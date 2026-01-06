2026 Louisville Manufactured Housing Show Announces Educational Program Schedule

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 Louisville Manufactured Housing Show has announced its lineup of educational seminars for the three-day event taking place Jan. 14-16, 2026 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville.

This year's Louisville Show will offer an "All-Star" lineup of speakers, consultants, and educators who will share valuable information on how to help grow your business.

The Louisville Manufactured Housing Show is January 14-16, 2026. The educational sessions for the 2026 Louisville Manufactured Housing Show have been announced.

Now in its 65th year, the show hosted by the Midwest Manufactured Housing Federation (MMHF) is the precursor to the spring and summer selling seasons. The show once again will bring together thousands of manufactured housing professionals under one roof and offer them the chance to connect with top industry leaders, gain valuable insights, and see the future of manufactured housing up close.

"Our goal this year was to create an educational program that inspires, educates, and empowers," MMHF President Eric Oaks said. "We listened to the enthusiastic feedback from last year's attendees to ensure our educational lineup for 2026 is filled with topics they care about most, from AI to the economic landscape."

Read below for the full schedule of educational seminars:

Wednesday, Jan. 14

8:00 a.m. – State of the Industry: Manufactured Housing Today, Tomorrow, and in the Year Ahead

9:00 a.m. – The Economic Landscape: Key Trends Impacting Housing and the Overall Economy

10:00 a.m. – Building Smarter: Case Studies and Best Practices for Successful Residential Infill

11:00 a.m. – Consumer Lending in 2026: Market Dynamics Shaping Chattel and Land/Home Finance

Thursday, Jan. 15

8:00 a.m. – The National Agenda: Advocacy, Opportunities, and Initiatives for the Future of Our Industry

9:00 a.m. – Unseen Potential: Transforming How We Think, Sell, and Compete in Manufactured Housing

10:00 a.m. – Building What's Next: A Look at the Trends and Innovations Defining the Modern Factory-Built Home

11:00 a.m. – Opening New Ground: Forward-Thinking Strategies for Development with Factory-Built Housing

12:00 p.m. – AI in Action: Intelligent Solutions to Improve Operations and Enhance the Customer Experience

Friday, Jan. 16

8:00 a.m. – Cover Your Assets: Practical Risk Identification and Mitigation Strategies for Community Owners and Managers

9:00 a.m. – The Future is Virtual: Mastering Digital Platforms to Reach Today's Tech-Savvy Home Buyer

10:00 a.m. – Advanced Installation: Techniques, Tools, and Best Practices for Home Installation

Speakers for each seminar, along with seminar descriptions, will be made available at TheLouisvilleShow.com/Seminars .

The MMHF and show manager MHVillage have worked to optimize the educational programming to help attendees navigate the opportunities for manufactured housing in 2026 and beyond.

"The Louisville Show is a must-attend event for every manufactured housing professional, and the educational program is a key part of that," Byron Stroud, 2026 Louisville Show Chairman, said. "To ensure that you and your business gain a competitive advantage in 2026, the educational seminars should be on your radar."

The Louisville Show is the Midwest's premier event for viewing more than 40 of the latest model homes from the top manufacturers in the industry. Attendees at the Louisville Show can tour more factory-built homes than at any other indoor event in the nation. And, they can discover the newest products and services from over 200 exhibitors and gain the insights they need to stay ahead of the competition.

Attendees can register and plan their trip by visiting TheLouisvilleShow.com/Register .

For more information about the event, as well as to sign up for email announcements, visit TheLouisvilleShow.com .

The Louisville Show is an industry trade event and is not open to the general public.

About The Midwest Manufactured Housing Federation

The Midwest Manufactured Housing Federation is a trade-association dedicated to the promotion and advancement of the manufactured housing industry throughout Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, and Ohio. The Federation holds the Louisville Manufactured Housing Show annually in Louisville, Ky.

