20th Anniversary: Sunset Pictures Greenlights 2 Films for Q1 2026

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunset Pictures, the independent film and television production company behind culturally resonant and music-driven storytelling, today announced it has been awarded California Film & Television Tax Credits for two upcoming feature films, Sammy and Freaky Deaky, both greenlit for Q1 2026 production and moving immediately into casting and pre-production.

Founded in 2006 and headquartered on the Warner Bros. Studios lot, Sunset Pictures brings nearly two decades of experience developing and producing film and television projects for global audiences, supporting a durable production pipeline in California.

California incentives will support production on Sammy, a feature biopic centered on the life and legacy of Sammy Davis Jr. The film explores his groundbreaking career, cultural impact, and role within the Rat Pack era.

Also receiving the tax credit is Freaky Deaky, an entertaining music-driven feature set over the course of one unforgettable night in Hollywood during the overindulgent 1980s. Blending dark comedy with larger-than-life personalities navigating the excess, ambition, and consequences of the era, the film captures a defining cultural moment.

"We embrace our long-standing relationship with the California Film Commission and receiving the Tax Credit for both Sammy and Freaky Deaky during our 20th anniversary is an honor and very exciting for our wonderful Sunset team, partners, and shareholders," said Dahlia Guigui, Head of Production at Sunset Pictures. "The incentives make it possible to invest long-term in creative talent and sustainable production."

Sunset Pictures participated with industry coalitions advocating for the expansion and modernization of California's film incentive program, supporting policies designed to ensure the state remains competitive for independent productions while supporting local crews and talent.

Co-founder and Director Martin Guigui commented, "Producing in California contributes to our long-standing relationships with the unions, agencies, exceptional crews and amazing talent who are able to create at the highest levels while staying close to home." Guigui added, "We love our long-time, dedicated Sunset production family and the creative team at Warner Bros. for providing a magical environment to create."

In addition to its 2026 slate, Sunset recently completed production on its latest feature film Plump Jack, a Shakespearean musical opera, and continues to expand its television division, which produces the annual specials Stand Up for the Homeless and America Salutes You.

Head of Sunset Soundtracks and Sammy producer, Grammy Award–winning Neal Pogue, said, "We're drawn to music-driven storytelling that reflects culture and highlights the triumph of the human spirit." Co-founder Pete Wooster added, "As we enter our third decade, we remain focused on creative excellence and building a strong, forward-looking slate." Looking ahead, Sunset launches Sunset Artists, an initiative advancing mentorship and workforce development for emerging and diverse filmmakers. Visit www.sunsetpictures.com for a full slate of film, television, and multimedia projects.

