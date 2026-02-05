2026 Spring Festival Gala Cultural Pop-up Stores Debut in Yiwu: When Artistry Meets Urban Vibrancy

YIWU, China, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from Yiwu Media Convergence Center:

Speed Speed

On February 4th, the 2026 Spring Festival Gala Cultural Pop-up Store at the Yiwu Centre shopping district was bustling with crowds. Inside, a dazzling array of creative products filled the space, including brocade bags featuring Yiwu's "Six Virtues" culture, red envelopes printed with poems by the Tang Dynasty poet Luo Binwang, and the Year of the Horse "Spring Bowl" gift sets. Stepping into the store, you'll see Spring Festival elements blended with creative design, all centered around the theme of the Year of the Horse.

It is known that the five Spring Festival Gala pop-up stores making their debut this time are not only new cultural scenes themed around the Spring Festival Gala but also eye-catching check-in spots for cities celebrating the Chinese New Year. The five stores are strategically located in Yiwu's core business districts, transportation hubs, and vibrant night market, covering two major commercial landmarks—Yiwu Centre and Yiwu Place, two key transportation gateways—Yiwu Airport and Yiwu Railway Station, as well as Santing Road Night Market, a "landmark of urban life and atmosphere".

"These cultural and creative products not only have a Yiwu flair but are also very stylish, making them perfect for both gifts and personal use," said a Tunisian merchant at the Yiwu Centre pop-up store, who had specially brought friends for shopping. "This is for Chinese New Year, right? It's so beautiful!" remarked a Colombian visitor on-site with genuine admiration.

The pop-up stores adopt a combined model of "products exhibition and sales + postal services". They not only offer 17 limited-edition collaborative products for the Year of the Horse but also provide convenient services such as sending New Year-themed stamps and mailing products. This allows residents and visitors to effortlessly "take the festive atmosphere of the New Year home" while shopping, traveling, or exploring night markets.

Following this, each pop-up store will launch interactive activities such as intangible cultural heritage experiences and hand-written "Fu" (fortune) characters. These initiatives will deeply blend the cultural charm of the Year of the Horse with the vibrant urban atmosphere, building momentum for the Spring Festival Gala sub-venue.

SOURCE Yiwu Media Convergence Center