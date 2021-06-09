20th Anniversary of Gettysburg Bike Week, Cancelled by Covid Last Year, Re-booked for This Summer, Less than a Month Away

GETTYSBURG, Pa., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This July, Gettysburg Bike Week will finally get to celebrate two decades of being one of the premiere motorcycle rallies in the country. This anniversary rally, cancelled last year because of Covid, goes down at the Allstar Events Complex in Gettysburg, PA, and festivities kick off Thursday, July 8, 2021, and run through Sunday, July 11.

"We are so ready to put this last year in the rearview," says GBW event coordinator Kelly Shue. "The 2020 rally was supposed to be Gettysburg Bike Week's 20th Anniversary, but we had to cancel because of Covid, so we're doing it now in 2021—and we have a slate of entertainment that's going to knock people's proverbial socks off!"

This year's storied group of live-music entertainers features legendary 80s glam hard rockers KIX, who will headline Saturday night; L.A. renowned heavy rockers Buckcherry, who headline Friday; the country's preeminent Metallica tribute band, Fade To Black, headlining Thursday; multiple-music-award-winning Jasmine Cain, back by popular demand for her second year in a row; as well as Small Town Titans, Redemption Road, Honey Pump, Colt Wilbur Band, Dave Bray and more. Every act's show is stadium quality and high energy, sure to keep audiences riveted from downbeat to encore.

To help commemorate this auspicious occasion, the 20th Anniversary GBW rally will also feature one of the largest vendor villages and swap meets; the Cycle Source Bike Show; thrilling mini-bike racing; the fascinating presentation of Steel Horse: Motorcycles in WWII; death-defying antics of the Moto Motion Stunt Show; fun bike games; a massive Cornhole tournament; and much, much more.

And, of course, no rally would be complete without great riding, and Gettysburg has some of the best. Whether riders want to see historic battlegrounds or just hit the road for a great cruise, hundreds of miles of the best riding in the East surrounds Gettysburg. In addition to fantastic solo riding, GBW also features awesome group rides, including the Sgt. Mac Fund and New Hope Ministries Poker Runs and the Battlefield Ride of Chrome.

Tickets for Gettysburg Bike Week's extravaganza of a 20th Anniversary Rally can be purchased here.

New and returning riders can find updates, schedule of events, lodging information, passes and anything they ever needed to know about Gettysburg Bike Week by visiting http://www.gettysburgbikeweek.com. Follow GBW Twitter: @GburgBikeWk. To contact Gettysburg Bike Week, e-mail [email protected].

