Mutare Selected as AHA Preferred Cybersecurity & Risk Provider for Voice Security

Mutare's Voice Traffic Filter Named Preferred Voice Firewall Solution for Healthcare Organizations

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mutare Inc., the authority in enterprise voice security, today announced it has been selected by the American Hospital Association (AHA) as a Preferred Cybersecurity & Risk Provider for Voice Security, recognizing Mutare's flagship Voice Traffic Filter as a trusted, enterprise-class voice firewall for healthcare organizations.

The AHA Preferred Provider Program identifies solution providers that deliver proven value, operational relevance, and risk mitigation aligned with the needs of hospitals and health systems. Mutare's selection reflects the growing recognition that the voice channel, long under-protected, has become a primary vector for social engineering, vishing, spoofing, robocalls, and AI-enabled impersonation attacks targeting healthcare environments.

"Healthcare organizations are facing unprecedented pressure to defend patients, staff, and clinical operations from increasingly sophisticated voice-based threats," said Chuck French, Chief Growth Officer at Mutare. "Being named an AHA Preferred Cybersecurity & Risk Provider affirms that protecting the voice channel is now a necessary component of enterprise cybersecurity, not an optional enhancement."

Why Voice Security Matters in Healthcare

Hospitals and health systems depend on voice communications across every critical function, from patient rooms and nursing stations to contact centers, IT help desks, and administrative offices. At the same time, threat actors are aggressively exploiting this reliance, using vishing and AI-driven social engineering to scam in-room patients, gain initial access, disrupt care delivery, and expose sensitive patient and operational data.

"Voice-based threats are escalating rapidly, disrupting hospital communications, and are increasingly being used as an initial access point by criminals for cyberattacks and fraud against healthcare organizations and patients," said John Riggi, National Advisor for Cybersecurity and Risk at the American Hospital Association. "Mutare's selection as an AHA Preferred Cybersecurity & Risk Provider gives our members a critical edge by offering a purpose-built solution to help reduce risk, protect patients and staff, and strengthen voice as part of a comprehensive cybersecurity and crime prevention strategy."

Mutare's Voice Traffic Filter is a multi-layered Voice Firewall that removes nuisance and nefarious calls at the inception of the call flow, before they reach caregivers, agents, or patient-facing endpoints. By cleansing inbound voice traffic at the network edge, healthcare organizations can reduce risk, protect staff and patients, and preserve the integrity of clinical and administrative workflows, without disrupting legitimate, critical communications.

Enterprise-Class Protection, Designed for Healthcare

Voice Traffic Filter is purpose-built to address the operational realities of healthcare environments where every call must be treated as potentially critical. In real-world deployments across hospital systems and care facilities, Voice Traffic Filter has proven effective in:

Safeguarding patient in-room phones, preventing scammers and fraudsters from targeting vulnerable patients within care facilities

Protecting nursing stations from call flooding, eliminating robocalls, spoofed calls, and spam storms that overwhelm caregivers and delay response

Preserving clinical and administrative workflows, ensuring staff are not diverted into triaging malicious or nuisance calls

Defending contact centers, IT help desks, and scheduling teams from vishing and social engineering attempts that often precede broader cyber intrusions

Improving patient experience and trust, by restoring reliable access to care teams without interference from unwanted voice traffic

This industry-leading technical control maintains a strict "do-no-harm" mandate, ensuring legitimate callers are never blocked due to false positives. Voice Traffic Filter delivers immediate, measurable reductions in unwanted voice traffic while strengthening cybersecurity posture and operational resilience across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid voice environments.

Aligning with the AHA's Mission to Reduce Risk

As an AHA Preferred Cybersecurity & Risk Provider, Mutare supports the Association's mission to help healthcare organizations strengthen resilience, reduce exposure, and protect the communities they serve. The designation provides AHA members with access to a vetted voice security solution purpose-built to address one of healthcare's fastest-growing and least-protected attack surfaces.

"Voice security has become inseparable from patient safety, operational continuity, and organizational trust," French added. "We are proud to support AHA members with a solution that delivers immediate risk reduction and long-term protection for the healthcare voice channel."

Mutare is the authority in enterprise voice security. With decades of experience in voice communications and cybersecurity, Mutare delivers the industry's most comprehensive Voice Firewall to protect organizations from voice-based threats including vishing, social engineering, spoofing, robocalls, and AI-generated impersonation attacks. Mutare's solutions are deployed across healthcare, financial services, higher education, public sector, and enterprise environments to eliminate unwanted voice traffic and strengthen cybersecurity posture.

