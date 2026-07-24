2026 TAB Star Awards Winners Announced

AUSTIN, Texas, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Association of Builders (TAB) honored the best in residential construction during the 2026 Star Awards Dinner & Celebration on July 23 at the Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk in San Antonio, Texas. Held in conjunction with the 2026 Sunbelt Builders Show®, the evening brought together industry leaders for a reception, dinner, and recognition of the year's most outstanding achievements. This year's competition reached new heights, drawing more than 1,100 entries and culminating in the presentation of four Grand Awards and 180 elite trophies.

Texas Association of Builders' 2026 Star Awards

Since 1992, the Star Awards have celebrated excellence across Texas' residential construction industry, recognizing the builders, remodelers, architects, designers, developers, and sales, marketing, and construction professionals whose work sets the standard for quality, innovation, and craftsmanship. As the state's premier homebuilding awards program, the Star Awards represent one of the industry's highest honors.

Click PDF to view 2026 Star Awards Winners. For more information about the Star Awards, visit www.tabstarawards.com.

About the Texas Association of Builders: Founded in 1946, the Texas Association of Builders is an affiliate of the National Association of Home Builders and has 27 local home builders associations across Texas. With a membership of nearly 10,000 representing over 758,000 jobs and more than $71.5 billion annually in the Texas economy, TAB plays a crucial role in providing housing for Texans. For more information about the Texas Association of Builders, visit www.TexasBuilders.org.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Blair Kirkpatrick, Texas Association of Builders

(512) 476-6346 | [email protected]

SOURCE Texas Association of Builders