2026 GUIDANCE

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (Chedraui) announces its guidance for fiscal year 2026 in Mexico and the United States (U.S.):

Our scenario considers an economic environment similar to that observed in 2025 for Mexico. We also believe that the continuity of the internal operational efficiency plan will be able to mitigate the pressure on expenses derived from the increase in labor costs in 2026.

In the case of Chedraui USA, we believe that the stricter immigration policy will continue to impact same-store sales, at least during the first half of the year, and towards the second half, we expect to see more stability. The benefits of the RCDC (Rancho Cucamonga Distribution Center) and a containment in operating expenses are expected to have a favorable impact on margins in 2026.

Estimated Sales Growth



Same Store Sales Total Sales Retail Mexico 3.0% - 4.0% 8.0% - 9.0% Chedraui USA (US Dollars) 1.0% - 2.0% 2.0% - 3.0%

Estimated Improvement in EBITDA Margin (includes IFRS)



Improvement in EBITDA margin Consolidated 15 - 35 basis points (bps) Retail Mexico 0 - 10 bps Chedraui USA 30 - 60 bps

We will continue to expand our operations and grow organically in the countries where we operate; as such, our store openings in Mexico and the U.S. are as follows:

Estimated organic expansion plan for 2026

Format México Format U.S. Tienda Chedraui 9 stores El Super 4 stores Super Chedraui 7 stores Fiesta 1 store Supercito 130 stores



Arteli 1 store



Total 147 stores

5 stores

