Sunbelt Builders Show® Celebrates 25th Anniversary

AUSTIN, Texas, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sunbelt Builders Show® is celebrating its 25th silver anniversary by returning to its roots in San Antonio on July 22-23, 2026, at the Henry B. González Convention Center.

Sunbelt Builders Show® San Antonio 2026

This homecoming marks a significant milestone for the Southwest's definitive trade event, which held its inaugural show in San Antonio in 2001. Since then, the show has been a foundational resource, having traveled to host locations such as Dallas-Fort Worth while consistently prioritizing the substantive, hands-on needs of Texas builders. Over the years, educational themes have remained deeply practical, evolving from core focuses like building science and risk management to modern industry shifts such as workforce development, succession planning, and AI in building. Returning to San Antonio for the 25th year honors this statewide legacy of efficiency and craftsmanship while looking forward to the next generation of building innovation.

The 2026 show highlights include:

Thought-Leadership: 20+ sessions, including Professional Development Sessions and curated Podcast Conversations with builders and industry leaders. Additional keynote presentations feature Robert Dietz, Ph.D., National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) Chief Economist and Ricky Dickson, retired CEO of Blue Bell Creameries and author of the best-selling One Scoop at a Time .





. Expansive Trade Show Floor: Over 200 industry partners will be in attendance. The floor will showcase a comprehensive range of businesses, including providers of building materials, appliances, home automation technologies, and professional business services. Attendees can get hands-on with product innovation through interactive in-booth demos, giveaways, and the Sunbelt Super Fan scavenger hunt.





Social Events: Attendees can enjoy "Big Time on the Riverwalk" at Howl at the Moon, a high-energy dueling piano event raising money for The Texas Builders Foundation and HOMEPAC. The celebration continues with the Star Awards, Texas' premier statewide homebuilding awards program, on July 23 at the Grand Hyatt San Antonio. The program has honored excellence in the industry since 1993.

Registration is now open, with FREE Show Passes available for builders, remodelers, and developers through May. For more information on the 2026 Program Preview, exhibitor listings, and social events, visit www.SunbeltBuildersShow.com.

Produced by the Texas Association of Builders, the Sunbelt Builders Show® is rooted in the association's mission to strengthen the residential construction industry through education, engagement, and advocacy. The two-day tradeshow takes place during TAB's summer meetings, when many of the association's members gather to discuss critical industry issues such as codes and standards, and workforce development. Member participation at TAB's tri-annual meetings powers the association's attainable housing advocacy efforts at the Texas Legislature.

About the Texas Association of Builders: Founded in 1946, the Texas Association of Builders is an affiliate of the National Association of Home Builders and has 27 local home builders associations across Texas. With a membership of nearly 10,000 representing over 758,000 jobs and more than $71.5 billion annually in the Texas economy, TAB plays a crucial role in providing housing for Texans.

FOR INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Sarah Venkatesh, Marketing & Communications Manager

(512) 476-6346 | [email protected]

SOURCE Texas Association of Builders