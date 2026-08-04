2026 Voice Threat Survey Reveals Voice Security Has Reached a Tipping Point

New industry research finds growing concern over AI-powered voice attacks, expanding enterprise risk, and increasing recognition that Voice Security must become part of every organization's cybersecurity strategy.

CHICAGO, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mutare, The Authority in Voice Security, today announced the release of its 2026 Voice Threat Survey, an independent study examining how IT and cybersecurity professionals view the rapidly evolving threat landscape surrounding enterprise voice communications.

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The research arrives at a pivotal moment for cybersecurity. While organizations have invested heavily in protecting endpoints, identities, cloud infrastructure, applications, and email, cybercriminals have increasingly shifted their attention toward a communications channel that has historically received far less scrutiny, the enterprise voice network.

The survey reveals a clear change in industry thinking. Voice is no longer viewed simply as a business communications tool or an operational nuisance plagued by robocalls and voice spam. Instead, organizations increasingly recognize that AI-powered voice attacks, vishing, social engineering, call spoofing, voice spam storms, and other forms of unwanted voice traffic represent a growing cyber risk capable of disrupting operations, compromising employees, and providing initial access into enterprise environments.

"Cybersecurity strategies have evolved dramatically over the past decade, but Voice Security has largely remained a blind spot," said Brian McDonald, Chief Security Officer at Mutare. "Our 2026 Voice Threat Survey shows that security leaders and business owners are beginning to recognize voice as a legitimate attack vector that deserves the same strategic attention as email, endpoints, data, identity, and cloud security."

An annual publication, the Voice Threat Survey has become one of the industry's only research initiatives focused exclusively on enterprise Voice Security. The report explores current awareness, organizational preparedness, evolving attack trends, technology adoption, and strategic priorities surrounding voice-based threats.

The findings indicate growing awareness that voice has become an increasingly attractive pathway for threat actors and cybercriminals seeking to bypass traditional security controls through direct human interaction. As AI tools continue lowering the barriers to sophisticated social engineering, organizations are recognizing that protecting people begins long before a conversation ever starts.

Among the report's key findings are several important trends shaping the future of enterprise cybersecurity:

Growing concern over AI-enhanced voice attacks and increasingly sophisticated social engineering campaigns.

Continued expansion of voice phishing (vishing) as a preferred method for gaining initial access to organizations.

Increasing recognition that Voice Security belongs within broader cybersecurity and risk management strategies.

Continued awareness gaps surrounding available Voice Security technologies and best practices.

Strong momentum toward implementing proactive, multi-layered Voice Security strategies that reduce risk before malicious callers reach human endpoints.

Beyond measuring today's threat landscape, the report also examines the changing role of voice within modern cybersecurity architectures.

As organizations have strengthened traditional attack surfaces through Zero Trust initiatives, endpoint protection, identity management, and advanced email security, threat actors have adapted by targeting people directly. Live voice conversations provide opportunities to build trust, manipulate employees, bypass technical safeguards, and exploit the human element of security. Generative AI has dramatically accelerated this trend by enabling attackers to create highly personalized scripts, create hyper-targeted campaigns, conduct rapid reconnaissance, clone voices, and scale sophisticated campaigns at unprecedented speed.

"The conversation around Voice Security has fundamentally changed," McDonald added. "Organizations are beginning to understand that awareness training alone is no longer sufficient. A modern cybersecurity strategy must include technical controls that reduce opportunities for malicious callers to ever reach employees, executives, help desks, or contact center agents. That's where Voice Security becomes a critical layer of defense."

Mutare has long advocated that effective Voice Security requires a multi-layered approach that combines intelligent call analysis, preventative filtering, caller authentication, fraud detection, employee awareness, and the integration of call telemetry with broader cybersecurity operations. Rather than relying on any single security measure, the company believes organizations must apply multiple complementary controls throughout the call flow to reduce operational disruption while significantly lowering cyber risk.

The 2026 Voice Threat Survey includes executive analysis, data analytics, expert commentary, industry observations, and practical recommendations designed to help organizations evaluate their Voice Security posture and better understand the evolving role voice plays within today's cyber threat landscape.

The report is available as a complimentary download.

Download the complete 2026 Voice Threat Survey at:

www.mutare.com/voice-threat-survey-2026

About Mutare

Mutare is the Authority in Voice Security. As an innovator with over 35 years in voice technology, we deliver the industry's most powerful solution for protection against today's most dangerous voice-based threats —including vishing, social engineering, spoofed calls, spam storms, and GenAI-powered attacks. Our flagship Voice Firewall (Voice Traffic Filter) applies multi-layered intelligence at the network edge to eliminate unwanted voice traffic before it reaches the human endpoint. Enterprise-class solutions for voicemail and notifications complete our software offering. Deployed across cloud, hybrid, and on-prem environments, Mutare solutions integrate seamlessly into existing voice, collaboration, and contact center ecosystems to strengthen overall security posture and reduce risk.

Media Contact:

Colin Millstone

(314) 913-4238

[email protected]

SOURCE Mutare, Inc.