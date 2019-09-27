20th Annual 'Lights On Afterschool' Set for Thursday, October 24; More Than a Million People Expected to Rally for Afterschool That Day

WASHINGTON, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- More than a million people across the nation will turn the lights on for afterschool on and around Thursday, October 24th. Organized by the Afterschool Alliance, the 20th annual Lights On Afterschool is expected to include some 8,000 open houses, science fairs, fun runs, student showcases, academic contests, community service, sports competitions, and more across the country. Lights On Afterschool is the only national rally for afterschool.

For the 13th consecutive year, the New York skyline will shine for afterschool that evening when the iconic Empire State Building is lit in yellow and blue to celebrate Lights On Afterschool. Afterschool supporters also will be lighting up local landmarks to show support for afterschool programs.

The Afterschool Alliance organizes Lights On Afterschool to underscore the need to invest in afterschool programs, which provide homework help; mentors; healthy snacks and meals; computer programming; opportunities to think critically, collaborate and communicate with peers and adults; job and college readiness; sports and fitness activities; robotics; art, dance and music; and opportunities for hands-on, team-based learning.

"Quality afterschool programs prepare children and youth to succeed in school and in life," said Afterschool Alliance Executive Director Jodi Grant. "These programs keep kids safe, inspire them to learn, and give working parents the peace of mind that comes with knowing their children are safe and supervised after the school days ends. For Lights On Afterschool, programs showcase the skills students gain and the talents they develop in their afterschool programs. Getting the word out about the value of afterschool programs is essential, since there aren't nearly enough programs to meet the need."

The America After 3PM household survey of 30,000 families, commissioned by the Afterschool Alliance, found that participation in afterschool programs has increased to 10.2 million students nationwide – but for every child in an afterschool program, two more are waiting to get in.

Governments, parents, philanthropies, businesses and others support afterschool and summer learning programs, but investments are under threat. For the third year, the Trump administration recommended eliminating federal funding for afterschool and summer learning programs in its budget proposal.

On October 16, a new report from the more than 5,000 sheriffs, police chiefs, and prosecutors of the organization Fight Crime: Invest in Kids will spotlight abundant, powerful research documenting positive outcomes for children and teens who participate in high quality afterschool programs. The report, being released in conjunction with Lights On Afterschool, shows that the hours immediately following school remain the "prime time for juvenile crime," which is why afterschool programs are proving to be one of the nation's best crime prevention strategies and an effective way to guide young people toward success in school and readiness for productive careers.

