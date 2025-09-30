20th Annual A Night of Hope Gala to Support Camps for Children Grieving the Loss of a Parent from Suicide or Overdose

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 20th Annual Night of Hope Gala, co-hosted by A Little Hope and Comfort Zone Camp, will be held in New York City on October 16, 2025 to raise funds for the continued support of children and families grieving the loss of a loved one from suicide or overdose. All proceeds will go towards funding free camps for children and families navigating grief. More information on sponsorships, tickets, and donations can be found here .

The loss of a parent or sibling can be one of the most traumatic experiences a person faces, especially as a child. A Little Hope Foundation and Comfort Zone Camp have partnered to address the growing need for resources for families dealing with suicide and overdose loss. These losses often magnify feelings of grief, guilt, confusion, rejection, shame, anger, and stigma. Our organizations provide children with a supportive community that understands their grief journey and equips them with the tools to heal.

"Our partnership with Comfort Zone Camp addresses the growing need and lack of resources for childhood bereavement, especially those facing the trauma of losing a parent or sibling through suicide or overdose," said Richard Schimel, President and Founding Board Member of A Little Hope. "The camp provides a safe space to heal, feel supported, find community and empowers children to share their story. We are able to offer these camps at no cost through the support of our generous donors."

"A Little Hope and their President, Rich Schimel, recognized the unique challenges and stigma children face after losses from suicide and overdose," said Lynne B. Hughes, Founder and CEO of Comfort Zone Camp. "The collaboration between A Little Hope and Comfort Zone Camp has been incredible. Both organizations have been pioneers in the childhood bereavement space creating resources to give these children a voice, a place and a community to support them. We've seen children and their families grow and heal. To say it's been powerful would be an understatement."

In 2024, 1,428 children, impacted by the loss of a loved one, attended a Comfort Zone Camp, where they received support and counseling alongside a community of peers, with each camp hosting between 50 to 70 children.

Comfort Zone Camp partnered with seven organizations, including A Little Hope, to reach children across the country through 13 camps. These include suicide loss and overdose loss camps, both of which offer a separate, optional camp for parents or guardians of grieving campers.

About A Little Hope

A Little Hope, Inc. is a not for profit, publicly supported charitable foundation established in early 2002 as a response to the World Trade Center tragedy. With many bereaved children having to face a new reality – life without their mother or father – A Little Hope was founded with the mission of offering them hope for the future. The organization continues to create innovative programs to support grieving children. In 2015 A Little Hope partnered with Comfort Zone Camp to create a suicide loss camp for children, young adults and their families. Their Suicide Loss Camps are specifically designed to bring together children, young adults, parents and guardians, allowing them to grieve, heal and grow surrounded by those who have shared a similar loss. For more information, visit https://www.alittlehope.org/ .

About Comfort Zone Camp

Comfort Zone Camp is a nonprofit 501(c)3 bereavement organization that transforms the lives of children who have experienced the death of a parent, sibling, or primary caregiver. Comfort Zone Camp's programs are completely free of charge and include confidence building activities and age-based support groups that break the emotional isolation grief often brings. Programs are offered to children ages 7-17 and their families, in addition to young adults in the 18-25 age range. Held year-round across the country, Comfort Zone's primary locations are California, Massachusetts, New Jersey, North Carolina and Virginia (HQ). They also partner with organizations to serve their local or specific communities through their Partnership and Community by Design Programs. For more information, visit http://www.comfortzonecamp.org .

Media Contacts:

Steve Bruce / Mary Beth Grover

ASC Advisors

(203)992-1230

[email protected] / [email protected]

SOURCE A Little Hope, Inc.