208 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys, 52 Practices Recognized in The Legal 500 United States 2026 Edition

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Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Jun 11, 2026, 13:15 ET

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Two hundred and eight attorneys and 52 practice areas from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP are recognized in The Legal 500 United States 2026 Edition.

The Legal 500 recognizes teams and practitioners "providing the most cutting edge and innovative advice to corporate counsel," according to the publisher. Recognition is based on feedback from more than 300,000 clients worldwide, law firm submissions, and interviews with private practice lawyers, in addition to The Legal 500's independent research.

Two Greenberg Traurig attorneys are included in The Legal 500 United States "Hall of Fame," which highlights individuals who are at the top of the profession and have been consistently ranked:

  • Lori G. Cohen — Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices
  • Laura Foote Reiff — Labor and Employment – Immigration

Seventeen attorneys are recognized as "Leading Partners," defined as market leaders with long-established reputations in their sector, lead roles in multiple recent significant matters, and widespread recognition and endorsements from market peers and clients:

One attorney is recognized among "Leading Trial Lawyers," market leaders who demonstrate a long-term track record of handling the most high-profile, consequential, and complex litigation in state or federal courts:

  • Lori G. Cohen — Dispute Resolution — Leading Trial Lawyers

Six attorneys are recognized as "Next Generation Partners," who generally have up to five years of experience at partner level, significant recognition from clients and peers in the market, and recent lead roles on multiple matters:

  • Stephanie D. Ahmad — Labor and Employment – Employee Benefits, Executive Compensation and Retirement Plans: Design
  • Farah S. Ahmed — Real Estate – Real Estate Finance
  • Brian A. Dombrowski — Real Estate – Land Use/Zoning
  • Dominic E. Draye — Dispute Resolution – Appellate: Courts of Appeals/Appellate: Supreme Courts (States and Federal)
  • Chia-Feng Lu — Healthcare – Life Sciences
  • Michael E. McCarthy — Dispute Resolution – General Commercial Disputes – Premium ($500m+); Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Consumer Products (including Tobacco)

One attorney is recognized among "Leading Associates," who are up-and-coming lawyers often cited by peers and clients as having made major contributions to practices:

  • Preston Barclay — M&A/Corporate and Commercial – Venture Capital and Emerging Companies

Client commentary published in the guide about Greenberg Traurig and its attorneys includes:

  • "The Greenberg Traurig team is strategic, proactive, and assertive when needed. They are professional, highly trained, driven, and confident, and I know they can handle anything I send their way. They also have and maintain great relationships across jurisdictions and they always have a helpful contact they can loop in as needed."
  • "The team's expertise is stellar. They are problem solvers and outside-of-the-box thinkers. They get the job done."
  • "GT offers a unique package of world-class representation and client service. They consistently do good work; they understand the client's eccentricities and goals and tirelessly work to achieve those goals."
  • "Amazing breadth and depth of knowledge - pretty much anything we need Greenberg Traurig has expertise in."
  • "GT is top-notch. They really dig deep to learn the facts and develop strategic, creative approaches to defending cases."
  • "The people are absolutely brilliant deal execution professionals who excel at collaboration."
  • "The team is incredibly personable and commercial. We view them as an extension of our own and they always go the extra mile on any project we are working on together."

Overall, The Legal 500 recommended Greenberg Traurig in the following 52 practice areas:

