchange hub and cooperation bridge" for the agricultural and food industry. In the future, the expo will continue to play the role of a national-level platform, help Dongguan build a world-class food manufacturing and trade highland, promote China's agricultural and food industry to move towards the high-end of the global value chain, and make new and greater contributions to comprehensively promoting rural revitalization and accelerating the building of a strong agricultural country.

SOURCE China Trade News