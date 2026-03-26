2026 Taipei Cycle Show: MOEA and CHC Spearhead Dual Transition Toward Smart Connectivity and Net-Zero Sustainability

SAN DIEGO, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 Taipei Cycle Show officially kicked off this March, serving as a premier global hub for cycling. Taiwan is signaling a bold new era for the industry. Under the guidance of the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), the Cycling & Health Tech Industry R&D Center (CHC) unveiled a suite of R&D achievements, showcasing smart cycling and highlighting Taiwan's progress.

VIP group photo at the 3rd ESG Global Initiative Forum, hosted by the Bicycling Alliance for Sustainability (BAS) at the 2026 Taipei Cycle Show.

This year, with the Department of Industrial Technology (DOIT), MOEA, highlighted Taiwan's strategic integration of its bicycle manufacturing with advanced Information and Communication Technology (ICT). A key feature of the CHC showcase is the Cycling Common Protocol Alliance (CCPA), which is working on a common communication protocol. They aim to enhance system interoperability and strengthen collaboration across the bicycle and ICT industries.

CHC introduces the E-bike Common Protocol Domestic Chip Prototype. It has integrated Taiwan-made chips with the CCPA (CAN Bus) protocol, enabling seamless system integration across E-bike components, including the Cycle computer (HMI), Motor Controller, Power Conversion, and Battery Management System (BMS), charger, and wireless shifters.

Beyond connectivity, the MOEA and CHC are promoting rider safety and comfort through artificial intelligence. The new AI E-Bike introduces two key features: Vision Sensing and Dynamic Damping. Leveraging AI-driven detection, the bike can identify its surroundings in real time to detect potential dangers, while coordinated intelligent assistance is achieved through the CCPA common protocol.

In addition to technological intelligence, decarbonization is a global and industrial priority. The Taiwan cycling industry has established the Bicycling Alliance for Sustainability (BAS), prioritizing sustainable manufacturing and low-carbon materials to meet the rigorous demands of the international market. CHC not only plays a role as secretariat at BAS, but is also supported by the Industrial Development Administration (IDA) of the MOEA, aiming to drive the industry's green transition. This initiative focuses on enhancing human rights, providing structured educational approaches, and hosting the ESG Global Initiative Forum to align with international sustainability standards.

To drive global transformation, Taiwan's MOEA and CHC are advancing a smarter and greener cycling industry through the CCPA and Net Zero Carbon Emission Promotion Program. This comprehensive roadmap includes innovation and carbon footprint assessment. By emphasizing process efficiency, design optimization, material reduction, and greenhouse gas inventory, Taiwan is steadily moving toward a sustainable future, ensuring that it maintains its global role in both high-tech innovation and environmental stewardship.

SOURCE Cycling & Health Tech Industry R&D Center