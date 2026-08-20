2026 Stevie® Awards for Women in Business Extends Final Entry Deadline to September 3

International business awards competition for women introduces new Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Technology categories for 2026

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stevie® Awards for Women in Business, an international business awards competition recognizing the achievements of women entrepreneurs, executives, employees, and women-led organizations, has extended its 2026 final entry deadline to September 3.

The original final entry deadline was August 19. Organizations and individuals worldwide now have through September 3 to submit nominations for the 23rd annual competition.

The Stevie® Awards for Women in Business, an international business awards competition recognizing the achievements of women entrepreneurs, executives, employees, and women-led organizations, has extended its 2026 final entry deadline to September 3.

Entry kits, eligibility requirements, award categories, and complete details are available at Women.StevieAwards.com.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor the achievements of working women worldwide in more than 300 award categories. Categories recognize female entrepreneurs, executives and employees, women-owned and women-led organizations, and achievements, products, services, and initiatives developed by or for women.

Among the competition's established categories are Best Female Entrepreneur, Female Executive of the Year, Mentor or Coach of the Year, Lifetime Achievement Award, Achievement in Equal Pay, Women Helping Women, Employee of the Year, Woman-Owned or -Run Company of the Year, and Most Innovative Women of the Year.

All female entrepreneurs, executives, employees, and the organizations they run, worldwide, are eligible to be nominated.

New AI and Technology Awards for Women in 2026

New for 2026, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business have introduced an extensive group of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Technology award categories recognizing women and women-led organizations for achievements in the development, implementation, leadership, and impact of AI and emerging technologies.

The new categories recognize individual AI and technology leaders, organizations, teams and departments, AI achievements, technology products and solutions, and digital and emerging technology innovation.

Individual honors include AI Leader of the Year, AI Ethics & Responsible AI Leader of the Year, AI Product Leader of the Year, AI Researcher of the Year, AI Rising Star of the Year, Woman of the Year in Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity Leader of the Year, and Data & Analytics Leader of the Year.

The expanded category group provides opportunities to recognize women and women-led organizations that are developing new AI technologies as well as those applying AI and other emerging technologies to transform organizations, business operations, products, services, and customer and employee experiences.

More Than 300 Award Categories for Women in Business

In addition to the new AI and Technology categories, the 2026 Stevie Awards for Women in Business recognize achievement across major areas of business, including:

Achievement in Communications, Marketing or PR

Company/Organization (Women-Owned or -Led) Awards

Individual Women Awards

Media Developed for/by Women

New Products & Services Developed for/by Women

Social Media

Sustainability

Thought Leadership

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business are widely regarded as the world's premier business awards competition for women. In 2025, the competition attracted more than 1,500 nominations from organizations in more than 48 nations.

2026 Judging and Awards Ceremony

More than 200 leading professionals around the world will serve as judges for the 2026 Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Nominees will have access to the judges' comments and suggestions about their nominations.

Finalists will be announced September 16, 2026. Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners will be announced and celebrated on November 16, 2026, at an awards ceremony in New York City.

Nominations for the 2026 Stevie Awards for Women in Business must be submitted by the extended final entry deadline of September 3, 2026.

For entry kits, the complete list of categories, and information about how to enter the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, visit Women.StevieAwards.com.

About the Stevie® Awards

Founded in 2002, the Stevie Awards are widely recognized as the world's premier business awards programs, honoring outstanding achievements in the workplace worldwide. The name "Stevie" is derived from the Greek name Stephanos, meaning "crowned."

The Stevie Awards include nine international business awards programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, German Stevie Awards, Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, Stevie Awards for Great Employers, Stevie Awards for Women in Business, Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

Each year the Stevie Awards receive more than 12,000 nominations from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories, recognizing organizations of every size and the professionals behind their success.

Learn more at StevieAwards.com.

Media Contact:

Nina Moore

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SOURCE Stevie Awards