2026 Travel Forecast: Americans Shift to 'Deep History' Routes in Turkey and Egypt as Alternatives to Overcrowded Europe

PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As North American travelers plan their 2026 international trips, a significant shift is emerging in cultural tourism. One Nation Travel, a Princeton-based operator specializing in the Eastern Mediterranean, reports a double-digit increase in demand for itineraries combining Turkey and Egypt. This trend is driven by travelers seeking immersive alternatives to the increasingly crowded and regulated European circuit.

Cappadocia, Turkey Cairo, Egypt

With new entry regulations (ETIAS) complicating European travel and rising costs in traditional hubs, travelers are turning to the "Cradle of Civilizations." One Nation Travel's newly curated 2026 packages are designed for this demographic, seamlessly merging Istanbul's imperial majesty with the ancient wonders of Cairo and Luxor into a single, logistics-free journey.

"2026 is shaping up to be the year of the 'Grand History Tour," says Bilal Dilsiz, Founder of One Nation Travel. "Clients want a meaningful connection with history without the stress. We combine Turkey and Egypt into one comprehensive package, offering the unique opportunity to witness the Hagia Sophia, Cappadocia's fairy chimneys, and the Great Pyramids in a single trip."

Highlights of the 2026 Multi-Country Collection:

Seamless Logistics: New packages handle complex cross-border logistics, including domestic flights within Turkey and Egypt, ensuring a hassle-free experience.

New packages handle complex cross-border logistics, including domestic flights within Turkey and Egypt, ensuring a hassle-free experience. Cultural Immersion: Itineraries feature authentic experiences like private Nile cruises, sunrise balloon rides, and boutique cave hotel stays.

Itineraries feature authentic experiences like private Nile cruises, sunrise balloon rides, and boutique cave hotel stays. Value and Luxury: Travelers access 5-star accommodations and expert-led private tours at prices significantly more competitive than European destinations.

Analysts predict multi-destination trips will dominate 2026 trends as long-haul travelers seek to maximize value. One Nation Travel leads this sector with guaranteed departures. Agents and travelers can view exclusive Turkey and Egypt Tours and full 2026 itineraries at the One Nation Travel website.

About One Nation Travel: One Nation Travel is a premier agency headquartered in Princeton, N.J., with operational offices in Istanbul. Specializing in curated packages to Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, and Greece, the company provides high-quality, fully escorted tours for individuals and small groups. Founded by Bilal Dilsiz, the agency is dedicated to authentic cultural experiences.

Media Contact: One Nation Travel Email: [email protected] Phone: +1 (609) 356-6579

Website: https://www.onenationtravel.com

SOURCE One Nation Travel