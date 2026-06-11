208 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys, 52 Practices Recognized in The Legal 500 United States 2026 Edition

News provided byGreenberg Traurig, LLP
Jun 11, 2026, 13:15 ET
NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Two hundred and eight attorneys and 52 practice areas from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP are recognized in The Legal 500 United States 2026 Edition.
The Legal 500 recognizes teams and practitioners "providing the most cutting edge and innovative advice to corporate counsel," according to the publisher. Recognition is based on feedback from more than 300,000 clients worldwide, law firm submissions, and interviews with private practice lawyers, in addition to The Legal 500's independent research.
Two Greenberg Traurig attorneys are included in The Legal 500 United States "Hall of Fame," which highlights individuals who are at the top of the profession and have been consistently ranked:
- Lori G. Cohen — Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices
- Laura Foote Reiff — Labor and Employment – Immigration
Seventeen attorneys are recognized as "Leading Partners," defined as market leaders with long-established reputations in their sector, lead roles in multiple recent significant matters, and widespread recognition and endorsements from market peers and clients:
- Tricia A. Asaro — Healthcare – Health Insurers
- Michael J. Baum — Real Estate – Real Estate – Large Cap ($500m+)
- Charles S. Birenbaum — Labor and Employment – Labor-Management Relations
- Scott J. Bornstein — Intellectual Property – Patents: Litigation (full coverage)
- Heath J. Briggs – Intellectual Property – Patents: Prosecution (including Re-Examination and Post-Grant Proceedings)
- Wayne H. Elowe – Healthcare – Life Sciences
- Robert C. Epstein — Real Estate – Construction (including Construction Litigation)
- Iris Escarrá, B.C.S. — Real Estate – Land Use/Zoning
- Eileen M. Hayes — Healthcare – Health Insurers
- Robert J. Herrington — Dispute Resolution – General Commercial Disputes – Premium ($500m+)
- Melissa Hunter-Ensor, Ph.D. — Healthcare – Life Sciences
- Emily Ladd-Kravitz — M&A/Corporate and Commercial – Venture Capital and Emerging Companies
- Victoria Davis Lockard — Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices
- Gregory E. Ostfeld — Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices
- Stephen L. Rabinowitz — Real Estate – Real Estate – Large Cap ($500m+)
- Sara K. Thompson — Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices
- David B. Weinstein — Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Toxic Tort
One attorney is recognized among "Leading Trial Lawyers," market leaders who demonstrate a long-term track record of handling the most high-profile, consequential, and complex litigation in state or federal courts:
- Lori G. Cohen — Dispute Resolution — Leading Trial Lawyers
Six attorneys are recognized as "Next Generation Partners," who generally have up to five years of experience at partner level, significant recognition from clients and peers in the market, and recent lead roles on multiple matters:
- Stephanie D. Ahmad — Labor and Employment – Employee Benefits, Executive Compensation and Retirement Plans: Design
- Farah S. Ahmed — Real Estate – Real Estate Finance
- Brian A. Dombrowski — Real Estate – Land Use/Zoning
- Dominic E. Draye — Dispute Resolution – Appellate: Courts of Appeals/Appellate: Supreme Courts (States and Federal)
- Chia-Feng Lu — Healthcare – Life Sciences
- Michael E. McCarthy — Dispute Resolution – General Commercial Disputes – Premium ($500m+); Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Consumer Products (including Tobacco)
One attorney is recognized among "Leading Associates," who are up-and-coming lawyers often cited by peers and clients as having made major contributions to practices:
- Preston Barclay — M&A/Corporate and Commercial – Venture Capital and Emerging Companies
Client commentary published in the guide about Greenberg Traurig and its attorneys includes:
- "The Greenberg Traurig team is strategic, proactive, and assertive when needed. They are professional, highly trained, driven, and confident, and I know they can handle anything I send their way. They also have and maintain great relationships across jurisdictions and they always have a helpful contact they can loop in as needed."
- "The team's expertise is stellar. They are problem solvers and outside-of-the-box thinkers. They get the job done."
- "GT offers a unique package of world-class representation and client service. They consistently do good work; they understand the client's eccentricities and goals and tirelessly work to achieve those goals."
- "Amazing breadth and depth of knowledge - pretty much anything we need Greenberg Traurig has expertise in."
- "GT is top-notch. They really dig deep to learn the facts and develop strategic, creative approaches to defending cases."
- "The people are absolutely brilliant deal execution professionals who excel at collaboration."