  • Dispute Resolution – International Arbitration
  • Dispute Resolution – M&A Litigation: Defense
  • Dispute Resolution – M&A Litigation: Plaintiff
  • Dispute Resolution – Corporate Investigations and White-Collar Criminal Defense: Advice to Corporates
  • Dispute Resolution – Corporate Investigations and White-Collar Criminal Defense: Advice to Individuals
  • Dispute Resolution – Financial Service Litigation
  • Dispute Resolution – General Commercial Disputes – Premium ($500m+)
  • Dispute Resolution – Leading Trial Lawyers
  • Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense – Toxic Tort
  • Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Consumer Products (including Tobacco)
  • Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices
  • Dispute Resolution – Securities Litigation: Defense
  • Energy – Energy Regulation: Electric Power
  • Energy – Energy Regulation: Oil and Gas
  • Energy – Energy: Renewable/Alternative Power
  • Environment – Environment: Litigation
  • Environment – Environment: Regulatory
  • Environment – Environment: Transactional
  • Finance – Financial Services Regulation – Consumer Finance
  • Finance – Fintech
  • Finance – Restructuring (including Bankruptcy): Corporate
  • Government – Government Contracts
  • Healthcare – Health Insurers
  • Healthcare – Life Sciences
  • Healthcare – Service Providers
  • Industry Focus – Sport
  • Intellectual Property – Patents: Litigation (full coverage)
  • Intellectual Property – Patents: Litigation (International Trade Commission)
  • Intellectual Property – Patents: Prosecution (including Re-Examination and Post-Grant Proceedings)
  • Intellectual Property – Trade Secrets (Litigation and Non-Contentious Matters)
  • Intellectual Property – Trademarks: Litigation
  • Intellectual Property – Trademarks: Non-Contentious (including Prosecution, Portfolio Management and Licensing)
  • Labor and Employment – Employee Benefits, Executive Compensation and Retirement Plans: Design
  • Labor and Employment – ERISA Litigation
  • Labor and Employment – Immigration
  • Labor and Employment – Labor and Employment Disputes (including Collective Actions): Defense
  • Labor and Employment – Labor-Management Relations
  • Labor and Employment – Workplace and Employment Counseling
  • M&A/Corporate and Commercial – M&A: Middle-Market (sub-$500m)
  • M&A/Corporate and Commercial – Private Equity Buyouts: Middle-Market (up to $500m)
  • M&A/Corporate and Commercial – Venture Capital and Emerging Companies
  • Media, Technology and Telecoms – Cyber Law (including Data Privacy and Data Protection)
  • Media, Technology and Telecoms – Media and Entertainment: Litigation
  • Media, Technology and Telecoms – Media and Entertainment: Transactional
  • Real Estate – Construction (Including Construction Litigation)
  • Real Estate – Land Use/Zoning
  • Real Estate – Real Estate – Large Cap ($500m+)
  • Real Estate – Real Estate Finance
  • Real Estate – Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
  • Tax – U.S. Taxes: Contentious
  • Tax – U.S. Taxes: Non-Contentious
  • Transport – Aviation and Air Travel – Litigation and Regulation

The Greenberg Traurig attorneys listed below are recommended in The Legal 500 United States 2026 edition based on the publication's industry or practice area designations:

Attorney

Practice Area

Office

Ejim Peter Achi

M&A/Corporate and Commercial – M&A: Middle-Market (sub-$500m)

Private Equity Buyouts: Middle-Market (up to $500m)

New York

Stephanie D. Ahmad

Labor and Employment – Employee Benefits, Executive Compensation and Retirement Plans: Design

Labor and Employment – ERISA Litigation

Silicon Valley

Farah S. Ahmed

Real Estate – Real Estate Finance

New York

C. Logan Anderson

Energy – Renewable/Alternative Power

Atlanta and São Paulo

Alan I. Annex

M&A/Corporate and Commercial – M&A: Middle-Market (sub-$500m)

Miami

Giuliano Apadula

Environment – Environment: Transactional

Philadelphia

Tricia A. Asaro

Healthcare – Health Insurers

Healthcare – Service Providers

Albany

Andrea Austin

Industry Focus – Sport

Denver

Ryan D. Bailine

Real Estate – Land Use/Zoning

Miami

Stephen Baird

Intellectual Property – Trademarks: Litigation

Intellectual Property – Trademarks: Non-Contentious (including Prosecution, Portfolio Management and Licensing)

Minneapolis

Ian C. Ballon

Intellectual Property – Trademarks: Litigation

Silicon Valley

Ellen M. Bandel

Labor and Employment – Workplace and Employment Counseling

Los Angeles

Preston Barclay

M&A/Corporate and Commercial – Venture Capital and Emerging Companies

New York

David G. Barger

U.S. Taxes: Contentious

Northern Virginia

Steven G. Barringer

Environment – Environment: Regulatory

Washington, D.C. and Las Vegas

Kerri L. Barsh

Environment – Environment: Litigation

Environment – Environment: Regulatory

Environment – Environment: Transactional

Miami

Michael J. Baum

Real Estate – Real Estate – Large Cap ($500m+)

