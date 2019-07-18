209 group Announces New Headquarters and Strategic Partnerships with Cubic Motion and Happy Mushroom

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 209 group announced the opening of their new headquarters in Newport Beach, CA and their latest strategic partners - Cubic Motion and Happy Mushroom. 209 group is the leading resource for virtual production needs in television, film, games, advertising and automotive. With the addition of Cubic Motion and Happy Mushroom, 209 group can now deliver an all-inclusive pipeline that includes hardware, software, services, and motion capture apparel solutions.

"We are at an exciting point in 209 group's evolution. The new office is an extension of that evolution, a space that will be our home for years and will support the growth we are experiencing in our business," says Tom Armbruster, President and CEO. "The new redesigned office gives us the room and amenities needed to deliver the best service to our clients and customers."

Both Cubic Motion and Happy Mushroom are world-leaders within film, game, broadcast media, and immersive technologies. The two highly respected companies are staffed with industry experts that promise high level service, making them the number one choice within their industries.

Cubic Motion is the industry leader in computer vision and facial animation technology. They fuse science and artistry in a mysterious alchemy of their own creation. Persona (HMC) – Cubic Motion's latest development is powered by high-fidelity, facial animation technologies – provides a faithful reproduction of an actor's performance, whether for immediate broadcast at a live event or for character previsualization during capture.

"We are eager to partner with Cubic Motion. They offer a full range of services and never fail to deliver at the highest fidelity. Cubic Motion's passion for computer vision and facial animation ensure they're consistently exceeding expectations for their clients across video games, film, mixed reality and live events. Cubic Motion understands that facial animation is a crucial part of storytelling and are very passionate about the results they produce, which is why we're excited for the future and the projects that this partnership will deliver." – Tom Armbruster, President and CEO.

Happy Mushroom is a creative agency powered by a software company and is comprised of film and game professionals who have brought their knowledge together to give the power back to key creatives. By customizing Unreal assets in previz, they are able to carry them through to post, creating a lossless pipeline across multiple platforms and ultimately enhancing their agile workflow.

"Our enthusiasm to partner with Happy Mushroom is fueled by the emerging world of opportunity that comes from their progressive technology and creative abilities. The strong industry experience that Happy Mushroom has in both film and game, brings ample opportunity to disrupt both industries by creating solutions that only they are capable of delivering." – Tom Armbruster, President and CEO.

