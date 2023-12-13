20th Anniversary of the Pulver Order: Celebrating Two Decades of VoIP Innovation at the National Press Club Monday, February 12, 2024

WASHINGTON, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A landmark moment in telecommunications history, the 20th anniversary of the Pulver Order, will be celebrated at the National Press Club in Washington on Monday, February 12th, announced Jeff Pulver, 2023. Established by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in 2004, this seminal order marked a pivotal shift in the evolution of digital communication, catalyzing the growth of voice-over-internet protocol (VoIP) services, as the order established VoIP as an unregulated information service subject to the Commission's jurisdiction. In so doing, the FCC removed any regulatory uncertainty surrounding Internet applications.

The National Press Club will gather to recognize the 20th Anniversary of The Pulver Order. Join retired FCC Chairman Michael Powell and Vonage founder Jeff Pulver along with industry leaders to celebrart 20 years of the act that made Voice over IP an unregulated service by the FCC.
The 20th-anniversary celebration is not just a nod to the past but a forward-looking forum, setting the stage for discussions on the future trajectory of VoIP technology.

The Architects of Change: Honoring the Visionaries

The event will feature a panel discussion with the trailblazers who were crucial to this revolutionary decision. Key figures include:

About The Pulver Order: Pioneering a New Era in Communication

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) took a groundbreaking step with the Pulver Order, recognizing and embracing the burgeoning potential of internet-based communication technologies, notably Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP). This strategic decision to exempt VoIP from the constraints of traditional telecommunications regulations was more than just an act of deregulation; it was a visionary move that spurred remarkable innovation.

By adopting this policy, the FCC effectively shielded Internet applications from undue economic regulation at both federal and state levels, fostering an environment conducive to technological advancement. Moreover, the Pulver Order established regulatory stability within the marketplace. This stability was instrumental in eliminating investment and deployment barriers and accelerating the growth and diversification of Internet applications and services. This forward-thinking approach by the FCC catalyzed a significant transformation in global communication practices and set a precedent for future technological developments in the digital era.

Event Details:

Date: Monday, February 12, 2024
Time: 9 AM
Location: National Press Club, Washington, D.C.

Media Contact:
Andy Abramson
[email protected]
1-858-777-9777

SOURCE Jeff Pulver

