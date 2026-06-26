2026 John Cotton Dana Awards Celebrate 80 Years of Recognizing Excellence in Library Marketing and Communications

~ Award-winning campaigns reflect innovation, impact and the continued evolution of library marketing ~

IPSWICH, Mass., June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 John Cotton Dana (JCD) Award recipients have been selected, celebrating library marketing and communications through strategic and creative campaigns. Administered by the American Library Association's (ALA) Core Division in partnership with EBSCO Information Services, the awards provide up to eight $10,000 grants funded by the H.W. Wilson Foundation. These grants recognize outstanding public relations efforts that elevate the visibility and impact of library services.

The 2026 JCD Award winners are:

Door County Bookmobile, Egg Harbor, WI

Here Comes the Bookmobile! Again!

A beloved 1950s bookmobile found new life as the centerpiece of a literacy and outreach initiative serving communities across rural Door County, Wisconsin. Through volunteer leadership and community partnerships, the program distributed more than 6,500 free books and expanded access to library services throughout the region.

Geneva Public Library, Geneva, IL

Fund the Library: Library Access for All

Through storytelling, community partnerships, and a successful donor campaign, "Fund the Journey: Library Access for All" raised $250,000 for a dedicated outreach vehicle. The initiative increased awareness of outreach services and strengthened support for expanding library access to seniors, students, and individuals with disabilities.

Gwinnett County Public Library, Lawrenceville, GA

Social Media Star Keith

What began as a creative social media experiment became a viral success when IT Manager Keith Davis emerged as the star of the library's TikTok campaign. Created entirely in-house, "Social Media Star Keith" increased followers by more than 446%, earned local media attention, and showcased the impact of authentic, staff-driven storytelling.

Hawai'i State Public Library System, Honolulu, HI

New Look Invites Residents to Reconnect with Hawai'i's Public Libraries

A statewide rebranding campaign helped residents reconnect with 51 public libraries across six islands through a new identity rooted in local culture, community values, and the spirit of aloha. Guided by extensive public and staff input, the effort increased program participation, digital engagement, and new library users while reinforcing libraries as welcoming spaces for learning and connection.

Kitsap Public Library, Bremerton, WA

Again & Again, Kitsap Shows Up

An 80th anniversary celebration became a yearlong community engagement campaign featuring collectible library cards, interactive experiences, and countywide activities. "Again & Again, Kitsap Shows Up" attracted new donors, increased public participation, and helped build momentum for a library levy that passed with 62% voter support.

Naperville Public Library, Naperville, IL

The Inside Scoop on Library Card Sign-Up Month

Using an ice cream-themed celebration of Library Card Sign-up Month, Naperville Public Library created a fun and engaging campaign for children and families. The effort increased juvenile library card registrations by 67% and welcomed 319 new young cardholders while promoting the lifelong value of library use.

San Francisco Public Library, San Francisco, CA

An Exhibition for the People: Skateboarding San Francisco: Concrete, Community, Continuity

By embracing the city's influential skateboarding culture, Skateboarding San Francisco: Concrete, Community, Continuity attracted new audiences to the library through bold design, community partnerships, and targeted marketing. The exhibition welcomed more than 10,000 visitors, generated extensive media coverage, and expanded public perceptions of the library as a vibrant cultural destination.

University of California Santa Barbara Library, Santa Barbara, CA

UCSB Reads 2025

Centered on Ross Gay's The Book of Delights, the first poetry collection selected in the program's history, UCSB Reads 2025 brought campus and community members together through a shared reading experience. Creative programming, partnerships, and public events expanded participation and fostered a stronger sense of connection through literature.

The 2026 JCD winners will be recognized at the 2026 American Library Association Annual Conference & Exhibition as part of the 80th anniversary celebration of the John Cotton Dana Award.

2026 Selection Committee

This year's judging panel included: Martha Anderson, Director of Organizational Development and Head of Digital Services Department, University of Arkansas; Sara Neal, Marketing and Communications Manager, Salt Lake County Library; Kelly Sitzman, Director of Communications and Employee Development, Pioneer Library System; and Judging Chair Terri Carroll, Director of Communications, Design, and Analytics, Toledo Lucas County Public Library.

About the John Cotton Dana Award

The John Cotton Dana Award was inaugurated by The H.W. Wilson Company at the 1946 annual conference of the American Library Association. It was named after John Cotton Dana (1856-1929), a librarian called the father of the modern library. The Awards are funded by the H.W. Wilson Foundation.

About the H.W. Wilson Foundation

The Foundation was established by Halsey W. Wilson in 1952 to support the needs of company employees and retirees. Since 1957, The H.W. Wilson Foundation has focused on providing financial assistance to causes having the greatest impact on improving the spirit, mind and body of the greatest number of people through aid, support and cooperation with charitable, benevolent, educational and religious institutions. Major donors to the Foundation included Mr. and Mrs. H.W. Wilson, and the H.W. Wilson Company.

About Core: Leadership, Infrastructure Futures

Core: Leadership, Infrastructure, Futures is the national association that advances the profession of librarians and information providers in central roles of leadership and management, collections and technical services, preservation and technology. Our mission is to cultivate and amplify the collective expertise of library workers in core functions through community building, advocacy, and learning. Core is a division of the American Library Association. Follow us on our Blog, Instagram, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About EBSCO Information Services

EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is a leading provider of online research content and search technologies via the world-renowned EBSCOhost® research service, serving universities & colleges; K12 schools & public libraries; healthcare and medical institutions; corporations; and government agencies. Providing research, discovery, acquisition management & subscription services, and clinical decision support, EBSCO provides institutions with access to content and technology to serve the information and workflow needs of their users and organizations. For more information, visit the EBSCO website. Visit our blog at EBSCOpost or follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

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