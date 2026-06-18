2027 SUBARU SOLTERRA EV HOLDS FIRM ON PRICING AFTER SIGNIFICANT UPDATES IN 2026, STARTING AT $38,495 MSRP

The 2027 Subaru Solterra EV continues with the same lineup as the 2026 model year: Premium, Limited, Limited XT, and Touring XT. Subaru Solterra XT models (Limited XT and Touring XT) carry over their upgraded dual-motor setup, compared to the rest of the lineup, producing 338 horsepower and powering a 0–60 mph time in less than 5 seconds. Solterra Premium and Limited models are powered by dual electric motors with an output of 233 horsepower.

Across the lineup, the Solterra features a 74.7-kWh lithium-ion battery with an estimated all-electric range of up to 288 miles. In both warm and cold climates, the battery preconditioning system prepares the vehicle for optimal performance, supporting fast-charging speeds up to 150 kW. Similar to the 2026 model year, an uprated 11kW onboard charger enables quicker charging while at home. All 2027 Solterra models feature a North American Charging Standard (NACS) charging port, unlocking access to more than 25,000 charging stations in North America.

All 2027 Subaru Solterra models come standard with a 14-inch Subaru Multimedia touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility. In addition to SiriusXM (4-month free trial), SubaruConnect vehicle services (5-year free trial/subscription required after) includes remote access, safety, service, digital key access, and more.

Safety remains a core focus of the 2027 Subaru Solterra, which is equipped with a suite of Subaru EyeSight® driver-assist technologies. Subaru EyeSight® supports drivers and passengers with Emergency Steering Assist, Collision Avoidance Assist with Automatic Steering, Front Cross-Traffic Alert, DriverFocus® Distraction Mitigation System, Pre-Collision Braking, Lane Departure Alert and Prevention, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, and Emergency Stop Assist.

The 2027 Solterra is available in six exterior colors: Harbor Mist Gray Pearl, Elemental Red Pearl, Cosmic White Pearl, Astro Black Mica, Smoked Carbon, and Midnight Tide Mica. Select exterior colors including Midnight Tide Mica, Cosmic White Pearl, Harbor Mist Gray Pearl, and Smoked Carbon are available with two-tone paint on Touring XT models.

All 2027 Subaru Solterra EV models utilize a dual-motor system with optimized power distribution for on- and off-road performance, supported by X-MODE® with multiple traction modes, including Grip Control and Downhill Assist control.

2027 Subaru Solterra EV Premium

Starting at $38,495 MSRP, the 2027 Solterra EV Premium comes standard with dual-motor Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive producing 233 horsepower, 18-inch alloy wheels with aerodynamic wheel covers, low-profile roof rails, LED headlights with washers, and a power rear liftgate. Interior features include heated front seats, a 10-way power driver's seat, leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, and a 14-inch Subaru Multimedia touchscreen. The rear seat features a 60/40-split folding design providing up to 63.5 cubic feet of cargo space. Black StarTex® water-resistant upholstery is now standard on Premium models.

On the outside, the 2027 Subaru Solterra EV features a sleek, aerodynamic design with Subaru's illuminated six-star logo and streamlined lighting. Select models continue to offer available body-color fenders.

2027 Subaru Solterra EV Limited and Limited XT

Building on the Premium trim, the 2027 Subaru Solterra Limited and Limited XT bring added comfort, technology, and convenience. Highlights include 20-inch alloy wheels, a rear spoiler, memory settings for the power driver's seat, a power-adjustable front passenger seat, and a hands-free power rear gate. Additional features include a heated steering wheel, heated rear outboard seats, Harman Kardon® speaker system, automatic parking assist, Multi-Terrain Monitor and a 120-volt outlet in the cargo area.

For 2027, interior availability is updated by exterior color: Elemental Red Pearl models are available exclusively with Gray StarTex® upholstery, while Midnight Tide Mica models are available exclusively with Black StarTex® upholstery.

The 2027 Subaru Solterra Limited starts at $41,395 MSRP. The Limited XT, starting at $42,895 MSRP, includes the same features and increases the combined power of the dual electric motors from 233 to 338 horsepower.

2027 Subaru Solterra EV Touring XT

The 2027 Subaru Solterra EV Touring XT tops the lineup with exclusive styling and amenities. Starting at $45,855 MSRP, standard features include a panoramic glass roof with motorized sunshades, ventilated front seats, radiant leg heaters on the driver and the front passenger side, and a digital rearview mirror with camera washer. New for 2027, Solterra Touring XT models feature black and blue leather-trimmed upholstery as standard.

The 2027 Subaru Solterra EV is assembled in Gunma, Japan.

2027 Subaru Solterra Model/Trim Transmission MSRP Solterra Premium SST $38,495 Solterra Limited SST $41,395 Solterra Limited XT SST $42,895 Solterra Touring XT SST $45,855 Solterra Paint Options Premium Paint $475 Two-Tone Paint $495 Premium + Two-Tone Paint $970

Destination & Delivery is $1,475 for Solterra and may vary in the following states: CT, HI, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, RI and VT. D&D is $1,625 for retailers in Alaska.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise®, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $340 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 115,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube.

Aaron Cole

Product Communications Manager

856.488.3697

[email protected]

Miranda Jimenez

Product Communications Specialist

856.438.2820

[email protected]

Karley Dowdy

Product Communications Specialist

856.488.8527

[email protected]

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.