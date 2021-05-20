20MW Indiana Solar Project Commissioned in Record Time Using Innovative Software Platform

"Traditional switchgear and SCADA solutions are made-to-order per project – making them expensive to develop and support. Delivery takes longer because they are engineered from scratch. In contrast, the myPV® brand is designed to serve a broad range of projects using standardized, documented, and supportable products. This approach allows the myPV® solutions to provide utility-class integration and control features to smaller renewable projects in a much shorter timeframe and at a project-appropriate price," said Brad Micallef, Managing Director of Solar-Ops.

Through a simple ordering process, the modular myPV® solutions were specified to address St. Joseph Solar's specific and complex set of needs. The pre-configured products arrived ready to operate – providing instant visibility of the entire site upon initial energization and expediting the commissioning timeline.

Adam Baker, Solar-Ops' Director of Product Development said, "For many of our customers, the idea of having reliable, high-resolution data from the earliest commissioning steps to final capacity testing is game-changing. Intelligent commissioning simplifies troubleshooting for equipment manufacturers, engineers, and project managers. We can complete the whole process faster and our customers are able to transition to commercial operation with a high degree of confidence."

Solar Operations Solutions, LLC is an Operations & Maintenance provider in Cornelius, NC, with 3GW+ of project construction and management. Their myPV® brand for PV and PV+Storage facilities provides turnkey, professional-grade solutions built on experience. myPV® is a registered trademark of Solar Operations Solutions, LLC.

