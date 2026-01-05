2026 Kin Homeownership Trends Report: Climate Concerns and Rising Costs Reshape American Homeowner Decisions

New data shows nearly half of U.S. homeowners are considering a move, while 2026 is expected to bring greater market stability

CHICAGO, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kin , the direct-to-consumer, digital home insurance and finance provider, today announced its inaugural Kin Homeownership Trends Report. The 2026 report reveals how climate concerns and rising costs are fundamentally changing where Americans choose to live and how they make financial decisions about homeownership. Most notably, the study revealed nearly half (49%) of American homeowners are considering relocating in 2026 due to climate-related concerns.

The 2026 Kin Homeownership Trends Report analyzed a national survey of 1,000 American homeowners across all age groups and regions alongside internal and external research on insurance and housing market trends. Kin uncovered that climate is driving decisions about where people live and the rising costs of homeownership are changing when and how people buy homes.

Other key data points include:

Extreme Weather Fears: 93% are concerned about damage to their home in the next two to three years due to a changing climate. 68% of American homeowners expect the frequency of extreme weather events in their area to increase in 2026 compared to 2025.

93% are concerned about damage to their home in the next two to three years due to a changing climate. 68% of American homeowners expect the frequency of extreme weather events in their area to increase in 2026 compared to 2025. Moving Out of State: Among those considering relocation due to climate concerns, a quarter are considering moving to a different state entirely. Florida (58%) and California (52%) top the list of states homeowners say they would avoid moving to because of extreme weather risks, followed by Hawaii (24%), Louisiana (22%), Texas (21%), and Alaska (21%).

Among those considering relocation due to climate concerns, a quarter are considering moving to a different state entirely. Florida (58%) and California (52%) top the list of states homeowners say they would avoid moving to because of extreme weather risks, followed by Hawaii (24%), Louisiana (22%), Texas (21%), and Alaska (21%). Expected Rising Costs: With U.S. home prices consistently increasing over the past 14 years, 80% of American homeowners expect cost increases in 2026 in not only home prices, but also home repair and maintenance costs. Even more, 82%, expect their insurance premiums to increase, with most (72%) expecting increases between 1-10%.

With U.S. home prices consistently increasing over the past 14 years, 80% of American homeowners expect cost increases in 2026 in not only home prices, but also home repair and maintenance costs. Even more, 82%, expect their insurance premiums to increase, with most (72%) expecting increases between 1-10%. The Barrier of Interest Rates: Interest rates remain a significant barrier to homebuying, with 74% of homeowners saying mortgage rates would need to be 5% or lower for them to consider purchasing a new home. Only 32% of homeowners believe interest rates will "meaningfully drop" in 2026.

Interest rates remain a significant barrier to homebuying, with 74% of homeowners saying mortgage rates would need to be 5% or lower for them to consider purchasing a new home. Only 32% of homeowners believe interest rates will "meaningfully drop" in 2026. Insurance Costs Increasingly Concerning: After the average home insurance premium increased by 24% between 2021 and 2024, 11% higher than inflation over the same period, insurance costs are now a major factor in homebuying decisions: 49% say insurance costs weigh "very heavily" or "seriously" on their home purchasing decisions. 70% say insurance costs weigh more heavily on their decisions than they did five years ago. 31% aren't confident they'll be able to maintain adequate coverage in 2026. 19% plan to switch home insurance providers this year.

After the average home insurance premium increased by 24% between 2021 and 2024, 11% higher than inflation over the same period, insurance costs are now a major factor in homebuying decisions:

Greater Cost Stability, Climate Uncertainty Expected in 2026

2025 underscored a pivotal period for American homeowners, as climate risk, insurance affordability, and borrowing costs increasingly shape where people decide to live. Kin's findings suggest a housing market defined by resilience, cost certainty, and long-term risk planning, signaling the need for more transparent data, smarter coverage options, and consumer-first tools to help homeowners navigate an increasingly complex landscape. In 2026, homeowners will look at not just the location of their homes but also their insurance differently than in recent years.

Despite widespread expectations of continued cost increases, Kin Founder and CEO Sean Harper predicts more stability in 2026.

"We went through a period of economic instability, but it was driven by macroeconomic factors like inflation and interest rates that have since been absorbed," Harper said. "Elevated inflation was one of the big drivers of premium increases last year, but inflation is now occurring at a more predictable pace. Substantial premium increases were the story in 2024, but they weren't the story in 2025 except for some places like California. And, they won't be the story in 2026."

Harper advises homeowners to focus on customer service when evaluating insurance options. "Since prices won't be fluctuating as much in 2026, shopping behavior will be driven by customer service. You'll have more choices, so you should use this year as an opportunity to improve your position as a consumer. Look for home insurance companies that have the best customer reviews ."

Methodology

Kin commissioned Pollfish to poll a nationally representative sample of 1,000 American adults between the ages of 18 and 65 who currently own a single-family home in the United States. The survey was conducted online on December 10, 2025.

To view the full 2026 Kin Homeownership Trends Report, visit: https://www.kin.com/blog/kin-homeownership-trends-report-2026 .

About Kin

