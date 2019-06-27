$208 Billion Functional Beverage Market - Global Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2024: Consumer Inclination Toward Non-Alcoholic Beverages

DUBLIN, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Functional Beverage Market - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The functional beverage market is projected to reach USD 208.13 billion by 2024. It is forecasted to witness a CAGR of 8.66% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

Global functional beverage consumption is driven by the consumer's inclination toward non-alcoholic beverages. Consumers have started to prefer functional drinks over fruit juices and carbonated drinks. Manufacturers are embracing innovation for gaining position in the market. One of the major advantages of functional beverage is that consumers are ready to pay a premium for its various functional advantages.



Scope of the Report



The functional beverage market includes energy drinks, fortified juice, sports drinks, dairy and dairy alternative drinks, and others, which include enhanced water, ready-to-drink (RTD) tea, and coffee. By sales channel, the market is segmented into supermarket/ hypermarket, health stores, convenience stores, internet retailing, and others.



Key Market Trends



Growing Demand for Healthy Hydration



Healthy hydration refers to the ability of functional beverages like RTD tea, to provide instant refreshment and mild stimulating benefits that are not considered detrimental, which is otherwise the case with coffee. Thus consumers are developing an affinity for functional beverages, due to its ready-to-drink version that offers enhanced convenience, thereby providing suitable, convenient, and healthy alternative to soft drinks. The organoleptic versatility associated with RTD tea makes it open to manufacturers to innovate alongside the healthy trends that have been resonating more prominently in the North American market. RTD tea and enhanced water are becoming popular among consumers all around the world, as a result of which the demand for functional beverages is growing.



Sales Growth of Energy Drink



The energy drink market has grown phenomenally in the recent years. These drinks are believed to enhance energy levels, physical alertness, and performance. Energy drinks outperformed the growth of conventional carbonated beverages a long time ago, as they are considered healthy substitutes to sugary carbonated drinks. Energy drinks originated in Japan in the 1960s, to help the working class work for long hours.



The drinks then made their way to America in 1997 and are presently gaining traction in developing countries, like India and Brazil. The main constituents of energy drinks are vitamins, minerals, natural ingredients (caffeine, guarana, ginseng), amino acids, and antioxidants. About 31% of the 12-17 year-olds and 34% of the 18-24 year-olds are reported to consume energy drinks regularly. Popular energy drinks include Monster Energy, Red Bull, and Rockstar.



Competitive Landscape



Pepsi and Coke dominated the functional beverage market, whereas Monster beverage is witnessing a jump in its share in the market. The growth of a company in the functional beverage industry in the future depends on their distribution channel and innovation in their product list with lucrative packaging style. The major companies are located in all regions and the major countries of those regions. However, the players are expanding into countries they are currently not present in.



The most active companies in the functional beverage market include PepsiCo, followed by Suntory Holdings, Fonterra, Nestle, Danone, Coco Cola, and Glanbia PLC.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Research Phases

1.2 Study Deliverables

1.3 Scope of the Market



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Sales Channel

5.1.1 Supermarket/Hypermarket

5.1.2 Health Stores

5.1.3 Convenience Stores

5.1.4 Internet Retailing

5.1.5 Other Sales Channels

5.2 By Type

5.2.1 Energy Drinks

5.2.2 Sports Drinks

5.2.3 Fortified Juice

5.2.4 Dairy and Dairy Alternative Beverage

5.2.5 Other Types

5.3 Geography



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Most Active Players

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Pepsico

6.4.2 Red Bull Gmbh

6.4.3 Danone

6.4.4 Coca Cola

6.4.5 Monster Beverage Corporation

6.4.6 Nestle SA



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sqbt8s



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

