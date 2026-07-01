SUBARU OF AMERICA REPORTS JUNE 2026 SALES UP 18.1 PERCENT

Forester remains top seller for sixth consecutive month

Best June ever for Crosstrek

Outback sales increase 32.7 percent

CAMDEN, N.J., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today reported 54,909 vehicle sales for June 2026, an 18.1 percent increase compared to the previous year. Strong Forester sales continued, making it the volume leader for the sixth month in a row, and sales of the new 2026 Outback increased significantly over the previous year.

Subaru delivers the safety, reliability, and long-term value customers expect, across the broadest lineup in our history Post this Subaru of America, Inc. today reported 54,909 vehicle sales for June 2026, an 18.1 percent increase compared to the previous year. Following Forester's top-seller position with 16,288 vehicles sold, Crosstrek achieved its best June ever, selling 16,050 vehicles. Outback numbers followed close behind, with 14,074 vehicles sold, a 32.7 percent increase over 2025. Subaru hybrid and electric vehicles also continued making strong sales contributions, accounting for over 20 percent of vehicles sold.

Jeff Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer, Subaru of America, Inc.: "Subaru vehicles continue to deliver the safety, reliability, and long-term value our customers expect, and we're proud to see our retailers meeting customer demand across the broadest lineup in our brand's history. We also thank our retailers for the meaningful impact they continue to make through Subaru Love Promise® community initiatives, which helped drive the positive results highlighted in our annual Corporate Impact Report released last month."

Following Forester's top-seller position with 16,288 vehicles sold, a 43.6 percent increase over the previous year, Crosstrek achieved its best June ever, selling 16,050 vehicles. Outback numbers followed close behind, with 14,074 vehicles sold, a 32.7 percent increase over 2025. Subaru hybrid and electric vehicles also continued making strong sales contributions, accounting for over 20 percent of vehicles sold.

Troy Poston, Senior Vice President of Sales, Subaru of America, Inc.: "June was another strong month, driven by standout performances from Crosstrek, Forester, and Outback, along with continued growth across our capable and performance-driven hybrid and electric vehicle lineup. Together with our retailers, we're helping more customers find the right Subaru for their needs while delivering the exceptional ownership experience that continues to build loyalty to our brand."

Carline June-26 June-25 % Chg June-26 June-25 % Chg

MTD MTD MTD YTD YTD YTD Ascent 3,678 3,095 18.8 % 19,618 21,479 -8.7 % BRZ 211 206 2.4 % 1,552 1,665 -6.8 % Crosstrek 16,050 15,994 0.4 % 87,623 90,334 -3 % Forester 16,288 11,343 43.6 % 107,854 95,972 12.4 % Impreza 1,449 2,055 -29.5 % 8,382 14,978 -44 % Legacy 56 1,689 -96.7 % 2,181 11,158 -80.5 % Outback 14,074 10,608 32.7 % 62,958 73,257 -14.1 % Solterra 218 1,175 -81.5 % 5,137 6,501 -20.9 % Trailseeker 953 0 0 % 2,436 0 0 % Uncharted 699 0 0 % 2,491 0 0 % WRX 1,233 350 252.3 % 7,108 6,431 10.5 % TOTAL 54,909 46,515 18.1 % 307,340 321,775 -4.5 %

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise®, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $340 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 115,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube.

Dominick Infante

Director, Corporate Communications

(856) 488-8615

[email protected]

Diane Anton

Corporate Communications Manager

(856) 488-5093

[email protected]

Adam Leiter

Corporate Communications Specialist

(856) 488-8668

[email protected]

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.