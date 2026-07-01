2027 Therap National Conference to Bring Together Human Services Leaders for Three Days of Learning and Networking

TORRINGTON, Conn., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the national leader in HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions for organizations in Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), and other human services industries, has officially announced its 2027 National Conference, set to take place from February 9–11, 2027, at the St. Charles Convention Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The event will bring together Therap customers, industry leaders, and human services professionals from across the country for three days of learning, collaborating, and networking.

Event Highlights

With 250+ sessions and hundreds of attendees from across the country, this is where human services professionals come to solve their biggest administrative headaches. Here is what we have lined up:

Practical, Expert-Led Sessions: We are planning a variety of sessions so you can build a schedule that covers what your agency needs. We are diving into everything from health and medical documentation to quality assurance, compliance, and much more.

We are planning a variety of sessions so you can build a schedule that covers what your agency needs. We are diving into everything from health and medical documentation to quality assurance, compliance, and much more. Hands-On AI & Upcoming Features: Get early, firsthand access to new AI tools and updates built specifically to lighten the workload for human services agencies.

Get early, firsthand access to new AI tools and updates built specifically to lighten the workload for human services agencies. Nationwide Networking: This is your chance to swap real-world strategies, talk through shared challenges, and build relationships with peers from across the US.

This is your chance to swap real-world strategies, talk through shared challenges, and build relationships with peers from across the US. Sponsorship & Exhibitor Spaces: Get your solutions in front of the right people. Meet face-to-face with a national crowd of agency decision-makers who are actively looking for tools that drive results.

Registration and Participation

The 2027 Therap National Conference is curated for Therap customers, prospective customers, and approved or invited guests. To ensure a productive and focused environment, registrations are subject to approval by Therap Services.

Registration is now open, and attendees are encouraged to reserve their spots early. Those who register early will be eligible for discounted ticket pricing, making it a great opportunity to secure attendance at a lower rate.

Learn More about the Conference

For more details regarding the agenda, venue information, and to complete your registration, please visit the official conference page: https://www.therapservices.net/2027nationalconference/

About Therap Services

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV, and billing.

Learn more at: https://www.therapservices.net/

SOURCE Therap Services