- "The team is incredibly personable and commercial. We view them as an extension of our own and they always go the extra mile on any project we are working on together."
Overall, The Legal 500 recommended Greenberg Traurig in the following 52 practice areas:
- Dispute Resolution – International Arbitration
- Dispute Resolution – M&A Litigation: Defense
- Dispute Resolution – M&A Litigation: Plaintiff
- Dispute Resolution – Corporate Investigations and White-Collar Criminal Defense: Advice to Corporates
- Dispute Resolution – Corporate Investigations and White-Collar Criminal Defense: Advice to Individuals
- Dispute Resolution – Financial Service Litigation
- Dispute Resolution – General Commercial Disputes – Premium ($500m+)
- Dispute Resolution – Leading Trial Lawyers
- Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense – Toxic Tort
- Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Consumer Products (including Tobacco)
- Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices
- Dispute Resolution – Securities Litigation: Defense
- Energy – Energy Regulation: Electric Power
- Energy – Energy Regulation: Oil and Gas
- Energy – Energy: Renewable/Alternative Power
- Environment – Environment: Litigation
- Environment – Environment: Regulatory
- Environment – Environment: Transactional
- Finance – Financial Services Regulation – Consumer Finance
- Finance – Fintech
- Finance – Restructuring (including Bankruptcy): Corporate
- Government – Government Contracts
- Healthcare – Health Insurers
- Healthcare – Life Sciences
- Healthcare – Service Providers
- Industry Focus – Sport
- Intellectual Property – Patents: Litigation (full coverage)
- Intellectual Property – Patents: Litigation (International Trade Commission)
- Intellectual Property – Patents: Prosecution (including Re-Examination and Post-Grant Proceedings)
- Intellectual Property – Trade Secrets (Litigation and Non-Contentious Matters)
- Intellectual Property – Trademarks: Litigation
- Intellectual Property – Trademarks: Non-Contentious (including Prosecution, Portfolio Management and Licensing)
- Labor and Employment – Employee Benefits, Executive Compensation and Retirement Plans: Design
- Labor and Employment – ERISA Litigation
- Labor and Employment – Immigration
- Labor and Employment – Labor and Employment Disputes (including Collective Actions): Defense
- Labor and Employment – Labor-Management Relations
- Labor and Employment – Workplace and Employment Counseling
- M&A/Corporate and Commercial – M&A: Middle-Market (sub-$500m)
- M&A/Corporate and Commercial – Private Equity Buyouts: Middle-Market (up to $500m)
- M&A/Corporate and Commercial – Venture Capital and Emerging Companies
- Media, Technology and Telecoms – Cyber Law (including Data Privacy and Data Protection)
- Media, Technology and Telecoms – Media and Entertainment: Litigation
- Media, Technology and Telecoms – Media and Entertainment: Transactional
- Real Estate – Construction (Including Construction Litigation)
- Real Estate – Land Use/Zoning
- Real Estate – Real Estate – Large Cap ($500m+)
- Real Estate – Real Estate Finance
- Real Estate – Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
- Tax – U.S. Taxes: Contentious
- Tax – U.S. Taxes: Non-Contentious
- Transport – Aviation and Air Travel – Litigation and Regulation
The Greenberg Traurig attorneys listed below are recommended in The Legal 500 United States 2026 edition based on the publication's industry or practice area designations:
|
Attorney
|
Practice Area
|
Office
|
M&A/Corporate and Commercial – M&A: Middle-Market (sub-$500m)
Private Equity Buyouts: Middle-Market (up to $500m)
|
Stephanie D. Ahmad
|
Labor and Employment – Employee Benefits, Executive Compensation and Retirement Plans: Design
Labor and Employment – ERISA Litigation
|
Farah S. Ahmed
|
Real Estate – Real Estate Finance
|
New York
|
Energy – Renewable/Alternative Power
|
M&A/Corporate and Commercial – M&A: Middle-Market (sub-$500m)
|
Environment – Environment: Transactional
|
Tricia A. Asaro
|
Healthcare – Health Insurers
Healthcare – Service Providers
|
Industry Focus – Sport
|
Real Estate – Land Use/Zoning
|
Miami
|
Intellectual Property – Trademarks: Litigation
Intellectual Property – Trademarks: Non-Contentious (including Prosecution, Portfolio Management and Licensing)
|
Intellectual Property – Trademarks: Litigation
|
Silicon Valley
|
Labor and Employment – Workplace and Employment Counseling
|
Preston Barclay
|
M&A/Corporate and Commercial – Venture Capital and Emerging Companies
|
New York
|
U.S. Taxes: Contentious
|
Environment – Environment: Regulatory
|
Environment – Environment: Litigation
Environment – Environment: Regulatory
Environment – Environment: Transactional
|
Miami
|
Michael J. Baum
|
Real Estate – Real Estate – Large Cap ($500m+)
|
Intellectual Property – Trade Secrets (Litigation and Non-Contentious Matters)
Labor and Employment – Labor and Employment Disputes (Including Collective Actions): Defense
Labor and Employment – Labor-Management Relations
Labor and Employment – Workplace and Employment Counseling
|
Denver
|
Charles S. Birenbaum
|
Labor and Employment – Labor-Management Relations
|
Private Equity Buyouts: Middle-Market (up to $500m)
|
Los Angeles
|
Intellectual Property – Trade Secrets (Litigation and Non-Contentious Matters)
|
San Francisco
|
Intellectual Property – Patents: Prosecution (including Re-Examination and Post-Grant Proceedings)
|
Intellectual Property – Trade Secrets (Litigation and Non-Contentious Matters)
|
Scott J. Bornstein
|
Intellectual Property – Patents: Litigation (full coverage)
Intellectual Property – Patents: Litigation (International Trade Commission)
|
New York
|
Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense – Toxic Tort
|
Washington, D.C.
