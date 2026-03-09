2026 Urgent Care Convention is Coming to Chicago

BATAVIA, Ill., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Urgent Care Association (UCA) is proud to announce that registration is open for the 2026 Urgent Care Convention, taking place April 11-14, 2026, in Chicago, Illinois. This year's theme, Amplify, reflects UCA's commitment to elevating the voice, impact and future of Urgent Care as a critical access point in the U.S. healthcare system. The Convention will bring together Urgent Care leaders from across the country for four days of high-impact education, peer collaboration and practical strategies to strengthen operations and advance patient care.

Designed for clinicians, operators and industry partners, the Convention will feature expert-led educational sessions, real-world insights and opportunities to exchange ideas with peers facing similar challenges. Attendees will gain actionable insights they can immediately apply to strengthen clinical excellence, workforce development, operational performance, and organizational growth.

Through both structured sessions and informal networking opportunities, the 2026 Urgent Care Convention provides a collaborative environment where Urgent Care professionals can build meaningful connections, share best practices and stay ahead of industry trends.

"The UCA Convention is where leaders from across our field come together to share ideas, challenge assumptions and define what the future should look like," said UCA CEO Steve Sellars. "It's an opportunity for our community to learn from one another and continue raising the standard for patient access and quality."

Convention attendees won't want to miss the Foundation Celebration, a lively evening of connection, celebration, and giving back. This signature event brings the Urgent Care community together for a fun, feel‑good night supporting the Urgent Care Foundation's work to advance research, education, and awareness across the field.

Attendees will also have access to exclusive Convention benefits, including travel savings opportunities, extended educational resources and group registrations options that allow organizations to maximize learning and return on investment by bringing their teams.

For registration information, visit https://urgentcare2026.eventscribe.net/.

About the Urgent Care Association

The Urgent Care Association (UCA) is a trade association representing leaders, clinicians and suppliers in the field of on-demand, consumer-focused health care. UCA advances the field through advocacy, education, research and collaboration, helping Urgent Care organizations deliver high-quality, accessible care to millions of patients each year. For more information, visit www.urgentcareassociation.org.

