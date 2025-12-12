First-day-of-issue dates and locations through March 2026 also revealed

WASHINGTON, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Postal Service today announced the Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express stamps it will release in 2026. There will be additional stamp subjects to be announced in the coming weeks and months. These designs are preliminary and may change.

2026 Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express Stamps Announced

Crab Nebula (Priority Mail)

This new Priority Mail stamp celebrates America's continued exploration of deep space with a breathtaking image captured by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope. One of the most frequently observed celestial bodies, the Crab Nebula is one of the brightest remnants of an exploded star in the night sky. Located 6,500 light-years away in the constellation Taurus, Webb captured this new Crab Nebula image in vivid infrared detail revealing previously unseen features that contribute to our broader understanding of stellar life cycles. Greg Breeding, an art director for USPS, designed the stamp using a photo courtesy of NASA. Upon favorable review by the Postal Regulatory Commission, the stamp will be denominated at the new Priority Mail Flat Rate Envelope rate and an issue date will be announced.

Galaxy Pair (Priority Mail Express)

This new Priority Mail Express stamp features another astounding image captured by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope. The stamp features a composite image from the Webb and Hubble Space Telescopes titled Galaxy Pair. It reveals a view of two interacting galaxies, IC 2163 and NGC 2207, located approximately 80 million light-years from Earth, offering a glimpse into the dynamic processes that shape our universe. Greg Breeding, an art director for USPS, designed the stamp, using a photo courtesy of NASA. Upon favorable review by the Postal Regulatory Commission, the stamp will be denominated at the new Priority Mail Express Flat Rate Envelope rate and an issue date will be announced.

The U.S. Postal Service also announced release dates and locations for announced 2026 stamp issues for through March:

Stamps Release

Date City State ZIP 4c Angel's Trumpets — local ceremony Jan. 9 Kenosha WI 53140 Love — no ceremony Jan. 13 Kansas City MO 64108 Muhammad Ali Jan. 15 Louisville KY 40231 Colorado Statehood Jan. 24 Denver CO 80299 Black Heritage: Phillis Wheatley Jan. 29 Boston MA 02205 Lunar New Year — Year of the Horse Feb. 3 Houston TX 77201 Bruce Lee Feb. 18 Seattle WA 98109 Harriet Powers Feb. 28 Washington DC 20066 Lowriders March 13 San Diego CA 92199 Sunflowers — local ceremony March 14 Strongsville OH 44136 Galaxy Pair (Priority Mail Express) — no ceremony TBD Kansas City MO 64108 Crab Nebula (Priority Mail) — no ceremony TBD Kansas City MO 64108

Details on first-day-of-issue cities/ceremony locations for other 2026 stamps will be released throughout the year. Dates and locations are subject to change.

