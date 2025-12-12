2026 Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express Stamps Announced

U.S. Postal Service

Dec 12, 2025, 14:00 ET

First-day-of-issue dates and locations through March 2026 also revealed

WASHINGTON, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Postal Service today announced the Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express stamps it will release in 2026. There will be additional stamp subjects to be announced in the coming weeks and months. These designs are preliminary and may change. 

Crab Nebula (Priority Mail)
This new Priority Mail stamp celebrates America's continued exploration of deep space with a breathtaking image captured by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope. One of the most frequently observed celestial bodies, the Crab Nebula is one of the brightest remnants of an exploded star in the night sky. Located 6,500 light-years away in the constellation Taurus, Webb captured this new Crab Nebula image in vivid infrared detail revealing previously unseen features that contribute to our broader understanding of stellar life cycles. Greg Breeding, an art director for USPS, designed the stamp using a photo courtesy of NASA. Upon favorable review by the Postal Regulatory Commission, the stamp will be denominated at the new Priority Mail Flat Rate Envelope rate and an issue date will be announced.

Galaxy Pair (Priority Mail Express)
This new Priority Mail Express stamp features another astounding image captured by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope. The stamp features a composite image from the Webb and Hubble Space Telescopes titled Galaxy Pair. It reveals a view of two interacting galaxies, IC 2163 and NGC 2207, located approximately 80 million light-years from Earth, offering a glimpse into the dynamic processes that shape our universe. Greg Breeding, an art director for USPS, designed the stamp, using a photo courtesy of NASA. Upon favorable review by the Postal Regulatory Commission, the stamp will be denominated at the new Priority Mail Express Flat Rate Envelope rate and an issue date will be announced. 

The U.S. Postal Service also announced release dates and locations for announced 2026 stamp issues for through March:

Stamps

Release
Date

City

State

 

 

ZIP

4c Angel's Trumpets — local ceremony

Jan. 9

Kenosha

WI

53140

Love — no ceremony

Jan. 13

Kansas City

MO

64108

Muhammad Ali

Jan. 15

Louisville

KY

40231

Colorado Statehood

Jan. 24

Denver

CO

80299

Black Heritage: Phillis Wheatley

Jan. 29

Boston

MA

02205

Lunar New Year — Year of the Horse

Feb. 3

Houston

TX

77201

Bruce Lee

Feb. 18

Seattle

WA

98109

Harriet Powers

Feb. 28

Washington

DC

20066

Lowriders

March 13

San Diego

CA

92199

Sunflowers — local ceremony

March 14

Strongsville

OH

44136

Galaxy Pair (Priority Mail Express) — no ceremony

TBD

Kansas City

MO

64108

Crab Nebula (Priority Mail) — no ceremony

TBD

Kansas City

MO

64108

Details on first-day-of-issue cities/ceremony locations for other 2026 stamps will be released throughout the year. Dates and locations are subject to change.

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through The Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at select Post Office locations nationwide. For officially licensed stamp products, shop the USPS Officially Licensed Collection on Amazon. The stories behind the stamps and more are available at stampsforever.com.

The Postal Service Is Ready for the Busiest Week of 2025

250 Years of Service: The Postal Service's Enduring Commitment to Connecting Service Members and Loved Ones