Chicago

Naomi G. Beer

Intellectual Property – Trade Secrets (Litigation and Non-Contentious Matters)

Labor and Employment – Labor and Employment Disputes (Including Collective Actions): Defense

Labor and Employment – Labor-Management Relations

Labor and Employment – Workplace and Employment Counseling

Denver

Charles S. Birenbaum

Labor and Employment – Labor-Management Relations

San Francisco

Ron B. Birnkrant

Private Equity Buyouts: Middle-Market (up to $500m)

Los Angeles

David S. Bloch

Intellectual Property – Trade Secrets (Litigation and Non-Contentious Matters)

San Francisco

Christopher C. Bolten

Intellectual Property – Patents: Prosecution (including Re-Examination and Post-Grant Proceedings)

San Diego

Gregory S. Bombard

Intellectual Property – Trade Secrets (Litigation and Non-Contentious Matters)

Boston

Scott J. Bornstein

Intellectual Property – Patents: Litigation (full coverage)

Intellectual Property – Patents: Litigation (International Trade Commission)

New York

Stacey Bosshardt

Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense – Toxic Tort

Washington, D.C.

Denis Braham

Industry Focus – Sport

Houston

William D. Briendel

Dispute Resolution – Securities Litigation: Defense

New York

Heath J. Briggs

Intellectual Property – Patents: Prosecution (including Re-Examination and Post-Grant Proceedings)

Denver

Thomas R. Brill

Energy – Energy Regulation: Oil and Gas

San Diego

Ellen M. Bronchetti

Labor and Employment – Labor and Employment Disputes (including Collective Actions): Defense

Labor and Employment – Labor-Management Relations

San Francisco

Jacqueline Brousseau

Intellectual Property – Trademarks: Litigation

Chicago

Jacob D. Bundick

Transport – Aviation and Air Travel – Litigation and Regulation

Las Vegas

Kelly Dobbs Bunting

Labor and Employment – Workplace and Employment Counseling

Philadelphia

Deirdre A. Carson

Real Estate – Land Use/Zoning

New York

Iskender H. Catto

Energy – Energy Regulation: Electric Power

Energy – Energy Regulation: Oil and Gas

Energy – Renewable/Alternative Power

New York

Vincent H. Chieffo

Media, Technology and Telecoms – Media and Entertainment: Litigation

Los Angeles

Jeffery M. Chiow

Government – Government Contracts

Washington, D.C.

Francis A. Citera

Dispute Resolution – General Commercial Disputes – Premium ($500m+)

Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense – Toxic Tort

Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Consumer Products (including Tobacco)

Chicago

Lori G. Cohen

Dispute Resolution – General Commercial Disputes – Premium ($500m+)

Dispute Resolution – Leading Trial Lawyers

Dispute Resolution – M&A Litigation: Plaintiff

Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Consumer Products (including Tobacco)

Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices

Atlanta

Tracy S. Combs

Media, Technology and Telecoms – Cyber Law (including Data Privacy and Data Protection)

Salt Lake City and San Francisco

Robert L. Crewdson

Real Estate – Construction (including Construction Litigation)

Atlanta

Joseph J. Curran

U.S. Taxes: Non-Contentious

Boston

Richard M. Cutshall

Dispute Resolution – Financial Services Regulation

Denver

Jonathan R. Cyprys

Dispute Resolution – Financial Services Litigation

Westchester County and New York

Michael H. Davis

Real Estate – Real Estate Finance

Los Angeles

John A. DeTore

Energy – Energy Regulation: Electric Power

Boston

Karl G. Dial

Dispute Resolution – Financial Services Litigation

Dallas

Nikki E. Dobay

U.S. Taxes: Non-Contentious

Portland and Sacramento

Brian A. Dombrowski

Real Estate – Land Use/Zoning

Miami

Timothy W. Donovan

Real Estate – Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

New York

Dominic E. Draye

Dispute Resolution – Appellate: Courts of Appeals/Appellate: Supreme Courts (States and Federal)

Washington, D.C.

