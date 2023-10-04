2028 Outlook for Enteral Feeding Devices: From Smart Systems to Pediatric Nutrition

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Enteral Feeding Devices Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market is poised for impressive growth during the forecast period. Several key factors are driving this growth, including the aging global population, an increase in chronic diseases, a shift from parenteral to enteral nutrition, technological advancements in enteral feeding systems, and a growing demand for enteral feeding in home care settings. Additionally, the prevalence of enteral nutrition in developing countries presents significant opportunities for market participants.

Key Drivers of Market Growth:

  1. Aging Population: The global increase in the aging population has led to a rise in chronic diseases, increasing the demand for enteral feeding devices.
  2. Shift to Enteral Nutrition: There is a growing preference for enteral nutrition over parenteral nutrition due to its benefits in various patient populations, including critically ill patients, cancer patients, and those with gastrointestinal disorders.
  3. Technological Advancements: Advances in technology have resulted in the development of more advanced and user-friendly enteral feeding devices that are safer and more effective.
  4. Home Care Settings: The increasing popularity of home healthcare has driven the demand for enteral feeding devices, as they are well-suited for providing nutrition and medication in a home setting.
  5. Pediatric Malnutrition: The rising prevalence of malnourished children and the need for enteral feeding in pediatric patients are contributing to market growth.
  6. High Burden of Chronic Diseases: The increasing burden of chronic diseases, such as cancer, gastrointestinal disorders, and neurological disorders, is driving the demand for enteral feeding systems.
  7. Smart Feeding Devices: Smart feeding pumps and tubeless feeding systems are enhancing patient care and outcomes, driving market expansion.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market is segmented based on various factors, including product type, age group, application, and end-user.

Product Segment:

  • Enteral Feeding Pumps
  • Enteral Feeding Tubes
  • Other Product Types

Age Group:

  • Adult
  • Pediatric

Application:

  • Diabetes
  • Neurological Disorders
  • Cancer

End-User:

  • Hospital
  • Ambulatory Care Settings
  • Home Care

Recent Developments:

  • Fresenius Kabi introduced an enteral nutrition product app to provide comprehensive product information and a rapid comparison tool for nutritional values.
  • Amsino Medical Group received FDA clearance for the Puggle Enteral Feeding Pump and Set, suitable for both pediatric and geriatric populations.
  • Medela AG partnered with Ronald McDonald House Charities to combat infant malnutrition and mortality, supporting 60 programs focused on donating NICU supplies.

Key Market Players:

Several key players operate in the Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market, including Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Abbott Nutrition, Boston Scientific Corporation, Amsino International Inc., ConMed Corporation, Moog Inc, C.R.Bard, Inc., Danone S.A., Cook Medical, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Nestle SA, Avanos Medical Inc., Applied Medical Technology Inc., and Amsino International Inc.

