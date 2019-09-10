20th Anniversary Feature Film "One Piece: Stampede" Gallops Into North American Theaters This Fall

"We are so excited to bring 'One Piece: Stampede' to North America as part of our 20 th anniversary celebration of this beloved anime series," said Colin Decker, General Manager of Funimation. "It's a blockbuster film that will delight new audiences and long-time fans alike," said Colin Decker, executive vice president and general manager of Funimation.

"'One Piece: Stampede' is a bold celebration of One Piece and its unique blend of action, humor and heart," said Masayuki Endo, President and CEO of Toei Animation Inc. "Even among those who are new to the anime, Monkey D. Luffy and his crew are instantly recognizable pop culture stars. 'One Piece: Stampede' has plenty of surprises for every viewer, and we're excited for North American audiences to participate in this important anniversary event."

Under the creative supervision of original creator Eiichiro Oda, "One Piece: Stampede" is directed by Takashi Otsuka and features character designs by Masayuki Sato. "One Piece: Stampede" is a celebration of the anime series' 20th anniversary and takes place outside the current "One Piece" storyline – therefore the movie can be enjoyed equally by both current fans as well as those unfamiliar with the series.

ONE PIECE: STAMPEDE Creative Supervisor: Eiichiro Oda Director: Takashi Otsuka Character Designer: Masayuki Sato Production Studio: Toei Animation Production Year: 2019 Opening date (U.S. & Canada): Fall 2019 Language: Japanese with English subtitles and English dub Run-time: 101 minutes Synopsis: One Piece: Stampede is a stand-alone film that celebrates the anime's 20th Anniversary and takes place outside the canon of the "One Piece" TV series. Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat pirate crew are invited to a massive Pirate Festival that brings many of the most iconic characters from throughout the franchise to participate in competition with the Straw Hats to find Roger's treasure. It also pits the Straw Hats against a new enemy named Bullet, a former member of Roger's crew.

Based in Los Angeles, Toei Animation Inc. manages the film distribution of Toei's top properties, including Dragon Ball all series, Sailor Moon, One Piece, Digimon series, Saint Seiya, and many others to North America, Latin America, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. Toei Animation Los Angeles office further handles all categories of consumer product licensing based on its film and television brands within these territories. For more information, please visit toei-animation-usa.com.

Funimation, a subsidiary of Sony Pictures Television, is a global leader in the world of anime. A fully integrated, next-generation entertainment studio, the company's fan-first philosophy is anchored in its omnichannel approach to its immersive offerings. From streaming and home entertainment to theatrical distribution and broadcast, Funimation's commitment to character-driven storytelling, combined with tech innovation and key distribution partnerships, provides audiences with multiple and meaningful touchpoints to connect with this immersive world. FunimationNow, a next generation streaming service, provides subscribers with instant access to their favorite sub and dub shows in ad-free HD on the widest array of platforms – including smartphones, tablets, TVs and gaming consoles. Funimation Films, the theatrical division of Funimation, acquires and distributes both anime and live action movies from prominent international filmmakers that appeal to the interests and passion of all types of fans. For more information about Funimation, visit funimation.com.

