Therap Services Upgrades Attendance Module for Streamlined Daily Documentation and Mobile Access

TORRINGTON, Conn., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the national leader in HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions for organizations in Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), has made key enhancements to its Attendance module. Attendance tracking is now available on the Therap Mobile Application for Apple and Android devices, empowering support teams to manage care data efficiently from anywhere alongside web grid upgrades.

Faster Workflows and Enhanced Care Mobility

Managing billable service time shouldn't pull care providers away from supporting individuals. Therap's upgraded Attendance grid and mobile integration remove administrative hurdles by making attendance tracking faster, more intuitive, and fully accessible on iOS and Android devices. Staff can now seamlessly record daily or time-based services, track billable units, and generate claims with greater accuracy and less manual effort.

Key Enhancements and New Features

Mobile Attendance Functionality: Staff with appropriate roles can now log, update, or delete attendance directly from their mobile devices using convenient bulk-entry features and time trackers.

Staff with appropriate roles can now log, update, or delete attendance directly from their mobile devices using convenient bulk-entry features and time trackers. Streamlined Desktop Grid: Features an updated, color-coded interface, simplified date navigation, and integrated service dropdowns that reduce clicks and keep information clear at a glance.

Features an updated, color-coded interface, simplified date navigation, and integrated service dropdowns that reduce clicks and keep information clear at a glance. Dedicated 'Incomplete' Tracking: A distinct tab makes it easier for staff to review, update, and clear pending entries before submitting billing data.

A distinct tab makes it easier for staff to review, update, and clear pending entries before submitting billing data. Instant Individual Insights: A single click on an individual's name opens essential service authorization details, Medicaid numbers, and remaining unit balances without navigating away.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do Therap's Attendance updates benefit providers? The new updates reduce administrative workload, lower data entry errors, and give staff the flexibility to log service hours immediately on mobile devices.

The new updates reduce administrative workload, lower data entry errors, and give staff the flexibility to log service hours immediately on mobile devices. Which user roles can enter or edit attendance data on the Therap Mobile Application? Authorized staff assigned with specific Attendance caseload roles can input, update, or delete data based on agency permissions.

Authorized staff assigned with specific Attendance caseload roles can input, update, or delete data based on agency permissions. How do users access report exports and forms in Therap's Attendance grid? Grid PDFs and reports are now in a quick-access Reports dropdown menu at the top of the Attendance screen.

To learn more about Therap's Attendance solutions, visit:

Therap Services Attendance Management

About Therap Services

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV, and billing.

Learn more at:

https://www.therapservices.net/

SOURCE Therap Services