|
Industry Focus – Sport
|
Dispute Resolution – Securities Litigation: Defense
|
New York
|
Heath J. Briggs
|
Intellectual Property – Patents: Prosecution (including Re-Examination and Post-Grant Proceedings)
|
Denver
|
Energy – Energy Regulation: Oil and Gas
|
San Diego
|
Labor and Employment – Labor and Employment Disputes (including Collective Actions): Defense
Labor and Employment – Labor-Management Relations
|
San Francisco
|
Intellectual Property – Trademarks: Litigation
|
Chicago
|
Transport – Aviation and Air Travel – Litigation and Regulation
|
Las Vegas
|
Labor and Employment – Workplace and Employment Counseling
|
Philadelphia
|
Real Estate – Land Use/Zoning
|
New York
|
Energy – Energy Regulation: Electric Power
Energy – Energy Regulation: Oil and Gas
Energy – Renewable/Alternative Power
|
New York
|
Media, Technology and Telecoms – Media and Entertainment: Litigation
|
Los Angeles
|
Government – Government Contracts
|
Washington, D.C.
|
Dispute Resolution – General Commercial Disputes – Premium ($500m+)
Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense – Toxic Tort
Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Consumer Products (including Tobacco)
|
Chicago
|
Lori G. Cohen
|
Dispute Resolution – General Commercial Disputes – Premium ($500m+)
Dispute Resolution – Leading Trial Lawyers
Dispute Resolution – M&A Litigation: Plaintiff
Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Consumer Products (including Tobacco)
Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices
|
Atlanta
|
Media, Technology and Telecoms – Cyber Law (including Data Privacy and Data Protection)
|
Salt Lake City and San Francisco
|
Real Estate – Construction (including Construction Litigation)
|
Atlanta
|
U.S. Taxes: Non-Contentious
|
Boston
|
Dispute Resolution – Financial Services Regulation
|
Denver
|
Dispute Resolution – Financial Services Litigation
|
Westchester County and New York
|
Real Estate – Real Estate Finance
|
Los Angeles
|
Energy – Energy Regulation: Electric Power
|
Boston
|
Dispute Resolution – Financial Services Litigation
|
U.S. Taxes: Non-Contentious
|
Portland and Sacramento
|
Brian A. Dombrowski
|
Real Estate – Land Use/Zoning
|
Miami
|
Real Estate – Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
|
New York
|
Dominic E. Draye
|
Dispute Resolution – Appellate: Courts of Appeals/Appellate: Supreme Courts (States and Federal)
|
Washington, D.C.
|
Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices
|
Atlanta
|
Intellectual Property – Trademarks: Non-Contentious (including Prosecution, Portfolio Management and Licensing)
|
Chicago
|
Healthcare – Life Sciences
Intellectual Property – Patents: Prosecution (including Re-Examination and Post-Grant Proceedings)
|
Boston
|
Dispute Resolution – General Commercial Disputes – Premium ($500m+)
|
New York
|
Wayne H. Elowe
|
Healthcare – Life Sciences
|
Atlanta
|
Real Estate – Real Estate Finance
|
Chicago
|
Robert C. Epstein
|
Real Estate – Construction (including Construction Litigation)
|
Iris Escarrá, B.C.S.
