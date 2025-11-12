2026 Swanepoel Trends Report Maps Disruptive Shift

New T3 Sixty research reveals surprising data on agent earnings as AI, consolidation and new models reshape the industry

LADERA RANCH, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 Swanepoel Trends Report from T3 Sixty exposes the most significant transformation in residential real estate in decades. Historic brokerage consolidation, disruptive exclusive listing strategies, agentic AI and new brokerage platforms are all redefining how the industry operates and grows.

"Residential real estate is at a watershed moment — marked by transformation, innovation and the reimagining of how value is created and delivered," said Stefan Swanepoel, executive chairman of T3 Sixty. "After nearly five decades studying this industry, the current shift is among the most far-reaching I've observed. Agent roles, compensation structures and brokerage platforms are undergoing fundamental change. Within a few years, the real estate business will look markedly different, and those who take preemptive action will gain exponentially on their competitors."

This year's analysis examines long-standing assumptions about how agents earn and where brokerages create value. New T3 Sixty research reveals surprising data: While agents at fee-based brokerages keep a larger share of their commissions, agents at firms offering a traditional commission split earn more overall because they typically sell higher-priced homes.

"The data upends long-held assumptions about where agents earn the most," said Paul Hagey, editor-in-chief at T3 Sixty. "It's a new equation, one that's redefining how agents think about value, margin and the models they choose to build their careers around."

The 2026 edition highlights five landmark trends driving this new era:

The Rise and Risk of Real Estate's Comprehensive Marketplace: Exclusive listings and private networks are testing the cooperative MLS system that has long defined U.S. real estate. The Integrated Real Estate Experience Leaps Forward: Rocket's acquisition of Redfin marks the first merger of a major lender, brokerage and portal — accelerating the race toward an end-to-end digital transaction. The Rise of the National Brokerage Platform: Cloud-based brokerages like Real, eXp and LPT are rewriting the rules of scale and compensation. Profile of an Industry in Flux: Post-settlement realities and the rise of agentic AI — AI that can act, not just advise — are reshaping agent economics and the operating environment for industry professionals. Brokerage Consolidation Redefining Competition: As Compass, Anywhere and others expand, market power is concentrating in fewer, more diversified enterprises.

"The Swanepoel Trends Report captures a defining moment for the industry," Hagey added. "The change ahead isn't theoretical — it's already here. The leaders who act now will define what comes next."

Now in its 21st year, the Swanepoel Trends Report remains the definitive source of research and strategic insight for real estate leaders.

About the Swanepoel Trends Report

For 21 years, the Swanepoel Trends Report has set the standard for real estate intelligence. Published annually by T3 Sixty, it delivers the foresight leaders need to stay sharp, make smarter decisions and get ahead of disruption. Every edition anticipates the trends and shifts set to redefine residential real estate — technology, policy, new models, economic forces and more. The guidance is forward-looking, actionable and built to help leaders make smarter decisions today.

About T3 Sixty

T3 Sixty is the leading management consultancy in the residential real estate industry, specializing in brokerage, technology and organized real estate. The group also delivers extensive research and reports, and executive search and event management services. For more information, visit t360.com.

