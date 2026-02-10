2026 IMTA First Runner-Up Female Model of the Year & First Runner-Up Female Junior Actor of the Year -- Madalynn Rose Davis Shines in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Madalynn Rose Davis, proudly represented by Rise Talent LLC (Las Vegas), earned top national recognition at IMTA 2026 (International Modeling & Talent Association) in Los Angeles, receiving two of the convention's most prestigious honors:

2026 IMTA First Runner-Up — Female Model of the Year

2026 IMTA First Runner-Up — Female Junior Actor of the Year

Competing among standout talent from across the country, Madalynn Rose delivered an exceptional performance throughout the event, earning multiple additional wins and top placements across both modeling and acting categories. She was also named among the Top Ten Most Sought-Out Models, reflecting the strong interest she received from industry professionals during the convention.

IMTA 2026 Wins & Top Placements (In Order)

Top Ten Most Sought-Out Model

Winner — Jeans (M1)

Winner — TV Beauty (M1)

First Runner-Up — Cold Read (T3)

First Runner-Up — Fashion Print (M1)

First Runner-Up — Makeup (M1)

First Runner-Up — Runway (M1)

First Runner-Up — Swimwear/Beachwear (M1)

First Runner-Up — TV Real People (T3)

Medal Recipient — "Hardest Working"

Second Runner-Up — Improvisation (T3)

Madalynn Rose's outstanding success at IMTA 2026 marks a major milestone and highlights her dedication, professionalism, and range as both a model and performer. She is proudly represented by Rise Talent LLC in Las Vegas, working under the guidance of her agent, Dawn Sullivan, as she continues pursuing new opportunities in the entertainment industry.

Madalynn Rose Davis also earned an incredible 13 medals at IMTA 2026—one of the strongest medal performances of the convention.

IG: @urbae.madyy

About IMTA

The International Modeling & Talent Association (IMTA) is one of the industry's most recognized conventions for emerging models and actors, offering elite training, national competition, and exposure to agents, managers, and entertainment professionals.

Media / Booking Inquiries

Rise Talent LLC — Las Vegas

Agent: Dawn Sullivan

702-886-7719

[email protected]

www.risetalentmanagement.com

IG: @risetalentllc

SOURCE Rise Talent