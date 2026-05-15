Texas Association of Builders Announces 2026 Star Awards Finalists

AUSTIN, Texas, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Association of Builders (TAB) is excited to announce the 2026 Star Awards finalists. The program drew a record number of entries this year with a total of nearly 1,200 entries within 184 elite categories.

Texas Association of Builders' 2026 Star Awards

The 2026 Star Awards submissions showcase the creativity, craftsmanship, and commitment shaping Texas' residential construction industry. From builders and remodelers to architects, designers, and marketing teams, this year's entries highlight the exceptional talent and innovation found across the state. Being named a finalist among such a competitive group is a significant honor—congratulations to all who earned recognition.

Established in 1992, the Star Awards remain Texas' leading statewide honors program for excellence in homebuilding and remodeling. This year's finalists were selected by a distinguished panel of out-of-state judges tasked with reviewing an outstanding collection of projects, professionals, and campaigns representing the best of the industry.

Winners will be announced on July 23, the last day of the Sunbelt Builders Show® at the Grand Hyatt, San Antonio, TX. The in-person Star Awards celebration will include a reception, dinner, and the presentation of the awards.

Click PDF to view 2026 Star Awards Finalists.

About the Texas Association of Builders: Founded in 1946, the Texas Association of Builders is an affiliate of the National Association of Home Builders and has 27 local home builders associations across Texas. With a membership of nearly 10,000 representing over 758,000 jobs and more than $71.5 billion annually in the Texas economy, TAB plays a crucial role in providing housing for Texans. For more information about the Texas Association of Builders, visit www.TexasBuilders.org.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Blair Kirkpatrick, Texas Association of Builders

(512) 476-6346 | [email protected]

SOURCE Texas Association of Builders