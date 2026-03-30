2026 Topanga Days Lineup Announced: Canned Heat, Cyril Neville, and Long Beach Dub Allstars Headline

Topanga Days celebrates 51 years of canyon music, arts, and community

TOPANGA, Calif., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Topanga Days returns this Memorial Day weekend, 5/23-5/25, with three days of music, food, and community. Headlining the event will be longtime blues rockers, Canned Heat , New Orleans funk/soul/jazz legend and Grammy winner, Cyril Neville , and longtime So-Cal favorites, Long Beach Dub Allstars .

The Topanga Days festival will also feature several other acclaimed musical acts including Golden Dawn Arkestra, Will Worden, Ny Oh, Omar Velasco, and Wall of Sound (Grateful Dead Tribute).

Topanga Days 2026 Lineup Visit topangadays.com for tickets

"This year's Topanga Days lineup is a true journey into musical exploration," says James Webber, booking agent and board member. "Bringing Canned Heat back to where it all began will be extra special, and there's no doubt Cyril Neville and the Long Beach Dub Allstars will get the crowd vibing. Add that to great food , beer and wine, and kid-friendly activities, and you have yet another epic Topanga Days weekend."

Founded in 1973, the Topanga Days Country Fair began as a grassroots fundraiser to support the Topanga Community Center, and has since blossomed into a popular annual event for music and art lovers everywhere.

"Topanga Days has always attracted a community of diverse individuals looking to celebrate the natural beauty and communal positivity of Topanga Canyon," says Nonie Shore, VP of Events. "This is a time where guests can let loose, enjoy good music, and explore the magical side of Topanga in a truly idyllic setting."

Topanga Days also features unique wares from local artists and craftsmen, as well as extensive family-friendly activities including an eclectic Memorial Day Parade, kids' Fun Zone, face painting, games, and the annual pie eating contest.

"Memorial Day weekend can't come soon enough," says Sophie Zeiler, VP of Fundraising. "Topanga Days brings out the best in our community, and we're always honored to inspire all our attendees each year."

For more information + tickets, visit topangadays.com

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About Topanga Days

Topanga Days takes place 5/23 - 5/25 from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. on the grounds of the Topanga Community Center at 1440 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd. in Topanga, CA 90290.

Single Day Online Pass

Adults: $31.80 for TCC members / $63.60 for non-members

Kids (ages 6-12): $16 for TCC members/ $31.80 for non-members

Ages 5 & Under: Free

Active Military with ID: Free on 5/25

3-Day Online Pass

Adults: $74.20 for TCC members / $148.40 – non-members

Kids (ages 6-12): $37.10 for TCC members / $74.20 non-members

5 & Under: Free

FunZone Online Price

$21.20

Prices increase at the door. Purchase discounted tickets online in advance.

Parking is available on the street with free shuttle service. Limited handicap parking is provided on the Community Center grounds. Only service dogs with vests and appropriate + current papers allowed.

Contact: Damon Ferrara

(310) 344-7062

[email protected]

SOURCE Topanga Days