Marcella C. Ducca

Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices

Atlanta

Jeffrey P. Dunning

Intellectual Property – Trademarks: Non-Contentious (including Prosecution, Portfolio Management and Licensing)

Chicago

David J. Dykeman

Healthcare – Life Sciences

Intellectual Property – Patents: Prosecution (including Re-Examination and Post-Grant Proceedings)

Boston

Richard A. Edlin

Dispute Resolution – General Commercial Disputes – Premium ($500m+)

New York

Wayne H. Elowe

Healthcare – Life Sciences

Atlanta

Daniel J. Elrod

Real Estate – Real Estate Finance

Chicago

Robert C. Epstein

Real Estate – Construction (including Construction Litigation)

New Jersey

Iris Escarrá, B.C.S.

Real Estate – Land Use/Zoning

Miami

Ashley M. Farrell Pickett

Labor and Employment – Labor and Employment Disputes (including Collective Actions): Defense

Los Angeles

Joel Feldman

Intellectual Property – Trademarks: Non-Contentious (including Prosecution, Portfolio Management and Licensing)

Atlanta

Paul J. Ferak

Dispute Resolution – Financial Services Litigation

Chicago

Mark E. Ferrario

Real Estate – Construction (including Construction Litigation)

Las Vegas

G. Michelle Ferreira

U.S. Taxes: Contentious

U.S. Taxes: Non-Contentious

San Francisco and Silicon Valley

Scott E. Fink

U.S. Taxes: Contentious

New York

Lindsay J. Fiore

Labor and Employment – Labor and Employment Disputes (including Collective Actions): Defense

Phoenix and Denver

Gregory A. Fishman

Real Estate – Real Estate – Large Cap ($500m+)

Los Angeles

David C. Fixler

Energy – Energy Regulation: Electric Power

Boston

Shane Foster

Finance – Financial Services Regulation

Finance – Fintech

Phoenix

Colin W. Fraser

U.S. Taxes: Contentious

Orange County

Cyrus T. Frelinghuysen

Intellectual Property – Patents: Litigation (International Trade Commission)

Washington, D.C.

Mark R. Galis

Intellectual Property – Trademarks: Non-Contentious (including Prosecution, Portfolio Management and Licensing)

Chicago

William Garner

Energy – Energy Regulation: Electric Power

Energy – Energy Regulation: Oil and Gas

Energy – Renewable/Alternative Power

Houston

Tracy L. Gerber

Dispute Resolution – Securities Litigation: Defense

West Palm Beach

David Gillespie

Energy – Renewable/Alternative Power

New York

Todd H. Girshon

Labor and Employment – Labor and Employment Disputes (including Collective Actions): Defense

Long Island and New York

Richard J. Giusto

Real Estate – Real Estate – Large Cap ($500m+)

Miami

Craig C. Glorioso

Real Estate – Real Estate – Large Cap ($500m+)

Orange County

Seth Goldberg

Environment – Environment: Regulatory

Washington, D.C.

Stephen R. Goler

Real Estate – Real Estate – Large Cap ($500m+)

Denver

Janiell "Alexa" Gonzalez

Finance – Fintech

Miami

David M. Greenberg

Finance – Fintech

New York

Jordan D. Grotzinger

Intellectual Property – Trade Secrets (Litigation and Non-Contentious Matters)

Los Angeles

Claudia D. Hartleben

Dispute Resolution – International Arbitration

Washington, D.C. and Milan

Eileen M. Hayes

Healthcare – Health Insurers

Albany

Nathan A. Haynes

Finance – Restructuring (including Bankruptcy): Corporate

New York

Richard Heaton

Real Estate – Real Estate Finance

Houston

Susan L. Heller

Intellectual Property – Trademarks: Non-Contentious (including Prosecution, Portfolio Management and Licensing)

Orange County

Gregory W. Herbert

Media, Technology and Telecoms – Media and Entertainment: Litigation

Orlando

Ian A. Herbert

Labor and Employment – Employee Benefits, Executive Compensation and Retirement Plans: Design

Northern Virginia

Robert J. Herrington

Dispute Resolution – General Commercial Disputes – Premium ($500m+)

Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Consumer Products (including Tobacco)

Los Angeles

Joseph A. Herz

Real Estate – Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

New York

Shari L. Heyen

Finance – Restructuring (including Bankruptcy): Corporate

Houston

Benjamin Hittman

Real Estate – Real Estate – Large Cap ($500m+)

Real Estate – Real Estate Finance

Boston

Adam S. Hoffinger

Dispute Resolution – Corporate Investigations and White-Collar Criminal Defense

Washington, D.C.

