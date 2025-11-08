2026 Toy of the Year Award Finalists Unveiled at Chicago Toy & Game Fair

113 Innovative Toys & Games That Will Top Wishlists this Holiday Season!

CHICAGO, Nov. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "Beautified" slime, a dinosaur that hatches itself out of an egg, and wiggly fidget collectibles are among the 113 innovative finalists for the prestigious 2026 Toy of the Year® (TOTY®) Awards, announced today by The Toy Foundation™ (TTF) at the Chicago Toy & Game Fair (CHITAG) in Rosemont, IL. The unveiling of the TOTY finalists, which represent this year's most sought-after toys across 16 categories of play, coincided with CHITAG's first-ever Wishlist Weekend™, a new holiday tradition that encourages families all across the country to play, discover, and start building their wishlists for the holiday season.

"There is no better way to kick off Wishlist Weekend at the Chicago Toy & Game Fair than by sharing this moment of excitement with kids, families, and toy fans of all ages!" said Greg Ahearn, president & CEO of The Toy Association™. "Each TOTY finalist is a testament to the creativity that defines the toy industry, which is always innovating to create products that spark joy, learning, and social connections through play."

Known as the "Oscars of the toy industry," the TOTY Awards celebrate the top toys and games of the year, while serving as a key fundraiser for The Toy Foundation's philanthropic mission to deliver brand-new toys and play opportunities to children when they need it most. All TOTY Award proceeds benefit The Toy Foundation's initiatives, including the Play Fund and Toy Chest programs, which bring the comfort and healing power of play to children in need around the world.

"As we celebrate these outstanding TOTY finalists, we're also championing the cause at the heart of it all: helping children in need experience the comfort and happiness that play provides," added Pamela Mastrota, executive director of The Toy Foundation. "It's inspiring to see the toy community come together to celebrate the power of play – and ensure that children everywhere have access to it."

Between now and January 7, 2026, fans of all ages can visit ToyAwards.org to see what should be on their holiday shopping lists, cast votes for their favorite playthings in each category, and learn more about The Toy Foundation. Winners in each category, as well as the overall Toy of the Year and People's Choice award winners, will be announced in February 2026.

2026 TOTY FINALISTS

Additional details on each finalist is available at ToyAwards.org

ACTION FIGURE OF THE YEAR

Toys that represent a person or fictional character intended for active, imaginative, and narrative-based play.

Avatar Interactive Shoulder Banshee by Disney Consumer Products

Doom: The Dark Ages Doom Slayer McFarlane Elite Edition #1 Action Figure by McFarlane Toys

How to Train Your Dragon Interactive Tame & Train Toothless by Spin Master Ltd.

Jurassic World Rebirth Dolores Aquilops Interactive Shoulder Pal by Universal Products & Experiences

Ninjombie Action Figures by MGA Entertainment

Primal Hatch by Spin Master Ltd.

Super Mario Big Bad Bowser by JAKKS Pacific

COLLECTIBLE OF THE YEAR

Toys designed for multiple single-item purchases as part of a set or series to collect, such as minis, blind packs, fidget toys, trading cards, impulse/novelty playthings, licensed collectibles, and more.

Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game - Fabled Set by Ravensburger North America, Inc.

Hot Wheels Premium Formula 1 Die-Cast Vehicles by Mattel, Inc.

LEGO F1 Collectible Race Cars by LEGO Systems, Inc.

Magic: The Gathering Marvel Spider-Man Bundle by Hasbro, Inc.

Pokémon Trading Card Game: Mega Evolution Elite Trainer Box by The Pokémon Company International, Inc.

Sticki Rolls Series 2 by Sky Castle Toys

Wigglitz by ZB Designs

CONSTRUCTION TOY OF THE YEAR

Toys that encourage hands-on building or assembly as the primary play pattern with pieces that interconnect to create models, scenes, or mechanisms that perform an action or tell a story.

GeckoBot 2.0 by Thames & Kosmos LLC

Jelly Blox Construction Site Set by Goliath

LEGO Jurassic World Dinosaur Fossils: Tyrannosaurus rex Set by LEGO Systems, Inc.

LEGO Wicked Welcome to Emerald City by LEGO Systems, Inc.

MAGNA-TILES Fire Station 50-Piece Set by MAGNA-TILES

Melissa & Doug Blockables by Spin Master Ltd.

Rail Cube Magnetic Monorail Deluxe Set by Meekins Corp. on behalf of Sankyo Toys

CREATIVE TOY OF THE YEAR

Toys that inspire self-expression, storytelling, and imaginative and artistic play, including products that let kids create, decorate, and dress up, such as arts & crafts kits, compounds, role-play/dress-up items, and more.