|
Real Estate – Land Use/Zoning
|
Miami
|
Labor and Employment – Labor and Employment Disputes (including Collective Actions): Defense
|
Los Angeles
|
Intellectual Property – Trademarks: Non-Contentious (including Prosecution, Portfolio Management and Licensing)
|
Atlanta
|
Dispute Resolution – Financial Services Litigation
|
Chicago
|
Real Estate – Construction (including Construction Litigation)
|
Las Vegas
|
U.S. Taxes: Contentious
U.S. Taxes: Non-Contentious
|
San Francisco and Silicon Valley
|
U.S. Taxes: Contentious
|
New York
|
Labor and Employment – Labor and Employment Disputes (including Collective Actions): Defense
|
Phoenix and Denver
|
Real Estate – Real Estate – Large Cap ($500m+)
|
Los Angeles
|
Energy – Energy Regulation: Electric Power
|
Boston
|
Finance – Financial Services Regulation
Finance – Fintech
|
Phoenix
|
U.S. Taxes: Contentious
|
Intellectual Property – Patents: Litigation (International Trade Commission)
|
Washington, D.C.
|
Intellectual Property – Trademarks: Non-Contentious (including Prosecution, Portfolio Management and Licensing)
|
Chicago
|
Energy – Energy Regulation: Electric Power
Energy – Energy Regulation: Oil and Gas
Energy – Renewable/Alternative Power
|
Houston
|
Dispute Resolution – Securities Litigation: Defense
|
Energy – Renewable/Alternative Power
|
New York
|
Labor and Employment – Labor and Employment Disputes (including Collective Actions): Defense
|
Long Island and New York
|
Real Estate – Real Estate – Large Cap ($500m+)
|
Miami
|
Real Estate – Real Estate – Large Cap ($500m+)
|
Orange County
|
Environment – Environment: Regulatory
|
Washington, D.C.
|
Real Estate – Real Estate – Large Cap ($500m+)
|
Denver
|
Finance – Fintech
|
Miami
|
Finance – Fintech
|
New York
|
Intellectual Property – Trade Secrets (Litigation and Non-Contentious Matters)
|
Los Angeles
|
Dispute Resolution – International Arbitration
|
Washington, D.C. and Milan
|
Eileen M. Hayes
|
Healthcare – Health Insurers
|
Albany
|
Finance – Restructuring (including Bankruptcy): Corporate
|
New York
|
Real Estate – Real Estate Finance
|
Houston
|
Intellectual Property – Trademarks: Non-Contentious (including Prosecution, Portfolio Management and Licensing)
|
Orange County
|
Media, Technology and Telecoms – Media and Entertainment: Litigation
|
Labor and Employment – Employee Benefits, Executive Compensation and Retirement Plans: Design
|
Northern Virginia
|
Robert J. Herrington
|
Dispute Resolution – General Commercial Disputes – Premium ($500m+)
Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Consumer Products (including Tobacco)
|
Los Angeles
|
Real Estate – Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
|
New York
|
Finance – Restructuring (including Bankruptcy): Corporate
|
Houston
|
Real Estate – Real Estate – Large Cap ($500m+)
Real Estate – Real Estate Finance
|
Boston
|
Dispute Resolution – Corporate Investigations and White-Collar Criminal Defense
|
Washington, D.C.
|
Real Estate – Construction (including Construction Litigation)
|
Las Vegas and San Francisco
|
Labor and Employment – Labor and Employment Disputes (including Collective Actions): Defense
Labor and Employment – Labor-Management Relations
|
San Francisco
|
Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense – Toxic Tort
|
Finance – Restructuring (including Bankruptcy): Corporate
|
Dispute Resolution – Corporate Investigations and White-Collar Criminal Defense
|
Salt Lake City
|
Labor and Employment – Employee Benefits, Executive Compensation and Retirement Plans: Design
|
Denver
|
Melissa Hunter-Ensor, Ph.D.