Michael R. Hogue

Real Estate – Construction (including Construction Litigation)

Las Vegas and San Francisco

Ronald J. Holland

Labor and Employment – Labor and Employment Disputes (including Collective Actions): Defense

Labor and Employment – Labor-Management Relations

San Francisco

Ryan T. Hopper

Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense – Toxic Tort

Tampa

John Houghton

Finance – Restructuring (including Bankruptcy): Corporate

London

John Huber

Dispute Resolution – Corporate Investigations and White-Collar Criminal Defense

Salt Lake City

Rebecca Hudson

Labor and Employment – Employee Benefits, Executive Compensation and Retirement Plans: Design

Denver

Melissa Hunter-Ensor, Ph.D.

Healthcare – Life Sciences

Intellectual Property – Patents: Prosecution (including Re-Examination and Post-Grant Proceedings)

Boston

Harold N. Iselin

Healthcare – Health Insurers

Albany

Nilda M. Isidro

Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices

New York

Robert J. Ivanhoe

Real Estate – Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

New York

Bradley A. Jacobson

M&A/Corporate and Commercial – Venture Capital and Emerging Companies

Boston

Sean Jessee

Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices

Atlanta

Barbara A. Jones

Finance – Fintech

Los Angeles

Franklin D.R. Jones Jr.

Industry Focus – Sport

Houston and Dallas

Jeffrey C. Joy

U.S. Taxes: Non-Contentious

Portland and Orange County

Edward H. Kammerer

Transport – Aviation and Air Travel – Litigation and Regulation

New York

Barbara T. Kaplan

U.S. Taxes: Contentious

New York

Kurt A. Kappes

Intellectual Property – Trade Secrets (Litigation and Non-Contentious Matters)

Sacramento

Bradford D. Kaufman

Dispute Resolution – Securities Litigation: Defense

West Palm Beach

Kevin H. Kelley

Industry Focus – Sport

Denver

Ryan P. Kelley

M&A/Corporate and Commercial – Venture Capital and Emerging Companies

Northern Virginia

Mark J. Kelson

M&A/Corporate and Commercial – M&A: Middle-Market (sub-$500m)

M&A/Private Equity Buyouts: Middle-Market (up to $500m)

Los Angeles

Glenn S. Kerner

Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices

New Jersey and New York

Irina Khasin

Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense – Toxic Tort

Atlanta and Tampa

Galit Kierkut

Labor and Employment – Labor and Employment Disputes (including Collective Actions): Defense

Labor and Employment – Workplace and Employment Counseling

New Jersey

Candice E. Kim

Intellectual Property – Trademarks: Non-Contentious (including Prosecution, Portfolio Management and Licensing)

Los Angeles

Zackary D. Knaub

Environment – Environment: Regulatory

Albany

Carsten Kociok

Finance – Fintech

Berlin and Munich

David B. Kurzweil

Finance – Restructuring (including Bankruptcy): Corporate

Atlanta and New York

Emily Ladd-Kravitz

M&A/Corporate and Commercial – Venture Capital and Emerging Companies

Boston

James O. Lang

U.S. Taxes: Non-Contentious

Tampa

Gregory K. Lawrence

Energy – Energy Regulation: Electric Power

Boston

Marc Lazar

Real Estate – Real Estate Finance

Boston

Mindy B. Leathe

Labor and Employment – Employee Benefits, Executive Compensation and Retirement Plans: Design

Miami

Rob LeBlanc

Intellectual Property – Trademarks: Non-Contentious (including Prosecution, Portfolio Management and Licensing)

Dallas

Kimberly S. LeCompte

Real Estate – Real Estate – Large Cap ($500m+)

Miami

Sang Eun "Jennice" Lee

Real Estate – Real Estate – Large Cap ($500m+)

San Francisco

Corey E. Light

Real Estate – Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

Chicago

Victoria Davis Lockard

Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices

Atlanta

Chia-Feng Lu

Healthcare – Life Sciences

Washington, D.C.

