2026 GUIDANCE

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (Chedraui) announces its guidance for fiscal year 2026 in Mexico and the United States (U.S.):

  • Our scenario considers an economic environment similar to that observed in 2025 for Mexico. We also believe that the continuity of the internal operational efficiency plan will be able to mitigate the pressure on expenses derived from the increase in labor costs in 2026.

In the case of Chedraui USA, we believe that the stricter immigration policy will continue to impact same-store sales, at least during the first half of the year, and towards the second half, we expect to see more stability. The benefits of the RCDC (Rancho Cucamonga Distribution Center) and a containment in operating expenses are expected to have a favorable impact on margins in 2026.

Estimated Sales Growth


Same Store Sales

Total Sales

Retail Mexico

3.0% - 4.0%

8.0% - 9.0%

Chedraui USA (US Dollars)

1.0% - 2.0%

2.0% - 3.0%

Estimated Improvement in EBITDA Margin (includes IFRS)

Improvement in EBITDA margin

Consolidated

15 - 35 basis points (bps)

Retail Mexico

0 - 10 bps

Chedraui USA

30 - 60 bps
  • We will continue to expand our operations and grow organically in the countries where we operate; as such, our store openings in Mexico and the U.S. are as follows:

Estimated organic expansion plan for 2026

Format

México

Format

U.S.

Tienda Chedraui

9 stores

El Super

4 stores

Super Chedraui

7 stores

Fiesta

1 store

Supercito

130 stores

Arteli

1 store

Total

147 stores

5 stores

Ticker symbol (BMV): CHDRAUI B

SOURCE Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V.

