2026 Qingdao Venture Capital Conference Positions Qingdao at the Forefront of Innovation Finance----Empowering New Quality Productive Forces, Shaping a Shared Industrial Future

QINGDAO, China, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 8, the 2026 Qingdao Venture Capital Conference concluded successfully at the Qingdao International Conference Center. Held under the theme "Empowering New Quality Productive Forces, Shaping a Shared Industrial Future: VC/PE Opportunities under the 15th Five-Year Plan," the event brought together over a hundred government officials, investors from leading financial institutions and venture capital firms, entrepreneurs, and renowned scholars to discuss how long-term capital can accelerate technological innovation and industrial transformation in the opening year of China's 15th Five-Year Plan.

Hosted by the Qingdao Municipal People's Government, co-organized by the Office of the Financial Affairs Commission of the CPC Qingdao Municipal Committee and the Qingdao Municipal Finance Bureau, and co-sponsored by China Bridge, the one-day conference adopted a format of one plenary forum and five parallel forums, covering topics such as capital's role in empowering new quality productive forces, blue finance, future industry ecosystems, asset revitalization, cross-border financial cooperation, and a sci-tech innovation project roadshow — where ten startups spanning AI and embodied intelligence, integrated circuits, biopharmaceuticals, new energy and low-altitude economy presented directly to investors.

At the plenary forum, a series of major launches and strategic partnerships were announced. The Qingdao Fund Industry Development Alliance and Zhongtai Capital Equity Investment Management (Shandong) Co., Ltd. were officially unveiled, while the Qingdao Municipal Government signed strategic cooperation agreements with Shanghai Pudong Development Bank, Guotai Haitong Securities and Zhongtai Securities. The "Qingdao-Hong Kong Integration, Linking the World" initiative was also launched at the plenary, bringing together the international investment banking arms of China's five major state-owned banks to support local technology companies in accessing global capital markets and channeling long-term capital into strategic emerging and future industries. Funds under Qingdao's "10+1" Innovative Industry System were also signed on site, further directing patient capital toward the city's modern industrial system.

The event also marked the release of the China Venture Capital & Private Equity Annual White Paper (2026), offering an overview of global and domestic investment trends. According to the report, global venture capital investment reached US$301 billion in the first quarter of 2026 — the highest first-quarter total in five years — with artificial intelligence accounting for more than 80% of total funding. In China, new-generation information technology, advanced manufacturing and healthcare remained the top three sectors by investment amount in H1 2026, while AI, robotics, semiconductors and integrated circuits emerged as the sub-sectors most favored by capital. The report noted that the global shift toward hard technology and the real economy is creating new opportunities for innovation-driven cities, with Qingdao's strengths in marine technology providing a solid foundation for its future growth.

Sun Ximin, Vice Governor of Shandong Province; Ren Gang, Deputy Secretary of the CPC Qingdao Municipal Committee and Mayor of Qingdao; and Gao Tianhong, Party Committee Member and Vice President of the Asset Management Association of China (AMAC), delivered remarks at the conference. The event also featured keynote speeches by Liu Shijin, Chief Chinese Advisor of China Council for International Cooperation on Environment and Development and former Deputy Director of the Development Research Center of the State Council; Wang Zhongmin, former Vice Chairman of the National Council for Social Security Fund; and Wu Xiaoqiu, former Vice President of Renmin University of China and Dean of the National Academy of Financial Research.

Since its launch in 2019, the Qingdao Venture Capital Conference has evolved into one of China's leading platforms for venture capital and private equity cooperation. As China embarks on its 15th Five-Year Plan, this year's conference further underscores Qingdao's commitment to attracting long-term capital, deepening the integration of technology, industry and finance, fostering a world-class innovation ecosystem, and strengthening its position as a leading hub for innovation-driven development.

SOURCE 2026 Qingdao Venture Capital Conference