William B. Mack

Dispute Resolution – Financial Services Regulation

New York

Eric J. Maiers

Intellectual Property – Trademarks: Non-Contentious (including Prosecution, Portfolio Management and Licensing)

Chicago

Joseph J. Mamounas

Dispute Resolution – General Commercial Disputes – Premium ($500m+)

Dispute Resolution – M&A Litigation: Plaintiff

Miami

Bruce I. March

M&A/Corporate and Commercial – M&A: Middle-Market (sub-$500m)

M&A/Corporate and Commercial – Private Equity Buyouts: Middle-Market (up to $500m)

Fort Lauderdale

Bradley R. Marsh

U.S. Taxes: Contentious

San Francisco

Sarah Runnells Martin

Dispute Resolution – M&A Litigation: Plaintiff

Delaware

Dwayne L. Mason

Intellectual Property – Patents: Litigation (International Trade Commission)

Houston

Michael E. McCarthy

Dispute Resolution – General Commercial Disputes – Premium ($500m+)

Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Consumer Products (including Tobacco)

Los Angeles

Brady R. McShane

Real Estate – Land Use/Zoning

Denver

Barbara Meili

Industry Focus – Sport

New York

William Michael, Jr.

Dispute Resolution – Corporate Investigations and White-Collar Criminal Defense

Dispute Resolution – General Commercial Disputes – Premium ($500m+)

Dispute Resolution – M&A Litigation: Plaintiff

Miami and Minneapolis

Gretchen N. Miller

Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Consumer Products (including Tobacco)

Chicago

Kenneth M. Minesinger

Energy – Energy Regulation: Electric Power

Energy – Energy Regulation: Oil and Gas

Energy – Renewable/Alternative Power

Washington, D.C.

Michael A. Moser

Real Estate – Real Estate Finance

Westchester County

Leo Muchnik

Finance – Restructuring (including Bankruptcy): Corporate

New York

Nathan J. Muyskens

Dispute Resolution – Corporate Investigations and White-Collar Criminal Defense

Washington, D.C.

Sean P. Nehill

Real Estate – Land Use/Zoning

Boston

Cameron M. Nelson

Intellectual Property – Trademarks: Litigation

Chicago

Eric C. Nelson

U.S. Taxes: Contentious

U.S. Taxes: Non-Contentious

Chicago

Howard L. Nelson

Energy – Energy Regulation: Oil and Gas

Washington, D.C.

Christopher J. Neumann

Environment – Environment: Litigation

Environment – Environment: Transactional

Denver

Aurore Nicaud, FCIArb

Dispute Resolution – International Arbitration

Miami

Marina Olman-Pal

Finance – Financial Services Regulation

Finance – Fintech

Miami

Cris K. O'Neall

U.S. Taxes: Contentious

Orange County

Gregory E. Ostfeld

Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Consumer Products (including Tobacco)

Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices

Chicago

John D. Owens, III

M&A/Corporate and Commercial – Venture Capital and Emerging Companies

Miami

David C. Peck

Healthcare – Health Insurers

Healthcare – Service Providers

Fort Lauderdale

Chinh H. Pham

M&A/Corporate and Commercial – Venture Capital and Emerging Companies

Boston

Oscar N. Pinkas

Finance – Restructuring (including Bankruptcy): Corporate

New York and Miami

Sanford C. Presant

Real Estate – Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

Los Angeles

Daniel Pulecio-Boek

Dispute Resolution – International Arbitration

Washington, D C.

