Mutare Launches Voice Traffic Score (VTS) for Real-Time Call Reputation Intelligence with Webex by Cisco

CHICAGO, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mutare Inc., the authority in Voice Security, today announced its partnership with Webex by Cisco, a leading provider of collaboration technologies powering customer and employee experiences, to deliver Mutare Voice Traffic Score (VTS), a breakthrough solution delivering real-time call reputation intelligence for Webex by Cisco customers. As a Certified Call Reputation Provider for Webex, Mutare empowers organizations to automatically block, challenge, or allow inbound calls based on risk, transforming how enterprises defend the voice channel against nuisance and nefarious traffic.

"Voice Traffic Score brings measurable intelligence to a threat vector that has historically been ignored," said Brian McDonald, Director of Product Development at Mutare. "Webex customers can now make real-time, data-driven decisions to protect users from unwanted and malicious voice traffic, a critical advancement in defending the enterprise voice channel."

Real-Time Defense for the Modern Enterprise

The Mutare Voice Traffic Score provides real-time analysis of inbound calls, assigning each a dynamic risk score on a 0–5 scale. This allows customers to establish automated responses, including:

Allow: The automatic approval of inbound calls that have received a high Score, indicating strong caller legitimacy and minimal risk.

The automatic approval of inbound calls that have received a high Score, indicating strong caller legitimacy and minimal risk. Challenge: The verification process applied to inbound calls that receive a moderate Score, indicating uncertain, questionable legitimacy.

The verification process applied to inbound calls that receive a moderate Score, indicating uncertain, questionable legitimacy. Block: The automatic rejection of inbound calls that have received a low Score, indicating a high likelihood of fraud , spoofing, or other malicious intent.

VTS helps Webex Calling customers achieve automated enforcement and preemptive protection for inbound calls.

Certified Intelligence, Seamless Integration

Voice Traffic Score integrates directly with Webex Calling, leveraging a mutually validated API connection that provides instant, continuous scoring of inbound calls. The solution is part of Mutare's broader Voice Security portfolio, which includes the multi-layered Voice Traffic Filter, delivering enterprise-class protection for Unified Communications (UC) and Contact Center (CC) environments.

Frictionless Onboarding Through Webex Control Hub

Webex customers can activate Voice Traffic Score directly within the Webex Control Hub by activating the "Caller Reputation Service". The deployment experience is simple. With no additional hardware or complex configuration, VTS onboarding is fast, allowing customers to gain visibility and protection without disrupting their existing voice infrastructure.

"Ease of adoption was a top design priority," McDonald added. "With Webex Control Hub integration, Webex customers can deploy Voice Traffic Score with little fuss and quickly establish enterprise-class protection for their critical voice channel."

Learn more at www.mutare.com/voice-traffic-score

About Mutare

Mutare is the Authority in Voice Security. As an innovator with over 35 years in voice technology, we deliver the industry's most powerful solution for protection against today's most dangerous voice-based threats —including vishing, social engineering, spoofed calls, spam storms, and GenAI-powered attacks. Our flagship Voice Firewall (Voice Traffic Filter) applies multi-layered intelligence at the network edge to eliminate unwanted voice traffic before it reaches the human endpoint. Enterprise-class solutions for voicemail and notifications complete our software offering. Deployed across cloud, hybrid, and on-prem environments, Mutare solutions integrate seamlessly into existing voice, collaboration, and contact center ecosystems to strengthen overall security posture and reduce risk.

