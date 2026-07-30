EBSCO Information Services Introduces New AI-Assisted Research Features in EBSCOhost

~ AI Conversational Search and Ask This Document (AI Ask) help researchers explore trusted content and connect answers back to credible sources ~

IPSWICH, Mass., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) has launched two new AI-assisted research features in EBSCOhost: AI Conversational Search and Ask This Document (AI Ask). Part of the EBSCOhost AI Research Companion suite, these features are designed to help users research more efficiently and gain deeper insights from EBSCO content.

AI Conversational Search allows users to ask research questions in natural language and receive concise answers supported by citations from trusted EBSCO content. Users can continue the conversation with follow-up questions, helping them refine their topics, expand their research, and validate information within a single workflow. As part of a phased rollout, AI Conversational Search is launching first on the Business Searching Interface for Business Source Ultimate subscribers, with availability expanding to additional EBSCOhost databases over the coming months.

Ask This Document (AI Ask) enables users to interact with a full-text document by asking questions about its content. Responses are generated from the document itself, helping researchers quickly assess relevance, find key points, and decide whether it supports their research.

EBSCO Director Product Management, Research Databases, Kimberly Clarkson, said trusted content remains central to meaningful research, especially as AI becomes part of the discovery process. "Libraries and researchers are navigating AI with both interest and caution. With AI Conversational Search and Ask This Document (AI Ask), EBSCO is helping users engage more naturally with trusted research content while keeping citations, evidence, and source transparency at the center of the research process."

EBSCO Vice President, Product Management, Mike Napoleone, said AI is quickly becoming part of how people search for and interpret information, but research platforms must do more than deliver fast answers. "These features are designed to support the evolution of today's research experience. By integrating AI assistance directly into the EBSCO platform and connecting users back to source material, EBSCO is helping researchers ask better questions, deepen their understanding, and maintain confidence in the evidence behind each response."

These features reflect EBSCO's commitment to enhancing the researcher journey through responsible AI. By grounding responses in trusted content, showing users where information comes from, and connecting them back to source material, AI Conversational Search and Ask This Document (AI Ask) help researchers evaluate relevance, better understand sources, and move from questions to citable research with greater confidence. To learn how libraries can configure these features, visit EBSCO Connect for AI Conversational Search and Ask This Document (AI Ask).

For more information about EBSCO's AI features, visit AI at EBSCO.

About EBSCO Information Services

EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is a leading provider of online research content and search technologies via the world-renowned EBSCOhost® research service, serving universities & colleges; K12 schools & public libraries; healthcare and medical institutions; corporations; and government agencies. Providing research, discovery, acquisition management & subscription services, and clinical decision support, EBSCO provides institutions with access to content and technology to serve the information and workflow needs of their users and organizations. For more information, visit the EBSCO website. Visit our blog at EBSCOpost or follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

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