|
Healthcare – Life Sciences
Intellectual Property – Patents: Prosecution (including Re-Examination and Post-Grant Proceedings)
|
Boston
|
Healthcare – Health Insurers
|
Albany
|
Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices
|
New York
|
Real Estate – Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
|
New York
|
M&A/Corporate and Commercial – Venture Capital and Emerging Companies
|
Boston
|
Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices
|
Atlanta
|
Finance – Fintech
|
Los Angeles
|
Industry Focus – Sport
|
Houston and Dallas
|
U.S. Taxes: Non-Contentious
|
Portland and Orange County
|
Transport – Aviation and Air Travel – Litigation and Regulation
|
New York
|
U.S. Taxes: Contentious
|
New York
|
Intellectual Property – Trade Secrets (Litigation and Non-Contentious Matters)
|
Sacramento
|
Dispute Resolution – Securities Litigation: Defense
|
West Palm Beach
|
Industry Focus – Sport
|
Denver
|
M&A/Corporate and Commercial – Venture Capital and Emerging Companies
|
Northern Virginia
|
M&A/Corporate and Commercial – M&A: Middle-Market (sub-$500m)
M&A/Private Equity Buyouts: Middle-Market (up to $500m)
|
Los Angeles
|
Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices
|
New Jersey and New York
|
Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense – Toxic Tort
|
Atlanta and Tampa
|
Labor and Employment – Labor and Employment Disputes (including Collective Actions): Defense
Labor and Employment – Workplace and Employment Counseling
|
New Jersey
|
Intellectual Property – Trademarks: Non-Contentious (including Prosecution, Portfolio Management and Licensing)
|
Los Angeles
|
Environment – Environment: Regulatory
|
Albany
|
Finance – Fintech
|
Finance – Restructuring (including Bankruptcy): Corporate
|
Atlanta and New York
|
Emily Ladd-Kravitz
|
M&A/Corporate and Commercial – Venture Capital and Emerging Companies
|
Boston
|
U.S. Taxes: Non-Contentious
|
Tampa
|
Energy – Energy Regulation: Electric Power
|
Boston
|
Real Estate – Real Estate Finance
|
Boston
|
Labor and Employment – Employee Benefits, Executive Compensation and Retirement Plans: Design
|
Miami
|
Intellectual Property – Trademarks: Non-Contentious (including Prosecution, Portfolio Management and Licensing)
|
Dallas
|
Real Estate – Real Estate – Large Cap ($500m+)
|
Miami
|
Real Estate – Real Estate – Large Cap ($500m+)
|
San Francisco
|
Real Estate – Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
|
Chicago
|
Victoria Davis Lockard
|
Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices
|
Atlanta
|
Chia-Feng Lu
|
Healthcare – Life Sciences
|
Washington, D.C.
|
Dispute Resolution – Financial Services Regulation
|
New York
|
Intellectual Property – Trademarks: Non-Contentious (including Prosecution, Portfolio Management and Licensing)
|
Chicago
|
Dispute Resolution – General Commercial Disputes – Premium ($500m+)
Dispute Resolution – M&A Litigation: Plaintiff
|
Miami
|
M&A/Corporate and Commercial – M&A: Middle-Market (sub-$500m)
M&A/Corporate and Commercial – Private Equity Buyouts: Middle-Market (up to $500m)
|
U.S. Taxes: Contentious
|
San Francisco
|
Dispute Resolution – M&A Litigation: Plaintiff
|
Intellectual Property – Patents: Litigation (International Trade Commission)
|
Houston
|
Michael E. McCarthy
|
Dispute Resolution – General Commercial Disputes – Premium ($500m+)
Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Consumer Products (including Tobacco)
|
Los Angeles
|
Real Estate – Land Use/Zoning
|
Denver
|
Industry Focus – Sport
|
New York
|
Dispute Resolution – Corporate Investigations and White-Collar Criminal Defense
Dispute Resolution – General Commercial Disputes – Premium ($500m+)
Dispute Resolution – M&A Litigation: Plaintiff
|
Miami and Minneapolis
|
Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Consumer Products (including Tobacco)
|
Chicago
|
Energy – Energy Regulation: Electric Power
Energy – Energy Regulation: Oil and Gas
Energy – Renewable/Alternative Power
|
Washington, D.C.
|
Real Estate – Real Estate Finance
|
Westchester County
|
Finance – Restructuring (including Bankruptcy): Corporate
|
New York
|
Dispute Resolution – Corporate Investigations and White-Collar Criminal Defense
|
Washington, D.C.
|
Real Estate – Land Use/Zoning
|
Boston
|
Intellectual Property – Trademarks: Litigation
|
Chicago
|
U.S. Taxes: Contentious
U.S. Taxes: Non-Contentious
|
Chicago
|
Energy – Energy Regulation: Oil and Gas
|
Washington, D.C.
