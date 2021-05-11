20th Anniversary of 9/11 Inspires Search for Selfless Heroes Across America

"Twenty years later, it still takes my breath away when I consider the heroic actions aboard Flight 93," said Donna Gibson, president, Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial. "These were extraordinary people. After finding out about the other terror attacks that day, through 37 phone calls they made on the plane, passengers and crew members were determined to fight back."

It is more important than ever that this remarkable story is shared with a new generation, Gibson explained, adding the hijackers planned to crash the plane into the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

"More than 75 million Americans have been born since the 9/11 attacks and have no memory of that day," said Jody Greene, whose father, Donald Greene, was a passenger on Flight 93. "We feel a deep responsibility to ensure that the story of Flight 93, now part of our country's history, is never forgotten and remains a source of inspiration for generations to come. The national attention surrounding the 20th commemoration offers a unique teachable moment to share the heroic actions of those lost on Flight 93 with today's younger generation."

The Flight 93 Heroes Award will allow the Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial to identify and recognize selfless acts of heroism from citizens all across this great country.

Nominations are now being accepted by visiting www.Flight93Friends.org. Eligibility criteria and nominating rules are also available.

The Flight 93 Heroes Award is one part of a larger 20th Commemoration Campaign called Remember the Heroes of Flight 93. Details of other events and activities will be shared over the next several months.

ABOUT THE FRIENDS OF FLIGHT 93 NATIONAL MEMORIAL

Established in 2009, the Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial is the official nonprofit partner of Flight 93 National Memorial. The Friends focus on awareness, education, volunteer support, preservation and stewardship to ensure that Flight 93 National Memorial will remain accessible, relevant and inspirational to present and future generations. To learn more about the Friends, or make a donation to support the Friends, visit www.Flight93Friends.org.

