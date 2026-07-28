Therap Upgrades Daily MAR to Simplify Compliance and Streamlined Follow-ups

TORRINGTON, Conn., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the national leader in HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions for organizations in Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), and other human services industries, has introduced significant upgrades to its Daily Medication Administration Record (MAR) module. Accurate medication tracking is vital to individual safety, and these enhancements are designed to simplify data entry, eliminate documentation gaps, and improve overall regulatory compliance.

A Smarter Approach to Medication Tracking

Managing complex medication schedules can be a major source of administrative stress for direct care staff. They can now seamlessly toggle between daily and monthly schedules, while a new color-coded system visually categorizes medications by type. This clarity helps staff quickly identify scheduled doses and PRN requests, reducing errors during busy shifts.

Improved Efficiency and Staff Workflows

The update introduces expanded bulk-entry and advanced filtering capabilities to Therap's medication management systems, allowing staff to safely record routine medications across wider date ranges. A built-in preview function lets users verify information before saving, cutting down on repetitive data entry. Additionally, documentation workflows are accelerated with optimized PDF handling, enabling staff to instantly view or securely share comprehensive medical records within the platform.

Stronger Compliance and Clinical Oversight

Facilitating accurate follow-up documentation is crucial for meeting state and federal audit guidelines. To support compliance, Therap has automated key safety protocols within its medication management software—including mandatory follow-up scheduling whenever specific PRN medications are administered. Furthermore, monthly MAR reports have been updated to include individual photos and comprehensive prescription histories, creating a clear, audit-ready clinical trail.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

How does the Therap's Daily MAR update help agencies stay compliant?

Daily MAR automates required workflows—like requiring follow-up scheduling for PRN meds—and creates photo-verified, audit-ready reports.





Daily MAR automates required workflows—like requiring follow-up scheduling for PRN meds—and creates photo-verified, audit-ready reports. How does color-coding in Therap's Daily MAR improve medication administration safety?

Medications are color-coded by type (Scheduled, PRN, and Other), helping care staff quickly distinguish routine doses from on-demand requests.





Medications are color-coded by type (Scheduled, PRN, and Other), helping care staff quickly distinguish routine doses from on-demand requests. How do the bulk entry tools in the Daily MAR module save time?

Staff can record wide date-range statuses (like LOA or On Hold) in Daily or Monthly Views and use a Preview button to verify entries before saving.

About Therap Services

Therap provides HIPAA-compliant software for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV, and billing in human services settings.

Learn more: https://www.therapservices.net/

SOURCE Therap Services