Barbie Basics: You Create Doll Kit by Mattel, Inc.

ChompSaw by Chompshop, Inc.

Clixo Dino Adventure Pack by Toyish Labs, Inc.

Crayola Marker Airbrush by Crayola LLC

Gui Gui by Moose Toys LLC

Play-Doh Barbie Fashion Show Playset by Hasbro, Inc.

Swift Clicks Heishi Bracelet Maker by Make It Real

DOLL OF THE YEAR

Toys that include baby, toddler, and fashion dolls.

American Girl Disney Moana Collection by Mattel, Inc.

Bratz Stylin' Fashion Dolls by MGA Entertainment

Disney Darlings by JAKKS Pacific

Disney Doorables ADOORBS Dolls by Just Play LLC

Love, Stella Sleepy Time Set by Sassy Baby, Inc.

Monster High Scary Sweet Birthday Cupid Asteria Doll by Mattel, Inc.

Woof & Co by Sunny Days Entertainment LLC

EDUCATIONAL TOY OF THE YEAR

While all toys have learning benefits, this category recognizes toys and games specifically designed to meet an educational purpose, such as building a specific skill or teaching a particular subject area, including STEM, literacy, or social-emotional learning.

3Doodler Start+ Essentials 3D Printing Pen Set by 3Doodler

CONNETIX 70 Piece PRO Constructor Set by CONNETIX, part of Brave Toys Pty Ltd.

Cooper the STEM Robot by Learning Resources, Inc.

ESPN Virtual Reality by Abacus Brands, Inc.

MAGNA-TILES Rail Racers Deluxe 90-Piece Set by MAGNA-TILES

My Robotic Pet: Coding Chameleon by Thames & Kosmos LLC

Ollyball STEAM Accredited Master Artists Edition by VICTURY Sports LLC

SNAP CIRCUITS SPY KIT by Elenco Electronics LLC

GAME OF THE YEAR

Family and children's games made for players ages 0-14, including board, card, electronic, and other physical game formats, exclusive of games specifically for players ages 14 to adult (strategy, party, or mature-themed as examples), video games, and app games.

Connect 4 Frenzy by Hasbro, Inc.

Cows in Space by Relatable

Dumpster Dice by Big Discoveries

Exploding Kittens: The Board Game by Exploding Kittens, Inc.

Pokémon Trainer Expert by Ultra PRO

Simon Jump Game Mat by Just Play LLC

Tetris Tumble XL by Buffalo Games, Inc.

INFANT/TODDLER TOY OF THE YEAR

Toys specifically developed for babies and toddlers up to age 3. (0-18 months (infant) and 18 months-3 years (toddler), does not include ages 3+.)

Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn 4-in-1 Activity Table & Easel by Mattel, Inc.

Micro Mini Rock & Go LED Scooter by Micro Kickboard

My First Tonies: Farm Set by tonies

Play Tab by Fat Brain Toy Co.

Shape & Color Garden by Learning Resources, Inc.

VTech Get Growing Tractor & Mower Ride-On by VTech Electronics North America LLC

Yookidoo Pour 'N' Grow Pop-Up Garden by Yookidoo

KIDULT TOY OF THE YEAR

Toys and games developed primarily for consumers ages 14 to adults, including party, strategy, and board games; collector items; craft & model kits; construction sets; and more. These toys are sometimes based on and/or fueled by fandoms, social media, and mature humor.

Barbie Signature LeBron James Kenbassador Doll by Mattel, Inc.

Hack Pack by CrunchLabs

LEGO Game Boy by LEGO Systems, Inc.

LEGO Wicked Glinda & Elphaba Bookends by LEGO Systems, Inc.

Marvel Legends Series Spider-Man Electronic Expressive Mask by Hasbro, Inc.

Miniverse Make it Mini Food Diner Series 4 by MGA Entertainment

ZipString Aracna by ZipString LLC

LICENSE OF THE YEAR

An entertainment, celebrity, lifestyle, or social media-driven brand that has achieved notable success through licensed toy lines and brand extensions; or a toy-based IP that has successfully expanded beyond the toy aisle through strategic licensing.

Bluey by BBC Studios Americas

Disney Stitch by Disney Consumer Products

Hot Wheels by Mattel, Inc.

Ms. Rachel by Spin Master Ltd.

Pokémon by The Pokémon Company International, Inc.

Squishmallows by Jazwares

Wicked by Universal Products & Experiences

OUTDOOR TOY OF THE YEAR

Toys specifically designed for outdoor play, including outdoor-only ride-ons, such as motorized vehicles, bicycles, scooters, wagons; bubble toys; and sports toys.

