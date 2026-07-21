EBSCO Clinical Decisions and IHCNO Announce Exclusive Collaboration to Advance Home Care Nursing Standards

New partnership integrates IHCNO's expert clinical validation into skills within EBSCO's Dynamic Health™ platform, empowering home-based health care professionals with evidence-based practice

IPSWICH, Mass., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EBSCO Clinical Decisions (EBSCO) today announced a strategic partnership with the International Home Care Nurses Organization (IHCNO), aimed at elevating clinical practice guidelines for home-based professional nursing. Through the rigorous review and validation of skills by IHCNO subject matter experts (SMEs), this exclusive collaboration infuses specialized clinical expertise into EBSCO's Dynamic Health™ platform to equip professionals with evidence-based knowledge at the point of care.

EBSCO's Dynamic Health tool is designed to help nurses and allied health professionals master critical skills, obtain fast answers to clinical questions, and foster a culture of evidence-based practice and critical thinking, leading to improved patient outcomes. Through this joint initiative, clinicians working in home environments gain access to IHCNO-validated knowledge through the EBSCO Dynamic Health platform, helping standardize care and elevate clinical safety.

"Home care nursing requires an incredible amount of clinical independence, as these professionals often provide care without the immediate backup of a traditional hospital or clinic environment," said Diane Hanson, Chief Nursing Officer at EBSCO and Editor in Chief of Dynamic Health. "Our partnership with IHCNO ensures that clinicians have gold-standard, evidence-based guidance right at their fingertips. Validating these specialized home care competencies allows us to give nurses the clinical confidence they need to deliver safe, high-quality care directly in the patient's home."

Combining the anywhere, anytime access of EBSCO's knowledge repository with IHCNO's clinical expert review helps scale evidence-based care across the home health sector by focusing on three core areas:

Rigorous Clinical Validation: IHCNO experts will systematically review essential nursing skills within the EBSCO Dynamic Health platform's home care collection annually. This steady cadence translates to an ongoing commitment to quality clinical decision support.

IHCNO experts will systematically review essential nursing skills within the EBSCO Dynamic Health platform's home care collection annually. This steady cadence translates to an ongoing commitment to quality clinical decision support. Targeted Home Care Competencies: The initial rollout prioritizes critical, high-stakes procedures created specifically for home settings. Users can immediately access certified guidance for topics such as 'Identifying and Managing Hypoglycemia in Unconscious Adults in the Home' and 'Inserting an Indwelling Urinary Catheter in Adults in the Home', among others.

The initial rollout prioritizes critical, high-stakes procedures created specifically for home settings. Users can immediately access certified guidance for topics such as 'Identifying and Managing Hypoglycemia in Unconscious Adults in the Home' and 'Inserting an Indwelling Urinary Catheter in Adults in the Home', among others. Seamless Workflow Integration & Intelligent Search: The verified resources are engineered to fit effortlessly into existing clinical workflows. Professionals can utilize EBSCO's natural-language Dyna AI tool to instantly surface IHCNO-validated skills, balancing rapid search functionality with clinical trust.

To learn more about IHCNO, click here.

To learn more about EBSCO's Dynamic Health platform, click here.

About EBSCO Clinical Decisions

EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is a leading provider of online research content and cutting-edge search technologies serving libraries, healthcare and medical institutions, corporations, and government agencies worldwide. As an AI-enabled services leader, EBSCO offers comprehensive solutions from research, acquisition management, subscription services and discovery services to clinical decision support and patient care, learning, and research and development, EBSCO provides institutions with access to content and resources to serve the information and workflow needs of their users and organizations. The EBSCO Clinical Decisions suite of products is designed to improve patient care by providing healthcare professionals with the most current, evidence-based answers to clinical questions as they arise at the point of care. Our commitment to AI-driven innovation positions EBSCO at the forefront of the industry, enabling us to meet the evolving needs of the information services landscape. For more information, visit www.clinicaldecisions.com.

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About IHCNO

The International Home Care Nurses Organization (IHCNO) is the leading global professional organization dedicated to advancing home-based nursing care. Since its founding in 2009, IHCNO has united nurses, educators, researchers, administrators, and health leaders from across the world to strengthen nursing practice in homes and communities. Through international collaboration, education, research, leadership development, and advocacy, IHCNO works to improve the quality, visibility, and impact of professional home care nursing and to support nurses in delivering person-centered care where people live.

SOURCE EBSCO Information Services