Stephen L. Rabinowitz

Real Estate – Real Estate – Large Cap ($500m+)

New York

Gretchen A. Ramos

Media, Technology and Telecoms – Cyber Law (including Data Privacy and Data Protection)

San Francisco

Joshua L. Raskin

Intellectual Property – Patents: Litigation (full coverage)

New York

Magan Pritam Ray

Labor and Employment – Employee Benefits, Executive Compensation and Retirement Plans: Design

Labor and Employment – ERISA Litigation

Silicon Valley

Laura Foote Reiff

Labor and Employment – Immigration

Northern Virginia

John R. Richards

Labor and Employment – Labor and Employment Disputes (including Collective Actions): Defense

Labor and Employment – Labor-Management Relations

Labor and Employment – Workplace and Employment Counseling

Atlanta and Boston

Mathew S. Rosengart

Media, Technology and Telecoms – Media and Entertainment: Litigation

Los Angeles and New York

Brad M. Rostolsky

Healthcare – Service Providers

Philadelphia

Steven C. Russo

Environment – Environment: Litigation

Environment – Environment: Regulatory

Environment – Environment: Transactional

New York

Win Rutherfurd

Real Estate – Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

Boston and Miami

Elizabeth Corliss Sacco

Healthcare – Health Insurers

Albany

Doreen U. Saia

Energy – Energy Regulation: Electric Power

Albany

Paul Sarker

Industry Focus – Sport

New York

Stephen L. Saxl

Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Consumer Products (including Tobacco)

New York

Michael J. Schaengold

Government – Government Contracts

Washington, D.C.

David I. Schulman

Industry Focus – Sport

Atlanta

Paul M. Seby

Environment – Environment: Litigation

Denver

Jay A. Segal

Real Estate – Land Use/Zoning

New York

Philip R. Sellinger

Dispute Resolution – General Commercial Disputes – Premium ($500m+)

Dispute Resolution – M&A Litigation: Plaintiff

New Jersey

Godric C. Shoesmith

Real Estate – Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

New York

William R. Siegel

U.S. Taxes: Contentious

U.S. Taxes: Non-Contentious

Fort Lauderdale

Daniella Genet Silberstein

M&A/Corporate and Commercial – M&A: Middle-Market (sub-$500m)

M&A/Corporate and Commercial – Private Equity Buyouts: Middle-Market (up to $500m)

Miami

Sylvia E. Simson

Dispute Resolution – Financial Services Litigation

New York

Tomás Solís

Dispute Resolution – International Arbitration

Washington, D.C.

Christine M. Steenman

Energy – Renewable/Alternative Power

Atlanta and New Jersey

Julie A. Sullivan, Esq., MPH, CPC

Healthcare – Service Providers

Denver

Dmitriy A. Tartakovskiy

M&A/Corporate and Commercial – M&A: Middle-Market (sub-$500m)

Tampa and New York

Corey A. Tessler

Real Estate – Real Estate Finance

New York

Michael J. Thomas

Real Estate – Construction (including Construction Litigation)

Miami

Sara K. Thompson

Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Consumer Products (including Tobacco)

Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices

Atlanta

Christopher Torres

Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense – Toxic Tort

Tampa

Jena M. Valdetero

Media, Technology and Telecoms – Cyber Law (including Data Privacy and Data Protection)

Chicago

Thomas van der Vliet

U.S. Taxes: Contentious

Amsterdam and New York

Shomari B. Wade

Government – Government Contracts

Washington, D.C.

Steven V. Walkowiak

Industry Focus – Sport

Dallas

Ivy A. Wang

Dispute Resolution – Corporate Investigations and White-Collar Criminal Defense

Los Angeles

David B. Weinstein

Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense – Toxic Tort

Environment – Environment: Litigation

Environment – Environment: Regulatory

Tampa

Sydney Fairchild Williamson

Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices

Atlanta

Masoud Zabeti

Dispute Resolution – General Commercial Disputes – Premium ($500m+)

Dispute Resolution – M&A Litigation: Plaintiff

London

Jeremy D. Zangara

M&A/Corporate and Commercial – Venture Capital and Emerging Companies

Phoenix

David A. Zetoony

Media, Technology and Telecoms – Cyber Law (including Data Privacy and Data Protection)

Denver

Jon Zimring

Labor and Employment – Workplace and Employment Counseling

Chicago

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

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