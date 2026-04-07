TAIPEI, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hosted by the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), the 4th "2026 Taiwan International Geothermal Conference" (2026 TIGC) opened on March 26. In his opening remarks, Vice Minister of Economic Affairs Chien-hsin Lai emphasized that the MOEA will be committed to developing geothermal energy with the advantages of being a local resource and providing a "stable supply." He also invited international experts to focus their discussions and propose solutions for the specific challenges faced by Taiwan's geothermal generation, aiming to develop Taiwan's geothermal energy and strengthen national energy resilience.

2026 Taiwan International Geothermal Conference: Linking Next-Generation Technology, Moving Towards Scalable Development

Vice Minister Lai stated that conflicts in the Middle East have affected the stability of energy supplies, and CPC Corporation has long implemented a diversified supply strategy for oil and natural gas. Amidst ongoing global changes, the government remains on top of the situation and is handling it with appropriate measures. Every year, the Energy Administration of the MOEA forecasts electricity demand over the next decade, and the power development progress planned by Taipower shows that supply exceeds future demand. The Administration also continues to strengthen power stability and resilience, moving toward the national vision of carbon reduction. Since coming into office, President Lai has declared the "Second Energy Transition," actively promoting various renewable energy policies to provide sustainable green energy and achieve Taiwan's 2050 net-zero emissions goal. Especially as Taiwan is a vital link in the global AI supply chain, geothermal energy plays a key role in green energy supply.

The MOEA stated that Taiwan possesses massive potential and advantages for geothermal development. To accelerate promotion, the MOEA has launched numerous measures ranging from early-stage exploration to subsequent development to achieve de-risking while balancing environmental protection. These include providing demonstration incentive grants and conducting the central government geothermal investment selection process later this year.

The Energy Administration explained that this "2026 Taiwan International Geothermal Conference" hosted by the MOEA has invited over 700 domestic and international experts and industry leaders from more than 10 countries, including the United States, New Zealand, Japan, Canada, Iceland, Denmark, and Italy, making it the largest-scale event in recent years. By providing an international exchange platform to share geothermal technology and practical experience, it is hoped that experts from around the world will take this opportunity to exchange ideas and provide valuable suggestions to promote Taiwan's geothermal development.

The core of this conference focuses on "Next-Generation Geothermal Technologies", including international experience sharing on Enhanced Geothermal Systems (EGS), Advanced Geothermal Systems (AGS) and Supercritical Geothermal Systems (SGS). Experts from various countries, the state-owned CPC Corporation, and the Geological Survey and Mining Management Agency (GSMMA) have been invited to engage in in-depth dialogues on geothermal exploration and drilling decisions under Taiwan's specific geological environment. The conference also highlights Taiwan's introduction of more efficient exploration techniques and high-temperature resistant sensing technologies to reduce development risks and shorten development timelines.

The Energy Administration mentioned that a "Geothermal Technology and Solutions Exhibition" is being held concurrently at the venue, which has invited leading geothermal developers, engineering firms, and precision drilling equipment manufacturers from home and abroad, and offers a technical matchmaking platform for domestic and international vendors.

The Energy Administration also emphasized that the success of geothermal development depends not only on technological breakthroughs but also often on mutual prosperity with local communities. Therefore, this conference has specially invited the Council of Indigenous Peoples to give a keynote presentation on "The Role of Indigenous Peoples and Collaborative Visions in Advancing Geothermal Development within the Energy Transition", emphasizing the importance of establishing a sound benefit-sharing mechanism and giving concrete suggestions.

On the second day of the conference (the 27th), professional workshops will be held on three major themes: "Elements of Drilling Team", "Geothermal Power Plant Engineering Planning" and "Geothermal Power Plant Operations." The workshops welcome participants from all sectors and hopes to inspire developers for breakthroughs in geothermal generation. The Energy Administration also hopes that this conference will serve as an exchange platform-through deep cooperation with experienced international partners, Taiwan looks forward to jointly creating a geothermal power generation model that prospers with the local community, enhances industrial competitiveness, and moves toward the sustainable goal of net-zero emissions.

SOURCE Energy Administration, Ministry of Economic Affairs