|
Environment – Environment: Litigation
Environment – Environment: Transactional
|
Denver
|
Dispute Resolution – International Arbitration
|
Miami
|
Finance – Financial Services Regulation
Finance – Fintech
|
Miami
|
U.S. Taxes: Contentious
|
Orange County
|
Gregory E. Ostfeld
|
Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Consumer Products (including Tobacco)
Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices
|
Chicago
|
M&A/Corporate and Commercial – Venture Capital and Emerging Companies
|
Miami
|
Healthcare – Health Insurers
Healthcare – Service Providers
|
Fort Lauderdale
|
M&A/Corporate and Commercial – Venture Capital and Emerging Companies
|
Boston
|
Finance – Restructuring (including Bankruptcy): Corporate
|
New York and Miami
|
Real Estate – Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
|
Los Angeles
|
Dispute Resolution – International Arbitration
|
Washington, D C.
|
Stephen L. Rabinowitz
|
Real Estate – Real Estate – Large Cap ($500m+)
|
New York
|
Media, Technology and Telecoms – Cyber Law (including Data Privacy and Data Protection)
|
San Francisco
|
Intellectual Property – Patents: Litigation (full coverage)
|
New York
|
Labor and Employment – Employee Benefits, Executive Compensation and Retirement Plans: Design
Labor and Employment – ERISA Litigation
|
Silicon Valley
|
Laura Foote Reiff
|
Labor and Employment – Immigration
|
Northern Virginia
|
Labor and Employment – Labor and Employment Disputes (including Collective Actions): Defense
Labor and Employment – Labor-Management Relations
Labor and Employment – Workplace and Employment Counseling
|
Atlanta and Boston
|
Media, Technology and Telecoms – Media and Entertainment: Litigation
|
Los Angeles and New York
|
Healthcare – Service Providers
|
Philadelphia
|
Environment – Environment: Litigation
Environment – Environment: Regulatory
Environment – Environment: Transactional
|
New York
|
Real Estate – Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
|
Boston and Miami
|
Healthcare – Health Insurers
|
Albany
|
Energy – Energy Regulation: Electric Power
|
Albany
|
Industry Focus – Sport
|
New York
|
Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Consumer Products (including Tobacco)
|
New York
|
Government – Government Contracts
|
Washington, D.C.
|
Industry Focus – Sport
|
Atlanta
|
Environment – Environment: Litigation
|
Denver
|
Real Estate – Land Use/Zoning
|
New York
|
Dispute Resolution – General Commercial Disputes – Premium ($500m+)
Dispute Resolution – M&A Litigation: Plaintiff
|
New Jersey
|
Real Estate – Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
|
New York
|
U.S. Taxes: Contentious
U.S. Taxes: Non-Contentious
|
Fort Lauderdale
|
M&A/Corporate and Commercial – M&A: Middle-Market (sub-$500m)
M&A/Corporate and Commercial – Private Equity Buyouts: Middle-Market (up to $500m)
|
Miami
|
Dispute Resolution – Financial Services Litigation
|
New York
|
Dispute Resolution – International Arbitration
|
Washington, D.C.
|
Energy – Renewable/Alternative Power
|
Atlanta and New Jersey
|
Healthcare – Service Providers
|
Denver
|
M&A/Corporate and Commercial – M&A: Middle-Market (sub-$500m)
|
Tampa and New York
|
Real Estate – Real Estate Finance
|
New York
|
Real Estate – Construction (including Construction Litigation)
|
Miami
|
Sara K. Thompson
|
Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Consumer Products (including Tobacco)
Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices
|
Atlanta
|
Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense – Toxic Tort
|
Tampa
|
Media, Technology and Telecoms – Cyber Law (including Data Privacy and Data Protection)
|
Chicago
|
U.S. Taxes: Contentious
|
Amsterdam and New York
|
Government – Government Contracts
|
Washington, D.C.
|
Industry Focus – Sport
|
Dallas
|
Dispute Resolution – Corporate Investigations and White-Collar Criminal Defense
|
Los Angeles
|
David B. Weinstein
|
Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense – Toxic Tort
Environment – Environment: Litigation
Environment – Environment: Regulatory
|
Tampa
|
Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices
|
Atlanta
|
Dispute Resolution – General Commercial Disputes – Premium ($500m+)
Dispute Resolution – M&A Litigation: Plaintiff
|
London
|
M&A/Corporate and Commercial – Venture Capital and Emerging Companies
|
Phoenix
|
Media, Technology and Telecoms – Cyber Law (including Data Privacy and Data Protection)
|
Denver
|
Labor and Employment – Workplace and Employment Counseling
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Chicago
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.
SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP
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