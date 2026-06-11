208 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys, 52 Practices Recognized in The Legal 500 United States 2026 Edition

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Two hundred and eight attorneys and 52 practice areas from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP are recognized in The Legal 500 United States 2026 Edition.

The Legal 500 recognizes teams and practitioners "providing the most cutting edge and innovative advice to corporate counsel," according to the publisher. Recognition is based on feedback from more than 300,000 clients worldwide, law firm submissions, and interviews with private practice lawyers, in addition to The Legal 500's independent research.

Two Greenberg Traurig attorneys are included in The Legal 500 United States "Hall of Fame," which highlights individuals who are at the top of the profession and have been consistently ranked:

Lori G. Cohen — Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices

Laura Foote Reiff — Labor and Employment – Immigration

Seventeen attorneys are recognized as "Leading Partners," defined as market leaders with long-established reputations in their sector, lead roles in multiple recent significant matters, and widespread recognition and endorsements from market peers and clients:

One attorney is recognized among "Leading Trial Lawyers," market leaders who demonstrate a long-term track record of handling the most high-profile, consequential, and complex litigation in state or federal courts:

Lori G. Cohen — Dispute Resolution — Leading Trial Lawyers

Six attorneys are recognized as "Next Generation Partners," who generally have up to five years of experience at partner level, significant recognition from clients and peers in the market, and recent lead roles on multiple matters:

One attorney is recognized among "Leading Associates," who are up-and-coming lawyers often cited by peers and clients as having made major contributions to practices:

Preston Barclay — M&A/Corporate and Commercial – Venture Capital and Emerging Companies

Client commentary published in the guide about Greenberg Traurig and its attorneys includes:

"The Greenberg Traurig team is strategic, proactive, and assertive when needed. They are professional, highly trained, driven, and confident, and I know they can handle anything I send their way. They also have and maintain great relationships across jurisdictions and they always have a helpful contact they can loop in as needed."

"The team's expertise is stellar. They are problem solvers and outside-of-the-box thinkers. They get the job done."

"GT offers a unique package of world-class representation and client service. They consistently do good work; they understand the client's eccentricities and goals and tirelessly work to achieve those goals."

"Amazing breadth and depth of knowledge - pretty much anything we need Greenberg Traurig has expertise in."

"GT is top-notch. They really dig deep to learn the facts and develop strategic, creative approaches to defending cases."

"The people are absolutely brilliant deal execution professionals who excel at collaboration."

"The team is incredibly personable and commercial. We view them as an extension of our own and they always go the extra mile on any project we are working on together."

Overall, The Legal 500 recommended Greenberg Traurig in the following 52 practice areas:

Dispute Resolution – International Arbitration

Dispute Resolution – M&A Litigation: Defense

Dispute Resolution – M&A Litigation: Plaintiff

Dispute Resolution – Corporate Investigations and White-Collar Criminal Defense: Advice to Corporates

Dispute Resolution – Corporate Investigations and White-Collar Criminal Defense: Advice to Individuals

Dispute Resolution – Financial Service Litigation

Dispute Resolution – General Commercial Disputes – Premium ($500m+)

Dispute Resolution – Leading Trial Lawyers

Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense – Toxic Tort

Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Consumer Products (including Tobacco)

Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices

Dispute Resolution – Securities Litigation: Defense

Energy – Energy Regulation: Electric Power

Energy – Energy Regulation: Oil and Gas

Energy – Energy: Renewable/Alternative Power

Environment – Environment: Litigation

Environment – Environment: Regulatory

Environment – Environment: Transactional

Finance – Financial Services Regulation – Consumer Finance

Finance – Fintech

Finance – Restructuring (including Bankruptcy): Corporate

Government – Government Contracts

Healthcare – Health Insurers

Healthcare – Life Sciences

Healthcare – Service Providers

Industry Focus – Sport

Intellectual Property – Patents: Litigation (full coverage)

Intellectual Property – Patents: Litigation (International Trade Commission)

Intellectual Property – Patents: Prosecution (including Re-Examination and Post-Grant Proceedings)

Intellectual Property – Trade Secrets (Litigation and Non-Contentious Matters)

Intellectual Property – Trademarks: Litigation

Intellectual Property – Trademarks: Non-Contentious (including Prosecution, Portfolio Management and Licensing)

Labor and Employment – Employee Benefits, Executive Compensation and Retirement Plans: Design

Labor and Employment – ERISA Litigation

Labor and Employment – Immigration

Labor and Employment – Labor and Employment Disputes (including Collective Actions): Defense

Labor and Employment – Labor-Management Relations

Labor and Employment – Workplace and Employment Counseling

M&A/Corporate and Commercial – M&A: Middle-Market (sub-$500m)

M&A/Corporate and Commercial – Private Equity Buyouts: Middle-Market (up to $500m)

M&A/Corporate and Commercial – Venture Capital and Emerging Companies

Media, Technology and Telecoms – Cyber Law (including Data Privacy and Data Protection)

Media, Technology and Telecoms – Media and Entertainment: Litigation

Media, Technology and Telecoms – Media and Entertainment: Transactional

Real Estate – Construction (Including Construction Litigation)

Real Estate – Land Use/Zoning

Real Estate – Real Estate – Large Cap ($500m+)

Real Estate – Real Estate Finance

Real Estate – Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

Tax – U.S. Taxes: Contentious

Tax – U.S. Taxes: Non-Contentious

Transport – Aviation and Air Travel – Litigation and Regulation

The Greenberg Traurig attorneys listed below are recommended in The Legal 500 United States 2026 edition based on the publication's industry or practice area designations:

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP