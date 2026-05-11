'2026 K-EXPO USA' to Bring North America's Largest K-Content Festival to Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Republic of Korea and organized by the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA), '2026 K-EXPO USA' will take place from May 23 to 27 at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles. As the largest K-content event in North America, the expo will showcase a wide spectrum of Korean culture — from food, beauty, and lifestyle to dramas, games, and webtoons — with more than 40,000 expected visitors and 107 participating Korean companies.

"2026 K-EXPO USA" Official Launch Proclamation Ceremony in Los Angeles (1) (KOCCA Acting President Yoo Hyun-seok (front row, second from left) and LA City Councilmember John Lee (front row, center right) pose for a commemorative photo with key Korean and U.S. officials while holding the proclamation.) Korea Creative Content Agency

On May 8, the City of Los Angeles, together with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Korea and the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA), hosted the official proclamation ceremony for '2026 K-EXPO USA' at Los Angeles City Hall, expressing the city's official support for the event. During the ceremony, the City presented an official proclamation recognizing K-content as an important contributor to Los Angeles' cultural and economic landscape.

A major K-POP concert will take place at Peacock Theater on May 24. The lineup includes K-hip-hop icon Jay Park, global rising group P1Harmony — who recently reached No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart — and rookie act LNGSHOT, who have quickly gained international attention since their debut earlier this year. The concert will also feature an opening performance by a Taekwondo demonstration team, along with a special stage by the K-POP Cover Dance Festival USA Champion, offering local fans a dynamic celebration of Korean entertainment and culture.

Netflix will unveil exclusive behind-the-scenes content from popular Korean productions, while Nongshim will operate its signature Han River Ramyun tasting zone, giving visitors an immersive K-food experience.

As Los Angeles builds excitement ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Korea Football Association and Coupang Play will also participate with a Korean national team locker room-themed booth. Fans will have the opportunity to experience Korean football culture through life-size displays and official jerseys featuring star players Son Heung-min, Lee Kang-in, and Kim Min-jae, bringing the energy of the World Cup host city directly into the expo venue.

Beginning May 26, the B2B program at JW Marriott Los Angeles will host 1:1 business meetings between Korean companies and more than 150 buyers from North and Latin America. The event is expected to foster new partnerships and present new directions for the global content industry.

Yoo Hyun-seok, Acting President of KOCCA, stated, "2026 K-EXPO USA is a comprehensive event that showcases the full spectrum of Korean lifestyle culture, from content and entertainment to food and beauty. We will focus all our efforts on creating a space where global audiences can fully experience K-culture while also generating meaningful export and business outcomes for participating companies."

More information about the event can be found at 2026kexpousa.com.

Media Contact:

Soyeon Seok

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SOURCE Korea Creative Content Agency