Crazy Cart Shuffle by Razor USA LLC

Jaw-Some Shark Catch by iPlay, iLearn, Inc.

Ocean Emotion Seashells by Learning Resources, Inc.

Outdoor Kitchen by Hape

Pocked Mod Lightshow by Razor USA LLC

PoppinColorz Galactic Color Bubble Machine by South Beach Bubbles

The Original Woblong Double-Wing Flyer by Rival Flyer, Inc.

PLAYSET OF THE YEAR

A themed play environment with characters, accessories, and/or interactive features that support storytelling, role play, or action-based play, such as dollhouses, battle arenas, racetracks, settings for action figures, and more. Exclusive of construction-based playsets covered by their own category.

Barbie Dream Camper Vehicle Playset by Mattel, Inc.

Bluey Supermarket Playset by Moose Toys LLC

Dōteki Multiplayer Battle Pack — Heatoru & Arctos by TOMY

Hot Wheels Track Creator Triple Loop Speed Kit by Mattel, Inc.

Monster Jam Smash & Bash Smashbot Playset by Spin Master Ltd.

Star Tours StarSpeeder 1000 Vehicle Playset by Disney Consumer Products

VTech Bluey Road Trip Playset by VTech Electronics North America LLC

PLUSH TOY OF THE YEAR

Toys that are made of fabric and stuffed with soft filling, including plush playthings with interactive or electronic features.

Again Friends Cow by Mary Meyer Corp.

Care Bears x Wicked 2-Pack Boxed Set by Basic Fun!

Disney Stitch Ultimate Stitch Interactive Feature Plush by Just Play LLC

FurReal Maggie the Feed & Follow Cow by Just Play LLC

GUND Disney Peek-a-Boo Winnie the Pooh Animated Plush by Spin Master Ltd.

How to Train Your Dragon Toothless Puppetronic by Real FX by WOW! Stuff

Hugarounds by Hugimals World

PRESCHOOL TOY OF THE YEAR

Toys specifically developed for kids ages 3-5.

Color Wonder Bluey Light Up Stamper by Crayola LLC

Creative Play 3 in 1 Play Kitchen, Store & Workshop by HABA USA

Fisher-Price Wooden Picnic Basket Set by Mattel, Inc.

Little Tikes Creative Construction Power Cuts Set by MGA Entertainment

MAGNA-TILES Pet Playhouse 50-Piece Set by MAGNA-TILES

Melissa & Doug Simmer & Stir Stovetop Play Set by Spin Master Ltd.

Mini Farmstand Sorting Set by Learning Resources, Inc.

SPECIALTY TOY OF THE YEAR

Toys promoted and sold almost exclusively through independent retailers (neighborhood toy stores, museum shops, vacation destinations, and similar venues) or in limited quantities online. Voted on exclusively by specialty retailers through Astra.

Anywhere Sports – Silent Basketball 9.5" Regulation Size by Thin Air Brands LLC

Better Butter Thinking Putty by Crazy Aaron's

Clixo Tiny & Mighty Space Magnetic Building Set by Toyish Labs, Inc.

Magshuto Stunt Park by Fat Brain Toy Co.

NeeDoh Nice Cube Swirl by Schylling Toys

Pets 2 Love by Luki Lab

Yes & Know Original Invisible Ink Trivia Game Books by Tree Town Toys

VEHICLE OF THE YEAR

Toy cars, trucks, trains, and other vehicles in all scales, including R/C vehicles and ride-ons made exclusively for indoor use.

Air-Power Turbo Racer by Thames & Kosmos LLC

BRIO World Pull Back Train Set by Ravensburger North America, Inc.

Flat 2 Fast Card Racers Speed by Luki Lab

Hot Wheels Ultimate Dual Dragon Transporter by Mattel, Inc.

Hyper Burst Shockout Circuit by Goliath

PAW Patrol Fire Rescue: Rapid Reload Fire Truck by Spin Master Ltd.

Toy Story Moving Truck Vehicle Playset by Disney Consumer Products

For more information about the TOTY Awards voting and selection process, visit ToyAwards.org.

The TOTY Awards gala, taking place Friday, February 13, 2026 in New York City, is open exclusively to toy industry professionals. Tickets for the event will be available for purchase on November 11; all TOTY proceeds are donated to The Toy Foundation, which partners with generous toy companies throughout the year to bring brand-new toys to children who are sick, at-risk, in foster care, impoverished, or otherwise in need. The TOTY celebration will kick off Toy Fair® 2026 (February 14 to 17) and include the induction of industry trailblazers into the esteemed Toy Industry Hall of Fame .

